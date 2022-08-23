Read full article on original website
kjluradio.com
Three Amish children seriously injured when their buggy is struck by a car near Warrensburg
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports its second serious accident involving an Amish buggy in the last three days. The most recent accident happened Saturday afternoon in western Missouri just east of the town of Holden. An elderly man from Holden was driving on Highway 58 when he failed to notice the buggy in front of him and struck it from behind.
kmmo.com
INDEPENDENCE MAN INJURED IN MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A 27-year-old Independence man was injured in a motorcycle accident in Lafayette County on Saturday, August 27. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when the motorcycle driven by Corey Walters ran off the highway on to a gravel road, overturned and ejected Walters.
Kansas City man killed after boat crash on Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KMIZ) One person is dead after a boat hit a wake on the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop F investigated the crash that happened around 4:30 Saturday afternoon at the 13 mile-marker of the main channel. According to the online crash report, the driver 31-year-old The post Kansas City man killed after boat crash on Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Woman dies in single-vehicle crash on Interstate 49
A Harrisonville, Missouri, woman died after a single-vehicle crash Thursday night in Cass County.
2 dead, 3 injured following UTV crash in Gravois Mills
Two people and three others were injured in a UTV crash Friday evening in Gravois Mills.
Blue Springs, Gravois Mills women die in Friday evening UTV crash
Two women died and three others were injured in a crash Friday evening on Avalon Way in Gravois Mills, Missouri.
Semi driver who died in rollover crash identified
DUBOIS CO, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana State Police has confirmed the deceased driver was Jerome Thomas from Warsaw, Missouri. Officials say Thomas’s family has been notified. One person is dead after a semi crash in Dubois County Thursday. Emergency crews were called to US 231 near Old State Road 45 just after 2 p.m. A […]
Pedestrian killed on southbound 71-Highway Sunday
The Kansas City Police Department says a pedestrian was killed Sunday morning on southbound 71-Highway and Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard.
Bicyclist dies in hit-and-run crash in Kansas City
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision that took place Saturday morning.
Woman dies Saturday in shooting in Clinton, Missouri
A woman died in a shooting Saturday evening in Clinton, Missouri.
Woman struck, killed by vehicle outside Lee’s Summit hotel
Lee's Summit, Missouri police are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by the driver of a vehicle outside a hotel Wednesday night.
1 person dead in Thursday evening traffic crash in Kansas City
A traffic crash killed one person Thursday evening in Kansas City, Missouri. The crash happened at about 5:15 p.m. at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Prospect Avenue.
Passenger killed in multi-vehicle crash in Belton
Police say three vehicles were involved in the crash on Missouri 58 Highway between Peculiar Drive and Powell Parkway around 9:30 p.m.
Bonner Springs police investigating after person struck, killed by train
The incident was reported just after 8:30 p.m. near Kansas Highway 7 and Kaw Drive (K-32).
Woman charged in death of woman at Lee’s Summit hotel parking lot
Jackson County prosecutors charged a woman with driving while intoxicated, resulting in the death of another woman sitting in a parking lot.
kmmo.com
ODESSA WOMAN AND TWO JUVENILES INJURED IN CRASH
A 68-year-old woman and two juveniles were injured in a one-car crash in Lafayette County on Monday August 22. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by Valinda L. Noe of Odessa swerved to miss an animal in the roadway, ran off the left side of the road and overturned.
Man found dead near street in Kansas City now considered a homicide
Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating the death of William L Pearson at East 33rd and Indiana Avenue as a homicide.
Crews respond to small plane crash in Kansas City, North
Crews in Kansas City, Missouri responded Wednesday morning to a crash involving a small plane north of the river.
One man dies in Grandview townhome fire
Fire crews responded to the area of 6000 block of E. 127th Street Thursday in Grandview. One man was found dead in a townhome bedroom.
Woman shot, killed in rural Jackson County near Lake Lotawana
A woman was found shot and killed outside of a home in rural Lee's Summit, near Lake Lotawana in Jackson County, Missouri.
