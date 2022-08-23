Three years after celebrating her breakthrough season at the Video Music Awards for the first time, Lizzo returned to the award show’s stage at the Prudential Center in New Jersey on Sunday night to perform the first two official singles from her 2022 album, Special. The versatile performer kicked off the performance with the first verse of her smash hit “About Damn Time,” before pivoting to follow-up single “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” — pounding out the song’s distinctive opening organ hook with a set of keys that appeared below her feet on stage, à la Tom Hanks at FAO...

MUSIC ・ 2 HOURS AGO