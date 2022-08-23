Yahoo Sports Simulates Entire 2022 NFL Season Using ‘Madden NFL 23’

Some of the results, including the projected Super Bowl champion, come as significant surprises.

With the 2022 NFL season right around the corner, the time for final predictions is rapidly approaching.

Luckily, the annual Madden simulation from Yahoo Sports gives a unique glimpse at how the upcoming campaign might play out.

For the fifth year in a row, Yahoo Sports simulated the entire NFL season with the popular video game’s latest edition, Madden NFL 23. While the exercise may be a sign of things to come, it also produced a few head-turning results.

To begin, the simulation’s predicted division winners were the Jets, Browns, Colts, Chiefs, Cowboys, Packers, Buccaneers and Cardinals. The Titans, Ravens, Bills, Saints, Panthers and Eagles rounded out the 14-team playoff field.

Surprisingly, the Matt Ryan-led Colts posted the league’s best record, going a remarkable 16–1 in the regular season. Indianapolis was followed by Kansas City (13–4) and Dallas (12–5).

The Chiefs ended up being the AFC representative in the simulated Super Bowl LVII, but found themselves playing a surprise opponent in the Saints. New Orleans then pulled the upset, downing Kansas City 34–14 to claim the franchise’s second Super Bowl title.

As for last year’s championship game participants, the simulated 2022 season dropped both the Rams and the Bengals back down the ladder in their respective conferences. Cincinnati finished 8–9 and Los Angeles ended the year at 9–8, with both clubs missing out on the playoffs.

As for some individual performances, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott won the league’s MVP award after setting single-season records for both passing yards (5,649) and passing touchdowns (57). Rams receiver Cooper Kupp won his second-straight NFL Offensive Player of the Year award, while Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby took home Defensive Player of the Year honors.

The Falcons swept the most prestigious rookie awards as wide receiver Drake London (Offensive) and linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (Defensive) ended up with hardware. After a simulated 16–1 season, Colts coach Frank Reich was named Coach of the Year.

For more on Yahoo Sports’ simulated 2022 season, check out the full details here .

