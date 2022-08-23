ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Hemsworth Looks Unrecognizable With Long Beard Filming ‘Mad Max’ Prequel

By Jason Brow
 5 days ago
Image Credit: Shutterstock

It’s still unclear who Chris Hemsworth will play in Furiosa, the prequel/origin story to Charlize Theron‘s character from George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road. However, one thing is for sure – Chris, 39, will look radically different from his recent outing in Thor: Love And Thunder. In photos seen here, Chris sported a prosthetic nose, a long and grizzled gray beard, and dirty hair down to his shoulders while on set in Sydney, Australia.

Chris was dressed in the post-apocalyptic chic that defined the Mad Max franchise. He wore what seemed like a modified bandleaders vest, with mustard yellow decorations all down the front. Chris’s costume also featured dark pants that sported numerous weapons holders, including one on his right calf. While on the set, Chris jumped into a driver seat of a modified tank-like vehicle, one that had multiple brass trumpets attached to the side.

Chris Hemsworth (Shutterstock)

This isn’t the first time that Chris has undergone a significant transformation for a part. Yes, he hits the gym ahead of every Thor outing, but his superhero muscles were nowhere to be found when he filmed In The Heart of the Sea. “Just tried a new diet/training program called ‘Lost At Sea.’ Wouldn’t recommend it,” he captioned a photo of him during the filming of the 2015 drama. In The Heart Of The Sea recounts the sinking of the whaling ship Essex in 1820, an event that partially inspired Herman Melville’s Moby Dick. Sadly, the film received middling reviews and failed to make back its $100 million budget at the box office.

Charlize Theron as Furiosa (Everett)

Details about Miller’s follow-up to the beloved 2015 film, which saw Charlize Theron first play the character Imperator Furiosa opposite Tom Hardy’s Mad Max. In October 2020, Deadline reported that after delays and disputes over pay, Warner Bros. greenlighted Furiosa, with Anya Taylor-Joy playing a younger version of Furiosa in the film.

Taylor-Joy is best known for playing Beth Harmon in The Queen’s Gambit, Gina Gray in Peaky Blinders, and Casey Cooke in 2019’s Glass. She will also voice Princess Peach in the upcoming Super Mario film, with Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, and Jack Black voicing Bowser.

