411mania.com
Card For Tonight’s NWA 74 Night Two
Night two of NWA 74 takes place tonight, and an updated lineup for the PPV is online. You can see the card below for the show, which airs at 7 PM ET on FITE TV from St. Louis, Missouri:. * NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Trevor Murdoch vs. Tyrus. *...
411mania.com
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Is Still Breathing After Smackdown Attack, Smackdown In Three Minutes, Clips From WWE Rivals
– In a post on Twitter, Drew McIntyre showed off the damage from the attack at the hands of the Bloodline on last night’s Smackdown. – WWE has shared a clip from tomorrow night’s episode of WWE Rivals, looking at Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero. – WWE has...
411mania.com
Brock Lesnar, Pat McAfee and Others Also At Vince McMahon Birthday Dinner (Pics)
As previously reported, Vince McMahon celebrated his 77th birthday with a dinner in New York, joined by an unidentified female companion. John Cena was present, along with his wife Shay Shariatzadeh. PWInsider reports that there were others in attendance, including Brock Lesnar, Pat McAfee and The Undertaker. A photo of Lesnar and McAfee at the restaurant has popped up online and can be seen below.
411mania.com
Spoiler On Former ROH Wrestler Appearing At Impact Wrestling Tapings
PWInsider reports that former Ring of Honor TV champion Shane Taylor made his Impact Wrestling debut tonight. The company is taping several episodes of television in Dallas. Taylor had a match with Crazzy Steve for Before the Impact, which he lost. We will have full taping results later in the...
411mania.com
Spoiler On Title Match From Impact Wrestling Tapings
A spoiler is out regarding a title match at Friday’s Impact Wrestling tapings. PWInsider reports that The OGK (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) defeated The Good Brothers to capture the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championships at the taping, which is taking place in Dallas, Texas. The Good Brothers are...
411mania.com
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 08.27.22 – Ricochet on What’s Next, New Day Prepare for The Viking Raiders, and More!
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 08.27.22. -Just got home from my Fantasy Football Draft and thankfully it clocked in at just around 3 hours. Need my 49ers to carry me this year if I want to get back to my League Championship Game. Now, let’s get to it!
411mania.com
Details On Several NXT Wrestlers Considered For WWE Main Roster
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports, as you might have guessed from recent episodes of NXT, that Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz del Toro & Elektra Lopez) are going to the main roster soon. Escobar recently lost a match that barred him from NXT, and he showed up the next week to take his group with him. As previously reported, Solo Sikoa is also being considered for a jump to the main roster.
411mania.com
Trevor Murdoch On Being NWA World Champion, Talks Joining The Company
Trevor Murdoch is a two-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, and he discussed his NWA experience and more in a new interview. Murdoch spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, and you can see the highlights below:. On being NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion: “It’s almost unbelievable because I’ve been wrestling for...
411mania.com
La Rebellion Takes NWA Tag Team Championships Despite Opponent Replacements
La Rebellion had initially planned to go up against the Commonwealth Connection for NWA’s Tag Team Championships to try and reclaim their title (h/t to Fightful). But with Harry Smith out for illness, the Commonwealth Connection was replaced by Hawx Aerie for the NWA 74 match. La Rebellion was more than equal to the task despite the change of opponents, however, and have become NWA World Tag Team Champions for their second time. You can see a highlight picture of the win below.
411mania.com
More Details On Early Plans For Tonight’s Smackdown, Names Set To Return (SPOILERS)
UPDATE: Fightful Select has more details on the early plans for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown, as well as the taping for next week. Both shows are being taped tonight in Detroit. Xavier Woods is set to appear on the first show while JBL will be on the second.
411mania.com
Kenny Omega Takes Shot At Will Ospreay, Says His Merchandise Sales Are ‘Putrid’
Kenny Omega waded into a Twitter back-and-forth between Kevin Nash and Will Ospreay ahead of the Elite vs. Aussie Open & Ospreay AEW Trios Title Tournament match. Omega and the Young Bucks are set to face Ospreay & Aussie Open in the semifinals of the tournament on this week’s Dynamite, and after Nash made a crack about Ospreay’s marketability by asking how his merch sales are, Ospreay shot back with a knock on Nash’s propensity for torn quads.
411mania.com
Mid-South Wrestling (6.29.1985) Review
-Originally aired June 29, 1985. -Your hosts are Jim Ross and Joel Watts. -Heels mock the Fantastics’ big high-five at the start of the match, so Bobby Fulton armdrags Prichard and mocks him right back. Tommy Rogers tags in and gets slammed in. Pat Rose tags in, hopefully well-rested after last week’s exhibition. Fantastics work his arm over, but Tommy gets caught in the corner and worked over. Rose misses a corner charge and Bobby Fulton tags back in, taking on both opponents. Pier sixer breaks out, and a dropkick/suplex combo by the Fantastics gets the win. Man, they turned Prichard heel and then just immediately lost interest in him.
411mania.com
Jon Moxley Doesn’t Mind Being Considered The Worst Guy In Blackpool Combat Club
CM Punk referred to Jon Moxley as the worst member of the Blackpool Combat Club in a recent promo, but Moxley doesn’t mind the attempted insult. Moxley, who beat Punk to unify the AEW World Championship on last week’s AEW Dynamite, spoke with iHeart Cincy 360 recently and said that he considers that to be an “awesome” thing because he gets to learn from his stablemates.
411mania.com
Memphis Wrestling (3.8.1980) Review
-Originally aired March 8, 1980. -Your hosts are Lance Russell & Dave Brown. JERRY BRYANT & RICK MORTON vs. “Dr. D” DAVID SCHULTZ & DENNIS CONDREY. -Both commentators anticipate that this match will be a dandy, but neither one is willing to give it the full monty of southern athletic praise, a ring-a-ding dandy.
411mania.com
Warner Bros. Discovery Reportedly Told AEW To Tone The Language Down
AEW has become known for taking advantage of its TV-14 rating, with wrestlers frequently swearing in several segments. However it seems that may be coming to an end, or at least not happening as frequently. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that word has been sent to AEW from Warner Bros. Discovery that they would like the company to “tone down” the language on television.
411mania.com
NWA 74 Night 1 Full Results 8.27.2022: National Heavyweight Championship, World Women’s Championship, & More
NWA held Night 1 of NWA 74 today in St. Louis, MO (per Fightful). You can find the full results and see some highlights below. *Beelzebub’s Bedlam: The Miserably Faithful def. The Ill Begotten. *Chris Adonis def. Odinson. *NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide def. Kerry Morton. *Rolando Freeman...
411mania.com
Brian Pillman Jr. Discusses Chris Jericho Being a Great Mentor to Him in Wrestling
– During a recent interview with Couch Conversations, AEW wrestler Brian Pillman Jr. discussed why he considers Chris Jericho his ultimate mentor in wrestling. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Brian Pillman Jr. on wrestlers who have helped him in the past: “Some guys were just super inspired by his...
411mania.com
AEW News: Best Friends vs. Dark Order Set for Next Week’s Rampage, New Best Friends Shirt
– On last night’s edition of AEW Rampage, The Dark Order defeated The House of Black in the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament to advance to the semifinals. They will now face The Best Friends (Trent, Chuck Taylor, and Orange Cassidy) on next week’s episode of Rampage. The...
411mania.com
Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 8.26.22
We are eight days away from Clash At The Castle and most of the card is set. There are still some things that need to be covered though and odds are we can get some of that this week. That would mainly include pushing the rest of the build to the matches we already have set, while probably adding in something else. Let’s get to it.
