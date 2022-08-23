ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

Comments / 0

Related
buttesports.com

Maroon Volleyball finishes 3rd at Tip Off

The Maroons finished 2nd in their pool at the Southwestern/Northwestern Tip off tournament in Hamilton. That put them in the game for 3rd in the seeded tournament. The Maroons faced off with Columbia Falls and won the first game 25-16 and dropped the second 20-25 but won the match by score differential. The Maroons took on Libby and picked up the win 25-17, 25-14. Finishing the tournament with 10 wins against 2 loses.
HAMILTON, MT
buttesports.com

Jarrett Wilson and his band of Pirates stop Maroons

Butte Central opens the 2022 season with a tough loss to the Polson Pirates. If you’re an opponent, Jarrett Wilson can shiver your timbers. The Polson Pirates’ quarterback ran for two touchdowns, passed for four and led his team to a 49-14 victory over Butte Central Friday night in a Western A Conference high school football game that opened the season.
BUTTE, MT
buttesports.com

Maroon Volleyball goes 3-1 in Southwest/Northwest Tip Off

The Butte Central Volleyball team went 3-1 in Hamilton at the Southwest/Northwest A Tip Off tournament. The only loss came on set point differential in a split match with Polson with BC taking the first game 25-20 and Polson taking the second game 14-25. The Maroons defeated Browning 25-21, 25-23,...
BUTTE, MT
buttesports.com

Bulldog Soccer Splits with Big Sky

The Butte High soccer programs had their home opener this Saturday against Missoula Big Sky. The Lady Bulldogs fell to the eagles 0-10 while the Boys earned a 4-0 victory. The Lady Bulldogs played a competitive game early with the Eagles only allowing 2 goals in the first 25 minutes of the match. Along with goalie Jessie LaPier, the bulldog defense made it difficult for the Big Sky attack to get started. During this first part of the game, the Eagles were mostly limited to taking difficult shots outside of the penalty box.
BUTTE, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Butte, MT
Football
Butte, MT
Sports
Local
Montana Sports
Local
Montana Football
City
Butte, MT
buttesports.com

Hellgate Knights Take Butte High Soccer by Storm

MISSOULA – Yesterday, the Butte High soccer teams challenged the Knights on their home field at Hellgate High. The girls team was the first to throw down the gauntlet, led by Head Coach, Colstrip native, and former athlete Steve Shahan. Despite their eagerness to play, the game suffered from...
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Butte teen knocked out of 'American Ninja Warrior' Finals

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana “American Ninja Warrior” contestant Evan Andrews made it to stage two of the finals on the hit show Monday night. The Butte teen advanced in the first round of the finals last week and made a far run before falling at the fifth of six obstacles.
BUTTE, MT
Atlas Obscura

Canyon Ferry Lake's Cemetery Island

Beneath its translucent green waves, Canyon Ferry Lake reservoir hides the remains of the small town of Canton, Montana. Founded in the 1860s, Canton’s cemetery was perched on top of a hill high enough to escape being flooded during the construction of the Canyon Ferry Dam between 1949 and 1954.
TOWNSEND, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Montana Town Is The Star of New Paranormal TV Show

It's great to see films and series show off Montana in different ways, but this particular show might seem a little strange to the average viewer. Variety reports that a brand new TV series on the Travel Channel and Discover+ is all about the paranormal activity in Butte, Montana. The show is called Ghosts of Devil's Perch and follows a paranormal investigator and psychic medium that work to uncover the mining town's seedy past.
BUTTE, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camps#American Football#The Butte Central Maroons#Maroon Summer Camp#Butte Central#Peoples
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
montanarightnow.com

Missing Helena man last contacted on Aug. 11 found

HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Department of Justice canceled the missing person alert for Tristen Black. According to the DOJ, Black, 23, was located. The DOJ put out a Missing Endangered Person Alert for Black on behalf of the Helena Police Department Monday, Aug. 23. The date of the most...
HELENA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy