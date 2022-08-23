Read full article on original website
Related
I went to an all-inclusive resort in Mexico with my family of 6 instead of going on a cruise. It was more memorable and cost half the price.
Insider's writer has cruised on Princess, Carnival, and Disney, but thought an all-inclusive Mexico resort was cheaper for a big suite and more to do.
Red Hot Chili Peppers Dedicate VMAs Global Icon Award to Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins
The Red Hot Chili Peppers were honored with the Global Icon Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday. Comedy duo Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong presented the award to the Los Angeles natives, with the latter noting that the honor “recognizes artists who have left an indelible, endearing mark on the world and are just as impactful as ever.”More from The Hollywood ReporterLizzo Appears to Reference Comedian Aries Spears' Fat-Shaming Comments in VMAs Speech: "B****, I'm Winning"Eminem and Snoop Dogg Bring Metaverse to the VMAs With "From the D 2 The LBC" Performance Nicki Minaj Receives Video Vanguard...
Lizzo Gets the Crowd “Ready” by Performing a Pair of ‘Special’ Singles at MTV Video Music Awards
Three years after celebrating her breakthrough season at the Video Music Awards for the first time, Lizzo returned to the award show’s stage at the Prudential Center in New Jersey on Sunday night to perform the first two official singles from her 2022 album, Special. The versatile performer kicked off the performance with the first verse of her smash hit “About Damn Time,” before pivoting to follow-up single “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” — pounding out the song’s distinctive opening organ hook with a set of keys that appeared below her feet on stage, à la Tom Hanks at FAO...
Comments / 0