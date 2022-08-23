ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle debuts new podcast exposing millions of ways that women are 'boxed in'

By Breanna Robinson
 5 days ago

Meghan Markle has officially released a podcast - and it's set to expose the millions of ways women in society are "boxed in."

The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry announced a "multi-year partnership" between Spotify and their production company Archewell Audio in 2020.

And on Tuesday (23 August), the very first full episode of Archetypes , hosted by Markle, was released.

Her first guest is her long-term friend and tennis legend, Serena Williams .

In the episode, Markle, 41, began by talking about feeling "furious" as an 11-year-old when she saw a Procter & Gamble commercial that advertised its dishwashing soap to women only.

Taking action, she embarked on a "letter writing campaign" to influential people, including then-First Lady Hillary Clinton, and it worked in her favour.

The company changed the rhetoric in the commercial.

Markle described the experiences as "awakening to the millions of ways" and that "our society tries to box women in, to hold women back" and dictate who they are in the world.

"I've never lost touch with that reality, and in the last few years, my desire to do something about it has grown. My 11-year-old voice has also gotten a little more confident — maybe a little louder," she said.

Meghan and Serena's discussion also delved into ambition and how it's a "dirty, dirty word when it comes to women."

"So, since I've felt the negativity behind it, it's really hard to un-feel it. I can't unsee it, either, in the millions of girls and women who make themselves smaller — so much smaller — on a regular basis," Markle said.

But before the two could start the conversation, Prince Harry crashed the interview to say hey to Williams.

"I like what you've done with your hair! That's a great vibe," the Duke of Sussex said.

Williams replies: "Thank you. Good to see you too, as always. I miss you guys."

The series further aims to "investigate the labels that try to hold women back," as noted in a press release.

Markle will also speak with historians and experts and "uncover the origin of these stereotypes and have uncensored conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape narratives."

Listen to the first episode of the podcast here.

