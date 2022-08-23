ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield has 2nd largest employment increase in Massachusetts

By Heath Kalb
 5 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield area is the second largest in the state to see an increase in employment in the past year.

According to the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development, the top areas that have seen a gain in workers from July 2021 to July 2022 are the following:

  • Boston-Cambridge-Newton (+5.8%)
  • Springfield (+4.4%)
  • Lowell-Billerica-Chelmsford (+3.9%)
  • Lawrence-Methuen Town-Salem (+3.5%)
Springfield however, lost an estimated 1,600 total employment from June to July. The statewide seasonally adjusted preliminary jobs estimate showed an increase of 13,500 jobs in July, and an over-the-year gain of 134,500 jobs, as estimated by the statewide unadjusted unemployment rate.

