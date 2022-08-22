Read full article on original website
First Racially Integrated School In Michigan Started In 1837 By Laura Haviland
We know how the Civil Rights Movement was a huge step forward to the idea of there being equality in the country, but right here in Michigan, more than 100 years before the movement there was a woman who was taking a stand for it. Laura Smith Haviland was described as a Quaker, pacifist, abolitionist, feminist, and suffragist, and did more than her fair share to fight for equality back during the Antebellum era as the Marginal Mennonite Society recalls:
Where Can I Go for Labor Day in Michigan?
One of the biggest Labor Day events is the ever so popular Mackinac Bridge Walk. And it takes place on Monday, Labor Day, September 5, 2022. This is the only time of the year where you and your family can actually walk across the entire beautiful Mackinac Bridge. It certainly...
Michigan Whitetail Deer Like to Shop at Dollar General
Most Michiganders like a good deal, I know I like saving money and swinging by my local Dollar General, what I didn't know was that whitetail deer also like a good deal. Deer in urban areas of Michigan are getting more and more used to people. I took this photo above on my vacation when leaving the beach in Arcadia, Michigan. I did not zoom in for this photo, I was standing right in front of the deer and she felt no pressure at all. She even had her twin fawns close by and wasn't the least bit alarmed.
Yum or Yuk? Oktoberfest Beer Season in Michigan is Here
It's late August and this happens every year. We come to the stunning realization that Summer is almost over. "Where did it go?" is usually on the comments. My moment came this morning when I saw Short's Brewing's Facebook post about their Autumn IPA; not quite Oktoberfest, but close enough.
Bizarre Video About Michigan’s Roadside Produce Stands Will Haunt Your Dreams, May Be Cursed
This is one of my favorite times of the year in the Mitten. Warmer weather means days spent at Lake Michigan, drinks on the patio, and filling up your basket with plenty of fresh produce from the local farmers markets. When I can't make it the market, I always love...
There’s Actually a LOT of Alligators In Michigan, And They’re in Athens
There's been a LOT of Alligators in the news around Kalamzoo lately. Earlier this summer, an alligator was found in the Kalamazoo River in Calhoun County. Then, Tuesday, Police in Kalamazoo captured a young alligator crossing Lake Street. It's baffling as to HOW these alligators ended up in Michigan, but...
When Michigan Had the Beatles: 1964-1966
My introduction to The Beatles came in 1963, in a Life Magazine article. The blurb related the frenzy surrounding this long-haired group from Liverpool, England, showing pictures of screaming girls and a small picture of The Beatles. Nothing big, just a typical small Life article somewhere in the second half of the magazine. Little did the editors realize, soon they would be dedicating whole issues to this “flash-in-the-pan” rock band from overseas.
Best Employers in Michigan Based on Latest Forbes Survey
If you had to take a wild and random guess as to which company in Michigan is number one when it comes to best employers, what would be your first guess?. For me, I would guess maybe Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, followed by Michigan State University, and then followed by Ford Motor Company.
Burning Foot Beer Festival Expecting Thousands at Lake Michigan Beach
When was the last time you went to a Lake Michigan beach to celebrate art, music and 93 different varieties of beer? I can honestly say never, but there's always a first time. This Saturday, August 27, at Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon, over 6,000 people are expected to attend the "Burning Foot Beer Festival 2022."
You’ll Love These Inflatable Amusement Parks In Michigan
Amusement parks are always a thrill. Whether it's the roller coasters or the Ferris Wheels, there's always something fun to do. It's a great way to get to spend time with the family and friends while watching each other embarrass themselves. We have some sweet amusement parks in Michigan like...
Why Michiganders Don’t Play Mini-Golf Anymore: A Theory
I remember when miniature golf was a big deal. EVERYone used to go. Mini golf began sometime between 1910-1916 and seemed to grow in popularity over the years. People from all walks of life of different statuses - rich, poor, in-between - played mini golf, goofy golf, and putt-putt. I used to enjoy the Putt-Putt golf on S. Pennsylvania in Lansing.
Does Michigan Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in Recycling Bins?
Sometimes things can get a little confusing when it comes to Michigan's recycling rules. A lot of people throw things into their recycling bins that they're clearly not supposed to. The most confusing rule of all is whether or not you can put empty pizza boxes in the recycling bin....
Workers At Michigan Chipotle Vote To Unionize
Short staffing and inability to make ends meet with low hours were the main demands of the Chipotle employees. This Is The First Chipotle Restaurant To Unionize In The Country. A Lansing Chipotle restaurant became the first in that chain to unionize its workers. The employees at the store located On West Saginaw Street voted 11-3 to join the union Thursday afternoon. They will be joining a branch of the International Brotherhood fo Teamsters, Local #243.
Michigan Man Starting His Own Car Company Inside An Abandoned Car Factory
Sometimes we find ourselves frustrated with the change we want to see in our own neighborhoods not happening. You know what needs to be done, but you feel powerless to do any good. Detroit was once a booming city when it came to factories, specifically auto manufacturers. But over the...
What’s Up in Michigan This Weekend: Tacos, Cars, Beer & More
Summer's almost over... you've been meaning to get out and do something! Here are some fun things happening within a couple hours' drive of Lansing this weekend. Grand Rapids Ballet hosts a free, outdoor summer dance festival Friday and Saturday (August 26-27) outside the Peter Martin Wege Theater. Ballet and beer. This combination doesn't happen just everywhere, you know. In addition to world-class dance, there'll be plenty of food and other live entertainment available as well.
5 Songs Every Michigander Should Know
Spanning a variety of decades and genres, there are a select few classic songs that everyone from Michigan knows. Whether you like them or not, these songs seem to find their way onto every BBQ, grad party, and even wedding playlist. 1. All Summer Long - Kid Rock. Who hasn't...
Startling News! Michigan is Home to the Poorest Town in America
Although Michigan is one of the most beautiful states in America, it's home to the poorest city in the United States. This is sad news for our state and the residents that live there. According to wordpopulationreview.com,. Despite being one of the wealthiest countries in the world, the United States...
Want to Be Bob Seger’s Neighbor? It Could Happen for Just a Million Bucks
Imagine living across the road from Michigan superstar Bob Seger. He could walk over and borrow your tools. You could swim in his pool anytime you want without asking. His family could keep an eye on your place when you're out of town. You realize that none of those things...
Helpful Info: Illegal Baby Names In Michigan & United States
Having a child is the best experience I have ever witnessed, raising him has been a blessing that I am beyond grateful for. Before my son was born I remember the anticipation about how life was going to change. His mom and I were well planned out and we worked well as a team.
Michigan Police No Longer Need To See Drivers Do This To Write A Ticket
As children across Michigan are heading back to school it's important to be aware of your surroundings and follow school speed zone laws. A new law being implemented is trying to protect kids who ride the bus and punish drivers who don't stop when a bus turns on its flashing lights and stop sign.
