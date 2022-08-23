Read full article on original website
Related
Upstate New York September Festivals Honor A Wide Variety of Foods
The rich variety of foods that we love in Upstate New York are on full display in the month of September. There are food festivals from one corner of the region to the other making this month a "foodies delight." Starting right out of the chute on Labor Day Weekend,...
WATCH: New York State Fair Butter Sculpture Build From Start To Finish
For many of us, the sign that summer is almost over is when the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse begins. Well it's here until September 5 and when I think about the fair, one of the things that come to mind is the fair food. This year, they...
WATCH: ‘Hot Dog Beer Straw’ Proves New York Sports Fans Are Truly Unhinged
Some people say that when it comes to baseball nothing goes better than a hot dog and a beer as your watching the game. Well one man in the Big Apple took it one step further and it was captured on Instagram. This New York Yankee fan decided that the...
‘Little Mikey’ Lives in New York State?! ‘He Likes It!’
Remember Little Mikey? "He hates everything!" It's one of the most memorable commercials of the last 50 years. In 1972, American TV viewers were introduced to "Little Mikey," who in just 60 seconds, gave one of the best product endorsements ever, and he doesn't even say a word. Two brothers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
X Marks Mystery Spot That Defies All Logic in Upstate New York
There is a mystery spot hidden in plain sight that defies all logic in Upstate New York. X literally marks the Lake George Mystery Spot, located behind the Visitor Center. Legend has it that if you stand on the X in the center of the circle and speak, no one else will hear your words but they'll echo back louder than you would expect.
Rescue Spans 12 Hours To Save One Injured Upstate New York Hiker
It was a frightening day for one hiker and their son after it took half-a-day to save them from a hiking accident. Multiple units were called to Essex County at around 3:30pm to save an injured hiker on Mount Marcy. A total of six Forest Rangers, one Assistant Forest Ranger, and the Marcy Summit Steward were sent in to help.
One of the Last Open Sears Stores is in NY! Wanna See Inside?
Not abandoned, in fact it's fully operational. 'Help Wanted' signs are even posted at the entrances. The phrase 'Welcome to Sears' is rarely uttered today, but back in its heyday, there were about 3,500 stores. Today, somewhere between 25 and 30 full size Sears stores remain nationwide. One of the...
‘Take a Walk In the Park’ In These 11 Upstate New York Urban Green Spaces
Everybody loves a park. We have posted galleries showcasing New York's beautiful national, state, and county parks in the past. This gallery is a little bit different. Here, we take a look at some of our wonderful city parks. Green spaces that are in the center of some of our most historic cities.
RELATED PEOPLE
WATCH: Wild Video of Ithaca, New York Woman Being Attacked by Rabid Fox
According to a report by Nick Regina of SI Live, an Ithaca woman was attacked by a rabid fox in her front yard with home surveillance video to prove it. The fox quickly approached the woman while she was turned the other way talking on her cell phone and latched on to her leg. Despite kicking the fox repeatedly trying to shake it loose, the rabid animal continued to attack the woman. At one point the fox even latched on to her arm as she tried to fling it away.
Over 2,000 Southern Tier Tickets During Speed Awareness Week
According to a report by Pat Giblin of Binghamton Homepage, speed awareness week in New York resulted in over 2,000 traffic tickets being handed out in the Southern Tier. It seems a few Southern Tier residents didn't heed my warning from early last week when I told them to lay off the gas pedal for a few days. Law enforcement agencies across the state took aim at speeders in New York as part of a campaign to decrease unsafe driving habits. According to a report by Hailie Higgins of Rochester First, speed was a contributing factor in almost 30% of crashes from 2016 through 2021 and was a factor in 353 fatal crashes in 2021 alone.
Eat These Fun, Specialty Pizzas at The New York State Fair
One thing that is so absolutely incredible about the New York State Fair is all of the different choices when it comes to food. No matter what you're in the mood for, you'll be able to find it in Syracuse. What's even better is that each and every year, there's...
What Will It Be?!? New York Girl Scouts Announce a New Cookie for 2023
Slide over Thin Mints. Move to the side Adventurefuls. There's a new Girl Scout cookie headed to our bellies soon and it sounds absolutely divine!. Our local Girl Scouts who are part of the NYPENN Pathways Council have joined up with the Girl Scouts of the USA to jointly announce that when GSNYPENN kicks off its local Girl Scout Cookie season on January 10, 2023, there will be a new choice in the cookie lineup.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New York Lists Amusement Ride Owners and Inspections
As county fairs continue to offer exhibits, games and thrill rides, the New York State Department of Labor says it has a listing of events that have been inspected for ride safety and the businesses that own them. The Department of Labor inspects rides as they are brought into a...
Need a Passport? Head to the Broome County Passport Fair
If you're planning any sort of travel in the near future and need a passport, you should make plans to attend the Broome County Passport Fair on Thursday, September 15. The Broome County Passport Fair will be held at the Chenango Town Hall on State Route 12 in Binghamton from from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.. Note that this Passport Fair will be by appointment only. If you'd like to schedule an appointment, you can do that here.
Gaze At The World’s Largest Kaleidoscope Just Two Hours From Binghamton, New York
I was speaking with a couple of friends who live at a campground near Binghamton during the warm weather months, and winter in Southern California. Every year on the way to the East Coast and back, they like to stop off at places of interest. It's always been my desire...
What Are The Covid Restrictions At The 2022 New York State Fair?
What are some, if any, COVID restrictions at the 2022 Great New York State Fair?. In the 2022 Rules of Conduct for the Great New York State Fair, there are no COVID restrictions in place. This is a change from last years fair, or no fair at all in 2020.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Primary Results: Riley Defeats Cheney in NY-19 Democratic Race
Endicott native Josh Riley has defeated Dutchess County businesswoman Jamie Cheney to win the Democratic nomination in the newly-configured 19th Congressional District. Preliminary results showed Riley with 63 percent of the vote to Cheney's 37 percent. Riley will face Republican Marc Molinaro in the November general election. Ulster County Executive...
CDC Says New York State Saw the Biggest Decline in Life Expectancy
The past few years have been trying, and new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tells the story. Are people in the U.S. living shorter lives? The CDC says we're in a bit of a decline. According to their numbers, New York state saw the biggest decline...
How Does New York And Pennsylvania Rate For Most Spoiled Dogs?
Some people love to do this or think it's cute. Some people think it's not a thing that should be done. The subject? Dressing up your pet. The only time my wife and I dressed up our dogs was for a fun event during a Greyhound get-together. We have been adopting Greyhounds for a couple of decades.
New York State Town is HOTTEST Real Estate Market in America
The real estate market is absolutely insane right now. Especially in New York State buying a house was extremely competitive in the past 18 months. Prices of houses were going up to 50% MORE than value and houses were selling within days with tons of offers. Every year, Realtor.com releases...
