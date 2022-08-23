Read full article on original website
Buffalo Wild Wings is getting remodeled!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
New Bank in the Sweetgrass Community!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Where Spirit Halloween will be in Cheyenne in 2022OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Cheyenne's old A&W Root Beer's demolished!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Arby's on Lincolnway is getting a refresh!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
What Beaches Does Garth Brooks Sing About in Cheyenne?
It's a sad truth that Cheyenne doesn't have much water. I mean, the biggest body of water in the city is at Lions Park. So, I've always wondered - what "beaches" is Garth Brooks singing about in "The Beaches of Cheyenne?" Where Are the "Beaches of Cheyenne?" If you're from...
Wyoming considers joining interstate mental health care compacts
Lawmakers, looking to alleviate Wyoming’s mental health professional shortage, are considering measures that would make it easier for practitioners to work across state lines. The Joint Labor, Health and Social Services committee considered two draft bills this month that would allow the state to join interstate psychology and counseling...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Breezy Sunday With Frontal Passage
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - There was a fair amount of cumulus clouds across a windy Wyoming Sunday. In the early afternoon, isolated storms and showers developed over the northwest and southcentral regions. Over the afternoon, the weather started to dissipate and turned to clouds as radar reflectivity decreased in returns. Winds gusted to 55 mph in Big Piney and Buffalo. Greybull, Rock Springs, Riverton, Rawlins, Casper and Douglas saw wind gusts above 40 mph. No wonder there were several Fire Weather Watches and Warnings issued by the NWS in the southeast quadrant of the state that expired at 8pm. It won’t be a surprise to see a reissuance of Fire Weather Watches and Warnings Sunday as low relative humidity and breezy winds will be the dominant weather as the feature. Low temperatures tonight will be in the lower 60s in the Cheyenne region and 50s throughout the rest of Wyoming.
Love Fly-Fishing? Check Out This Wyoming Ranch That’s For Sale
If you're a big fly-fisherman, love to hunt and have been looking for your own slice of the Wyoming heaven, your search may be over. The Encampment River Ranch in Southern Wyoming is up for sale. The price tag is $7.2 million and from the looks of it, worth every penny.
thetrek.co
Wyoming: Wind River Range (July 17-19)
A couple gave me a ride back to the trail, on the way to their own day hike. Back on trail, I started hiking over sage desert land, walking towards the Wind River Range. I soon met two ranchers, cutting brush on their land by the trail. They waved as I approached, gave me a cookie and told me to watch out for bears.
Douglas Budget
Counties with the oldest homes in Wyoming
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Wyoming using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
capcity.news
Wyoming high school football scores (8/26/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — As the high school football season kicked off across Wyoming on Friday, here’s a look at all the scores from the slate of games that took place. Local schools are in bold. CLASS 4A. Casper (Natrona County) 40, Laramie 0. Sheridan 24, Cheyenne (Central) 21.
”ForMak” School Safety Effort To Headline “Weekend In Wyoming”
The mother of a 13-year-old Cheyenne boy who was struck and killed in a school crosswalk last year will be a guest on the ''Weekend In Wyoming" program at 11 a.m. Saturday on AM 650, KGAB. Police say 13-year-old Makaili "Mak" Evans was on his way to school when a...
Throw Out Your ‘Go Brandon’ Sign, Explicit Language Is Protected In Wyoming
SUBLETTE COUNTY – A Big Piney resident’s large sign fastened to the front fence that says “F– Biden” is protected free speech, even if neighbors are concerned about the “offensive” F word. That was the consensus from the town’s attorney Doug Mason and...
Summer Is Winding Down. Here Is What’s Happening In Cheyenne This Weekend
This is the last weekend of August. Wow. I feel like this summer has blown by. Don't be sad. You can still enjoy the last drops of August this weekend, there's a ton of stuff going on in town that will get you out of the house, enjoying the 80-degree plus weather and some sunshine. Let's take a look at what's happening in Cheyenne this weekend.
oilcity.news
Wyoming lawmakers seek to restrict secretary of state’s authority
A legislative committee is considering several election reforms, including open primaries, ranked-choice voting and creating an office to oversee Wyoming’s elections. Wyoming lawmakers are considering removing election-related duties from the office of secretary of state. The Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions committee passed a motion during a Thursday...
Um, What? Cheyenne Called The Most Boring City In The U.S.A.
Now, this can't be right. I know that there are, what we could call some slow times throughout the colder months where the wind is blowing 70 MPH every day, but if you're driving through Cheyenne this time of the year, I think I have some complaints to make. This...
The 15+ WORST Things About Wyoming Fall
Fall is just around the corner. Technically, the first day of autumn isn't until September 22 this year, according to almanac.com. but around late August, everyone starts looking for signs that Fall has arrived. It's no wonder people in Wyoming love autumn. The heat of summer starts to fade, the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Scientists Worried About Declining Bee Population
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A species that is central to the very existence of life on earth is in peril, according to several organizations that monitor bee populations worldwide. The Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) reported in 2019 that bees are...
capcity.news
(PHOTOS) Edge Fest rocks on for another year in West Edge District with free event, concert
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming’s biggest free concert was unleashed for another year this weekend. Edge Fest, held annually at Civic Commons Park in the West Edge District of downtown Cheyenne, returned Saturday evening with a trio of performers in alt-rock musician Joe P, pop artist Claire Rosinkranz and headliner Tones and I, best known for her uber-popular single “Dance Monkey” that has over 2.6 billion streams on Spotify.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Public Land Users Watch “Corner Crossing” Case With Interest
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two frequent Wyoming public land users – an avid hunter and a scientific researcher – said they’ll continue to err on the side of caution as they wait for the outcome of a “corner crossing” trespass civil lawsuit against four out-of-state hunters.
county17.com
Analysis: Wyoming 42nd worst state for COVID-19 safety
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Wyoming ranks among the worst places in the nation for COVID-19 safety, according to a recent statistical analysis from WalletHub. According to the report, only nine states were rated lower for COVID-19 safety than Wyoming, which claimed 42nd place at 29.75 points across five key metrics: vaccination rate, positive testing rate, hospitalization rate, death rate, and the level of community transmission.
This is Hands Down the WORST Parking Lot in Cheyenne!
I hate navigating parking lots. Seriously, half the time, they're completely full; the other half of the time, you can't tell where any of the lines are because the lot is so poorly maintained. And sometimes, you have to deal with potholes. Is there anything worse than hitting a pothole?...
cowboystatedaily.com
California Gov Bans Gasoline Cars – Wyoming Would ‘Revolt’ If Attempted Here, Dealers Say
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. California plans to phase out all new gas-powered vehicles from the state by 2035, but Wyoming is not ready to do the same, according to car dealers around the state. California’s Air Resources Board on Thursday approved a 2020 executive order...
cowboystatedaily.com
Eating Wyoming: Svilar’s, A Wyoming Tradition Since 1912
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. If there are two things Wyomingites appreciate most, they are tradition, and beef. When you combine those two things, it attracts people like a moth to a flame or in this case, a steak to a flame grill. I love traveling...
