Card For Tonight’s NWA 74 Night Two
Night two of NWA 74 takes place tonight, and an updated lineup for the PPV is online. You can see the card below for the show, which airs at 7 PM ET on FITE TV from St. Louis, Missouri:. * NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Trevor Murdoch vs. Tyrus. *...
The Fixers Win United States Tag Team Championships At NWA 74
We have new NWA United States Tag Team Champions for the first time in three decades, with The Fixers winning the titles at NWA 74. Jay Bradley and Wrecking Ball Legursky won a 12-team Gauntlet match to0 win the reinstated titles at the PPV on Sunday. They last eliminated Team Ambition to pick up the win.
STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Day 10 Results: Updated Standings & More
STARDOM held the 10th night of the 5STAR Grand Prix on Sunday morning. You can see the full results from the show, including updated standings for the tournament, below per Fightful:. * Oedo Tai (Rina, Fukigen Death & Ruaka) def. Queen’s Quest (Lady C, Hina & Miyu Amasaki) Blue...
Spoiler On Former ROH Wrestler Appearing At Impact Wrestling Tapings
PWInsider reports that former Ring of Honor TV champion Shane Taylor made his Impact Wrestling debut tonight. The company is taping several episodes of television in Dallas. Taylor had a match with Crazzy Steve for Before the Impact, which he lost. We will have full taping results later in the...
WWE News: Detroit Show Set for Dec. 27, Note on Monday’s Raw, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights
– PWInsider reports that WWE is going to be returning to Detroit, Michigan on Tuesday, December 27 as part of the company’s post-Christmas holiday live tour. The event will be held at the Little Caesars Arena. – The Barclays Center is locally advertising a match between Seth Rollins and...
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Is Still Breathing After Smackdown Attack, Smackdown In Three Minutes, Clips From WWE Rivals
– In a post on Twitter, Drew McIntyre showed off the damage from the attack at the hands of the Bloodline on last night’s Smackdown. – WWE has shared a clip from tomorrow night’s episode of WWE Rivals, looking at Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero. – WWE has...
Spoiler On Title Match From Impact Wrestling Tapings
A spoiler is out regarding a title match at Friday’s Impact Wrestling tapings. PWInsider reports that The OGK (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) defeated The Good Brothers to capture the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championships at the taping, which is taking place in Dallas, Texas. The Good Brothers are...
NWA 74 Night 1 Full Results 8.27.2022: National Heavyweight Championship, World Women’s Championship, & More
NWA held Night 1 of NWA 74 today in St. Louis, MO (per Fightful). You can find the full results and see some highlights below. *Beelzebub’s Bedlam: The Miserably Faithful def. The Ill Begotten. *Chris Adonis def. Odinson. *NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide def. Kerry Morton. *Rolando Freeman...
La Rebellion Takes NWA Tag Team Championships Despite Opponent Replacements
La Rebellion had initially planned to go up against the Commonwealth Connection for NWA’s Tag Team Championships to try and reclaim their title (h/t to Fightful). But with Harry Smith out for illness, the Commonwealth Connection was replaced by Hawx Aerie for the NWA 74 match. La Rebellion was more than equal to the task despite the change of opponents, however, and have become NWA World Tag Team Champions for their second time. You can see a highlight picture of the win below.
Warner Bros. Discovery Reportedly Told AEW To Tone The Language Down
AEW has become known for taking advantage of its TV-14 rating, with wrestlers frequently swearing in several segments. However it seems that may be coming to an end, or at least not happening as frequently. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that word has been sent to AEW from Warner Bros. Discovery that they would like the company to “tone down” the language on television.
Trevor Murdoch On Being NWA World Champion, Talks Joining The Company
Trevor Murdoch is a two-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, and he discussed his NWA experience and more in a new interview. Murdoch spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, and you can see the highlights below:. On being NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion: “It’s almost unbelievable because I’ve been wrestling for...
Theory on the Long Ramp at WWE SummerSlam for His Failed Money in the Bank Cash-In
– While speaking to Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count, WWE Superstar Theory discussed his failed Money in the Bank cash-in attempt that took place at WWE SummerSlam 2022 last month. Theory stated the following (via Fightful):. “You know something that I have picked up on...
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 08.27.22 – Ricochet on What’s Next, New Day Prepare for The Viking Raiders, and More!
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 08.27.22. -Just got home from my Fantasy Football Draft and thankfully it clocked in at just around 3 hours. Need my 49ers to carry me this year if I want to get back to my League Championship Game. Now, let’s get to it!
WWE Taking Part In Special Olympics’ Gaming For Inclusion Event
WWE stars will take part in the Special Olympics’ Gaming For Inclusion event next month. The Special Olympics announced in a press release that the gaming event will take place on September 10th and feature Special Olympics athletes and Unified partners competing in Rocket League for a chance to play alongside the likes of Jamaal Charles, TikToker vaultboy, and WWE stars.
More Details On Early Plans For Tonight’s Smackdown, Names Set To Return (SPOILERS)
UPDATE: Fightful Select has more details on the early plans for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown, as well as the taping for next week. Both shows are being taped tonight in Detroit. Xavier Woods is set to appear on the first show while JBL will be on the second.
Hamilton’s Rev Pro Ten Year Anniversary – Night Two 08.21.2022 Review
Hamilton’s Rev Pro Ten Year Anniversary – Night Two 08.21.2022 Review. Danny Jones & Michael Oku pinned Michael Oku & Connor Mills in 13:24 (***¼) Kanji submitted Chantal Jordan in 14:46 to retain the Southside Women’s Championship (***) Luke Jacobs submitted Tony Deppen in 18:21 to...
Tickets On Sale For NJPW Rumble On 44th Street PPV
NJPW’s Rumble On 44th Street PPV in New York City now has tickets on sale. The show, which takes place at the Palladium in Times Square, now has tickets on sale here, with most tickets gone already. The available tickets as of this writing ranging from $486.30 to $154.80.
Kenny Omega Takes Shot At Will Ospreay, Says His Merchandise Sales Are ‘Putrid’
Kenny Omega waded into a Twitter back-and-forth between Kevin Nash and Will Ospreay ahead of the Elite vs. Aussie Open & Ospreay AEW Trios Title Tournament match. Omega and the Young Bucks are set to face Ospreay & Aussie Open in the semifinals of the tournament on this week’s Dynamite, and after Nash made a crack about Ospreay’s marketability by asking how his merch sales are, Ospreay shot back with a knock on Nash’s propensity for torn quads.
Jon Moxley Doesn’t Mind Being Considered The Worst Guy In Blackpool Combat Club
CM Punk referred to Jon Moxley as the worst member of the Blackpool Combat Club in a recent promo, but Moxley doesn’t mind the attempted insult. Moxley, who beat Punk to unify the AEW World Championship on last week’s AEW Dynamite, spoke with iHeart Cincy 360 recently and said that he considers that to be an “awesome” thing because he gets to learn from his stablemates.
Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 8.26.22
We are eight days away from Clash At The Castle and most of the card is set. There are still some things that need to be covered though and odds are we can get some of that this week. That would mainly include pushing the rest of the build to the matches we already have set, while probably adding in something else. Let’s get to it.
