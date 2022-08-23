Read full article on original website
Governor Hochul Announces Completion of Eastbound Paving Project on Long Island Expressway
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that pavement resurfacing on the eastbound Long Island Expressway (Interstate 495) from the Nassau-Suffolk border to State Route 112 is now complete, marking a significant milestone in one of the largest resurfacing projects in New York State. Westbound repaving on the Long Island Expressway is now well underway and on schedule be completed by the end of the year.
Astro’s Pizza in Amagansett Now Serving Large Cocktails For Takeout
Astro’s Pizza in Amagansett, which is under new ownership this year, is making some bold changes. This season, the pizzeria is offering beachgoers the opportunity to take large format cocktails to go. “The cocktails are 32-oz, serve up to six and are perfect to grab on your way to...
Contractor Arrested for Defrauding Customers Out of $20,000+
Suffolk County Police have arrested a Mastic man for scamming customers out of more than $20,000 over the past six months. Steven Vitagliano, owner of Mastic based company Line Up Fence Co, made verbal and written agreements to install fencing on several residential properties within the confines of the Seventh Precinct over the past six months. Vitagliano would accept payment in the form of cash or checks and failed to do the contracted work before he stopped communicating with the customers.
Wanted for Sayville Pedestrian Hit-and-Run
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are. seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver of a vehicle that struck a. pedestrian in Sayville last night before fleeing the scene. The pedestrian was walking on Sunrise Highway, west of Broadway Avenue, in...
Man Arrested for Stealing a Fire Department Emergency Vehicle
Suffolk County Police yesterday arrested a man in Holtsville for stealing a fire department emergency vehicle at the scene of a motor vehicle crash, in which he was involved, in Yaphank. Jaime Alexander Brayton was traveling westbound on the Long Island Expressway, when he crashed the vehicle he was driving,...
Ten People Arrested at Sobriety Checkpoint
The Suffolk County Police Department, assisted by the New York State Police and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, arrested ten motorists during an overnight sobriety checkpoint in Huntington Station. The multi-agency checkpoint was part of an ongoing enforcement crackdown targeting alcohol and drug impaired driving leading up to the Labor Day weekend.
4 Teens Arrested for Striking an Acquaintance with a Bat and Shot Him with BB Gun
Suffolk County Police arrested four teens after they struck an acquaintance with a baseball bat and shot him with a BB gun at a Lake Ronkonkoma park. Fourth Precinct officers responded to Larry’s Landing, located on Lake Shore Road, at approximately 10:30 p.m. on August 24 after a 911 caller reported a disturbance at the location.
Man Shot To Death at His Home When He Answered the Front Door
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating after a man was shot to death at his Huntington Station home last night. Second Precinct officers responded to 21 East 12th St. at approximately 11:35 p.m. after Roquez Villalba-Jimenez was shot while answering a knock at his front door. Villalba-Jimenez, 32,...
Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Motor Vehicle Crash
Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are investigating a crash that seriously injured a pedestrian in Sayville last night. Edwin Santiago was driving a Dodge pickup truck erratically on Sunrise Highway South Service Road before the vehicle became disabled and caught fire in front of 5686 Sunrise Highway. Santiago walked onto the express portion of eastbound Sunrise Highway and was struck by a vehicle, west of Broadway Avenue, at approximately 9:30 p.m. The vehicle fled the scene.
