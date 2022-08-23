Read full article on original website
Richard Brown King
5d ago
what exactly are they teaching from the german view? if it was the years leading up to the nazi party takeover thats not really a bad thing. we dont really learn about german prior to that.
Reply(2)
8
TomForsyth
5d ago
I think all things being equal, Germany owes every Jewish descendent of the Holocaust financial reparations.
Reply(1)
4
Rhonda Colvin
5d ago
Why not? Everyone else’s history is on “spin mode” why is it that NOBODY wants to DIG IN to this horrible time in history? 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔
Reply(7)
2
Related
Legislative leaders’ troubling use of an unproven legal theory to ignore redistricting deadline: editorial
On Aug. 17, with a 30-day deadline set by the Ohio Supreme Court for the legislature to draw a constitutionally compliant congressional districting map just two days away, House Speaker Bob Cupp sent a letter to “House Republican members” -- notably, not to all House members -- reassuring them that such a deadline was “a myth” with “zero basis in fact.”
Safety reform group launches TimeDone Ohio to help Clevelanders rebuild lives after convictions
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- More than 1,500 restrictions are placed on people with convictions in Ohio, according to a study from the National Inventory of Collateral Consequences of Conviction. Even after people with records finish their sentences and pay restitution, court costs and fines, the conviction still lingers with them as...
We need bigger, bolder health care innovation. Ohio is posed to deliver: Chris Berry and David Sylvan
CLEVELAND -- In late July, we hosted the inaugural Ohio HealthTech Summit. Co-presented by our respective organizations, OhioX and University Hospitals Ventures, it brought together some of the best minds our state has to offer in health care innovation. The summit came at an important time. The United States is...
Battle for Ohio: JD Vance agrees to Nexstar debate
( watch our recent interview with JD Vance in the video above) (WJW) The battle to become the next U.S. senator to represent Ohio continues to heat up as we inch closer to the November election. With three months until people head to the polls, candidates Tim Ryan and JD Vance are traveling the state […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vote for Matt Kilboy in the 14th Congressional District
Are you concerned that the rights of gun owners are overshadowing public safety, especially our children’s safety? Are you concerned that a mother of four may be denied contraception? Are you concerned that victims of rape and incest will be forced to carry a child that will be a constant reminder of a tragic life-changing violation? Are you concerned that the cost of insulin for those uninsured, as well as some who are insured, is beyond their reach? Are you concerned that climate change and its catastrophic events are not being addressed in a timely manner?
Domestic violence survivor still fighting for police accountability in one of first tests of new Cleveland citizen police review
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Karima McCree-Wilson sounded exhausted as she addressed the board members on the video screen. More than two years had passed since she began filing police complaints against her father. His attacks went unchecked for eight months, she claimed, until he was finally arrested and convicted of aggravated assault and domestic violence.
County officials must act now to protect youth in their custody: Tricia L. Kuivinen
CLEVELAND -- Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Cuyahoga County, a local foster youth advocacy organization, calls on Cuyahoga County leaders and elected officials, including County Executive Armond Budish, to respond more effectively to the growing placement and safety crisis resulting from foster youth being housed at the Jane Edna Hunter office building. The building’s namesake, Jane Edna Hunter, a prominent Black social worker and attorney from Cleveland, would be appalled at the apathy currently being demonstrated towards vulnerable children in the county’s care. CASA of Cuyahoga County categorically rejects the premise that nothing can be done to address this crisis, and would like to offer some concrete recommendations.
wksu.org
New group aims to help Ohioans who have past criminal convictions on their record
A group that advocates on behalf of Ohioans who have criminal records is launching a new program in Cleveland. The Alliance for Safety and Justice's new program "TimeDone" will provide information to Ohioans held back by a past record to help them build economic stability for their families and communities.
For 37 years and counting, Cleveland PFLAG has supported family, friends and members of the LGBTQ community: Leslie Kouba
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I’ve often wondered what it would have been like to come out when I was young. My path would certainly have been more challenging because the 70s and 80s were not the best of times for nonheterosexuals. At that time, gay and lesbian leaders were opening closet doors to fight for civil rights and community acceptance, while most others flew under the public radar to the best of their ability.
cleveland19.com
2 women, 1 man convicted of violent crime spree in Cuyahoga County
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19-year-old woman convicted of murdering Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek, has now also been convicted of a number of violent crimes in several communities in the weeks before Officer Bartek’s murder. On Aug. 3, Tamara McLoyd was found guilty of murdering Officer Bartek. Officer...
Cleveland’s lead laws need to be more comprehensively enforced
I read with interest the Aug. 28 letter from Deborah Collins, “Landlords don’t like evictions either; what might help.” As a landlord for over 20 years, I can testify that she is exactly right with everything, except one thing. It is my impression that the current lead...
Cleveland’s One World Day pays tribute to war in Ukraine
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The 76th annual One World Day brought thousands of Clevelanders together to not only celebrate their various cultural traditions, but promote unity in support for Ukraine. During the “Parade of Flags,” dozens of people from the local Ukrainian community marched up front behind Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb....
msn.com
Democrats Nan Whaley, Tim Ryan make debate plans, but Republicans Mike DeWine, J.D. Vance hesitate
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Ohio’s Democratic candidates for governor and U.S. Senate are seeking to hold debates this campaign season, but their Republican rivals haven’t yet said whether they’ll agree to participate. Democratic gubernatorial nominee Nan Whaley has been vocally pushing Republican Gov. Mike DeWine to agree to debate...
Do you recognize this man? Facial reconstruction unveiled in Ohio cold case
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Police in Northeast Ohio are hoping a new clay facial reconstruction will help them crack a cold case from the late 1980′s. The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office and the Youngstown Police Department have released a forensic facial reconstruction of an unidentified man whose remains were found 35 years ago.
J.D. Vance’s Senate candidacy is a stain on the GOP: Brent Larkin
CLEVELAND -- The $28 million effort to fumigate J.D. Vance’s reputation might not be large enough. There’s a whole lot of stench oozing from the candidacy of the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate who, through little doing of his own, eked out a narrow win in his party’s May primary election for the seat held by retiring Sen. Rob Portman. As a candidate, Vance has awful political instincts, not an ounce of class and a tendency to embrace views parroted by political maggots he considers friends.
West Virginia man indicted in Columbus for acquiring illegally transported ginseng
COLUMBUS, Ohio - A federal grand jury in Columbus indicted a West Virginia man on charges of receipt, acquisition or purchase of illegally transported protected plants and falsification of records, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Tony Lee Coffman, 59 of Birch River, West Virginia, faces six counts in...
$700,000 in county ARPA money for a playground in affluent Beachwood? Really?
The Cuyahoga County Council recently approved allocating $11 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for a variety of projects in our communities (”Another $11M in ‘don’t-call-them-slush-funds’ approved for spending,” Aug. 4). While some of these projects may meet the stated ARPA goals, I find it particularly egregious that our county representatives would designate one of the largest allocations, $700,000, to build a playground in Beachwood, one of the more affluent suburbs in our region.
We called the press policies of J.D. Vance and Ron DeSantis fascist, and readers thanked us: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stumped for Senate candidate J.D. Vance in Ohio last week, cleveland.com reporters were not there because of ridiculous restrictions that DeSantis and Vance placed on anyone covering the event. We’re talking about the attempt to restrict the press on Today in Ohio....
Late-night phone call? The death of a pet? What do we remember? – Terry Pluto’s Faith & You
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The night I learned my mother died, I was working for the Savannah Morning News. I was on the phone, taking down information on a girls high school basketball game. “This call is for you,” a fellow writer told me. “Sounds important.”. I quickly...
Ohio political leaders react to student loan forgiveness plan
Many are reacting to President Joe Biden’s announcement Wednesday wiping away federal student loan debt for millions of Americans. News Center 7′s John Bedell looked into the the political implications of this decision, especially with the mid-term elections just months away. Republican and Democrat candidates in Ohio’s Governor...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
81K+
Followers
79K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 27