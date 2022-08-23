ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
X Marks Mystery Spot That Defies All Logic in Upstate New York

There is a mystery spot hidden in plain sight that defies all logic in Upstate New York. X literally marks the Lake George Mystery Spot, located behind the Visitor Center. Legend has it that if you stand on the X in the center of the circle and speak, no one else will hear your words but they'll echo back louder than you would expect.
KISS 104.1

WATCH: Wild Video of Ithaca, New York Woman Being Attacked by Rabid Fox

According to a report by Nick Regina of SI Live, an Ithaca woman was attacked by a rabid fox in her front yard with home surveillance video to prove it. The fox quickly approached the woman while she was turned the other way talking on her cell phone and latched on to her leg. Despite kicking the fox repeatedly trying to shake it loose, the rabid animal continued to attack the woman. At one point the fox even latched on to her arm as she tried to fling it away.
KISS 104.1

Over 2,000 Southern Tier Tickets During Speed Awareness Week

According to a report by Pat Giblin of Binghamton Homepage, speed awareness week in New York resulted in over 2,000 traffic tickets being handed out in the Southern Tier. It seems a few Southern Tier residents didn't heed my warning from early last week when I told them to lay off the gas pedal for a few days. Law enforcement agencies across the state took aim at speeders in New York as part of a campaign to decrease unsafe driving habits. According to a report by Hailie Higgins of Rochester First, speed was a contributing factor in almost 30% of crashes from 2016 through 2021 and was a factor in 353 fatal crashes in 2021 alone.
KISS 104.1

What Will It Be?!? New York Girl Scouts Announce a New Cookie for 2023

Slide over Thin Mints. Move to the side Adventurefuls. There's a new Girl Scout cookie headed to our bellies soon and it sounds absolutely divine!. Our local Girl Scouts who are part of the NYPENN Pathways Council have joined up with the Girl Scouts of the USA to jointly announce that when GSNYPENN kicks off its local Girl Scout Cookie season on January 10, 2023, there will be a new choice in the cookie lineup.
KISS 104.1

Need a Passport? Head to the Broome County Passport Fair

If you're planning any sort of travel in the near future and need a passport, you should make plans to attend the Broome County Passport Fair on Thursday, September 15. The Broome County Passport Fair will be held at the Chenango Town Hall on State Route 12 in Binghamton from from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.. Note that this Passport Fair will be by appointment only. If you'd like to schedule an appointment, you can do that here.
KISS 104.1

Primary Results: Riley Defeats Cheney in NY-19 Democratic Race

Endicott native Josh Riley has defeated Dutchess County businesswoman Jamie Cheney to win the Democratic nomination in the newly-configured 19th Congressional District. Preliminary results showed Riley with 63 percent of the vote to Cheney's 37 percent. Riley will face Republican Marc Molinaro in the November general election. Ulster County Executive...
KISS 104.1

KISS 104.1

ABOUT

KISS 104 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kissbinghamton.com

