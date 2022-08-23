ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, MO

Kansas City man killed after boat crash on Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KMIZ) One person is dead after a boat hit a wake on the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop F investigated the crash that happened around 4:30 Saturday afternoon at the 13 mile-marker of the main channel. According to the online crash report, the driver 31-year-old The post Kansas City man killed after boat crash on Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Semi driver who died in rollover crash identified

DUBOIS CO, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana State Police has confirmed the deceased driver was Jerome Thomas from Warsaw, Missouri. Officials say Thomas’s family has been notified. One person is dead after a semi crash in Dubois County Thursday. Emergency crews were called to US 231 near Old State Road 45 just after 2 p.m. A […]
ODESSA WOMAN AND TWO JUVENILES INJURED IN CRASH

A 68-year-old woman and two juveniles were injured in a one-car crash in Lafayette County on Monday August 22. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by Valinda L. Noe of Odessa swerved to miss an animal in the roadway, ran off the left side of the road and overturned.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO

