-Originally aired June 29, 1985. -Your hosts are Jim Ross and Joel Watts. -Heels mock the Fantastics’ big high-five at the start of the match, so Bobby Fulton armdrags Prichard and mocks him right back. Tommy Rogers tags in and gets slammed in. Pat Rose tags in, hopefully well-rested after last week’s exhibition. Fantastics work his arm over, but Tommy gets caught in the corner and worked over. Rose misses a corner charge and Bobby Fulton tags back in, taking on both opponents. Pier sixer breaks out, and a dropkick/suplex combo by the Fantastics gets the win. Man, they turned Prichard heel and then just immediately lost interest in him.

