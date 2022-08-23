ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Rudd to join Season 3 of 'Only Murders in the Building'

By Justin Klawans
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Actor Paul Rudd will be joining Season 3 of Hulu's popular comedy-mystery series Only Murders in the Building, it was reported Tuesday.

It was reported Tuesday that Paul Rudd would be joining Season 3 of "Only Murders in the Building" following a cameo in the Season 2 finale. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Rudd will make the jump following an unexpected cameo during the Season 2 finale, in which he appeared as murdered Broadway star Ben Glenroy.

Hulu confirmed the news to Variety , with series co-creator John Hoffman telling the outlet, "Paul Rudd, after making an auspicious entrance into the world of our show at the end of Season 2 as Ben Glenroy, is someone we clearly want to know more about and see in our upcoming Season 3 -- as he is a clear source of many upcoming questions and, as ever with our show, many twists yet to come!"

It is unclear if Rudd will be a guest star or whether he will join the show in a more official capacity.

His cameo in the season finale has been his only appearance on the series so far.

Only Murders in the Building stars Steve Martin , Martin Short and Selena Gomez as a trio of New York City apartment tenants who work to produce a about a murder in their building.

Following their solving of the initial murder in Season 1, the three end up being framed for another killing in the building in Season 2.

The series has received critical acclaim , and Season 2 has been nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards.

The show was picked up for a third season this past July, with filming reportedly set to begin towards the end of 2022.

While Rudd's role in Season 3 remains ambiguous, Hoffman told TVLine in an interview that "[Rudd] seemed like a logical person to go to with a ridiculous request, which was, 'Can you come be in the last five minutes of Season 2, potentially with an option to return [for] Season 3?'"

"The hope is that he doesn't get some huge thing that takes him away, but I'm pretty sure we're in good shape. Our victims play major parts in the season, so we're really excited to have him be a part of it," Hoffman added.

Rudd is perhaps best known for his comedic chops, appearing in films such as The 40-Year Old-Virgin, Knocked Up, This Is 40 and Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy .

The 53-year-old has also had a large presence as Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Rudd has portrayed the miniature superhero in four MCU films, and is set to reprise his role in 2023's Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

All 10 episodes of Only Murders in the Building Season 2 are streaming now on Hulu.

