La Rebellion had initially planned to go up against the Commonwealth Connection for NWA’s Tag Team Championships to try and reclaim their title (h/t to Fightful). But with Harry Smith out for illness, the Commonwealth Connection was replaced by Hawx Aerie for the NWA 74 match. La Rebellion was more than equal to the task despite the change of opponents, however, and have become NWA World Tag Team Champions for their second time. You can see a highlight picture of the win below.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO