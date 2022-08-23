ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

The Associated Press

Commanders rookie RB Brian Robinson Jr. shot in Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot during an attempted robbery or carjacking, the NFL team said Sunday night. The 23-year-old former Alabama player was taken to a hospital with what the team called non-life-threatening injuries. The team said in a statement staff members were with Robinson at the hospital.
