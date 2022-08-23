ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Fates collide in final trailer for Amazon series

By Annie Martin
 5 days ago

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power .

Morfydd Clark attends "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" premiere on Aug. 15. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Prime Video shared a final trailer for the fantasy series Tuesday featuring Morfydd Clark, Robert Aramayo, Benjamin Walker and other cast members.

The Rings of Power takes place thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien 's The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings book series.

The trailer shows how Tolkien's legendary and beloved characters will come together against all odds and across great distances to guard against the feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth.

"Fates collide and disparate characters are tested in the face of impending evil in this glimpse into the long-awaited new series," an official description reads.

Clark plays Galadriel, with Aramayo as Elrond, Walker as High King Gil-galad, Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor, Markella Kavenagh as Elanor "Nori" Brandyfoot, Dylan Smith as Largo Brandyfoot, Daniel Weyman as The Stranger, Maxim Baldry as Isildur and Lloyd Owen as Elendil.

J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay serve as showrunners and executive producers.

The Rings of Power will have a two-episode premiere Sept. 1 at 9 p.m. EDT. The episodes will also have a sneak preview in Cinemark theaters Aug. 31.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Related
'Manifest' Season 4 to premiere Nov. 4 on Netflix

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Season 4 of the sci-fi drama Manifest is set to premiere on Netflix Nov. 4. The season will be released in two parts consisting of 10 episodes each. Starring Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Ty Doran, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, Holly Taylor and Daryl Edwards, the show follows the passengers of a turbulent flight who find upon landing that five years have passed and they now have supernatural powers.
TV SERIES
No Season 2 for 'Resident Evil' series on Netflix

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Netflix isn't renewing its action-horror series, Resident Evil, for a second season. Low viewership and mixed reviews from critics were blamed for the cancellation, according to Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter. Based on the popular video game franchise, the live-action show began streaming July 14. It...
TV SERIES
Maxim Baldry
Lloyd Owen
What to stream this weekend: 'Samaritan,' 'Me Time,' 'See'

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Sylvester Stallone's next superhero film Samaritan will premiere on Amazon Prime Video, the final season of See will begin streaming on Apple TV+, the MTV Video Music Awards will be broadcast and the second episode of House of the Dragon is coming to HBO Max. Here...
MOVIES
Ashley Jensen lands lead in BBC's 'Mayflies'

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Extras and Agatha Raisin actress Ashley Jensen is set to star in the BBC adaptation of Andrew O'Hagan's novel, Mayflies. Peter Mackie Burns is directing the two-part drama, which will be filmed this fall on location in Scotland. The cast will also include Martin Compston from...
MOVIES
'Blockbuster' series to premiere on Netflix Nov. 3

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced its comedy, Blockbuster, a fictionalized story set in the last Blockbuster video store in the United States, will premiere Nov. 3. Randall Park and Melissa Fumero are to star in the series. Vanessa Ramos -- whose credits include Superstore and Brooklyn Nine-Nine --...
TV SERIES
#The Lord Of The Rings#Book Series#Fates#The Rings Of Power#Celebrimbor#Upi Com
Peacock to launch virtual 'Docfest' with weekly documentary premieres

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Streaming service Peacock announced Friday that it will be hosting a virtual documentary "festival" featuring original titles from the platform. Titled "DocFest," the six-week festival will see a new original documentary streaming on Peacock each Wednesday from Sept. 14 to Oct. 19. The documentaries, Peacock said,...
MOVIES
'Confess, Fletch' trailer shows Jon Hamm reviving infamous reporter

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures and Miramax released the official trailer for Confess, Fletch, an upcoming comedy-mystery film that reboots the popular series from the 1980s. Jon Hamm stars in the film as Irwin "Fletch" Fletcher, a retired and sarcastic investigative reporter who ends up on a quest to...
MOVIES
