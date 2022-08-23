Salon Marketplace is home to all of our recommendations to you. If you make a purchase from one of our recommendations, Salon may collect a share of those sales. The best travel mugs are the ones that are a joy to drink out of without being a burden to carry around. And since every decent mug these days will keep your beverage hot or cold longer than you need it to, there's no reason to settle for stainless steel or plastic — even if that's not something you're typically picky about.

TRAVEL ・ 30 MINUTES AGO