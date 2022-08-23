ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump Jr thinks it would be a good thing if his dad still had the nuclear codes

By Indy100 Staff
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago

Now that they’re safely away from the White House, the mumblings of the extended Trump family tend to alarm us less.

But occasionally, a line pops out that chills us to the bone.

The latest is from Donald Trump Jr, who claims it would be a “good” thing if his father - who lives at a Florida resort and is a private citizen - still held the nuclear codes.

At a campaign event for Florida Rep Matt Gaetz on Monday, he mocked those who are concerned about claims the ex-president held top-secret documents at his private address.

In an exaggerated tone, Trump Jr said: “'Donald Trump has the nuclear codes, in the linen closet at Mar a Lago!”

He then added: “By the way, for the record, I’d say that if Donald Trump actually still had the nuclear codes, it’d probably be good.

“Our enemies might actually be like 'let's not mess with them’ unlike when they look at Joe Biden and say 'we should attack now'.”

The FBI raided Mar-a-Lago on August 8 and seized boxes of documents, which prosecutors believe contain classified materials.

The search warrant showed the FBI was investigating Trump for a potential violation of the Espionage Act.

Donald Trump and his allies have been all over the map in the wake of the shock search.

He’s accused the FBI of planting evidence, and argued he could take sensitive materials to Mar-a-Lago because he had a standing order to declassify any documents he took from the Oval Office to his White House residence.

One Twitter user pointed out the twisting story that's rapidly evolved as Trump seemingly panics:

This week Trump filed a suit against the U.S. government over the search, trying to stop Department of Justice authorities from reading the materials until a court official can be appointed to review the documents to decide if any should be returned.

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
HuffPost

Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed

Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
POTUS
AOL Corp

Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
OK! Magazine

Trouble In The White House: Bill & Hillary Clinton's Biggest Relationship Rumors & Scandals

One of the most talked-about marriages in American politics is the nearly 50 year union between Bill and Hillary Clinton. The political powerhouses have been joined at the hip since the early 1970s, with Bill popping the question in 1973. The couple later tied the knot in 1975 and welcomed their first and only daughter, Chelsea, five years later.Throughout their high-profile professional lives, their relationship has been rocked by everything from the pressures of their bustling careers to infidelity. EX-HILLARY CLINTON AIDE HUMA ABEDIN DETAILS SEXUAL ASSAULT BY U.S. SENATOR IN NEW BOOK: 'ALL I WANTED WAS FOR THE LAST...
U.S. POLITICS
Indy100

7 ways Ron DeSantis is morphing into Donald Trump

As rumors swirl that Ron DeSantis is gearing up to announce his intention to run for president, many are noticing the Florida governor has begun adopting a bunch of very Trump-like mannerisms. DeSantis, 43, was elected governor of Florida in part thanks to Donald Trump's endorsement. But as Trump has found himself at the center of the January 6th hearings and a financial investigation, DeSantis began moving as a potential independent candidate.More people are agreeing that Trump will run in 2024 but it's unclear how Republicans will vote given Trump's recent track record. This is why DeSantis is shaping up...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Matt Gaetz
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Donald Trump
Indy100

7 of the best right-winger freakouts over Biden's student loan forgiveness plan

Tens of millions of US university graduates will get some relief on their student loan payments, and it's set social media ablaze.On Wednesday, President Joe Biden took to his Twitter to announce that the government is cancelling up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for the borrowers and up to $20,000 for Pell grant recipients.The forgiveness applies to Americans that make less than $125,000 a year individually or married couples earning less than $250,000 altogether.According to a statement from the White House, almost 90 per cent of the relief will go to those making less than $75,000 annually.And as...
POTUS
Indy100

Trump’s Truth Social has now been hit with trademark and rumoured financial problems

Former US president Donald Trump’s social media app, Truth Social, has been having a right stinker as of late – pun most definitely intended – as it deals with a rejected trademark application and alleged unpaid bills.Since it was unveiled in October last year, the app has been marred by a string of issues:users were hit with long waitlists and tech issues when it became available to download in February due to “massive demand”Mr Trump appeared to mispronounce it ‘Truth Sensual’ during a rally in Aprilit reportedly banned posts about the January 6th hearings in June (great for the whole...
POTUS
Indy100

Resurfaced Ben Shapiro video accidentally makes Joe Biden look awesome

Sometimes Republicans try so hard to own the liberals and the Democrats that they end up embarrassing themselves instead, and on Friday, an image resurfaced from a time when political commentator Ben Shapiro tried to criticise US president Joe Biden by actually making him look cool.No, we don’t understand it either.Back in April last year, Mr Shapiro released a YouTube video titled “Why Biden is GOING FOR BROKE”, complete with a rant about Mr Biden’s economic policies delivered in his fast-paced, borderline unintelligible style of speaking.Beginning the video, the media host said: “Since [Biden’s] election, he’s proposed a $4 trillion...
ENTERTAINMENT
Indy100

White House staffer has best response after trolling Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) slammed the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness plan as“unfair,” prompting the White House to point out that she received more than $183,000 in federal forgiveness herself.The White House then went after more politicians, pointing out five others who'd received loan forgiveness while railing against the cancelation of $10,000-worth of student loans.And it seems staffers are pretty proud of their work, with one quote-tweeting the Twitter trend surrounding it with a simple smiley face.Greene has been a staunch critic of the president’s plan to forgive up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt, labelling it as...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne White House#Trump Family#Fbi#The White House#Florida Rep#Republican
Indy100

Jamie Foxx hilariously impersonates Donald Trump during a podcast

Jamie Foxx has proved why he is the master of impersonations - with a great impression of former President Donald Trump.Recently, Foxx linked up in a podcast with Snoop Dogg to talk about their upcoming movie “Day Shift” with Rap Radar’s Elliott Wilson and Brian “B. Dot” Miller.In the podcast, Snoop told both podcast hosts about reconnecting with Michael “Harry-O” Harris, a businessman who funded the start of Death Row Records and was pardoned by Trump in 2021.Harris was released from prison after serving more than 30 years for drug trafficking and attempted murder.Snoop’s reference to the pardon immediately caused...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Ben Shapiro hits back at claims he took PPP loan relief

Ben Shapiro has been one of the most outspoken critics of president Joe Biden’s plans to offer people student debt relief in the US – and people thought they'd found a big flaw in his argument.Biden is giving those who took out federal student loans to pay for their college education, and who make less than $125,000 a year, up to $10,000 in debt in a bid to curb the growing student debt crisis.Millions will now have $10,000 of their debts cancelled, while the pandemic-era pause on payments will continue through to 31st December.It hasn’t gone down well with US...
EDUCATION
Indy100

These 20 companies are still doing business in Russia six months into Ukraine war

As of today, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been ongoing for six months and Ukraine also marks its independence day.While many businesses have shown their support for Ukraine via their pursestrings - pulling out of Russia to choke the country's finances - some have remained in there despite the war, and have attracted criticism for doing so.Indeed, a list of these businesses has been compiled by a professor with the Yale School of Management, to put pressure on them to change their business relationship with the country.There are hundreds of companies still listed as at least partially operating in...
BUSINESS
Indy100

Indy100

188K+
Followers
15K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy