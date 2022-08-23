ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Carly Pearce Makes Young Fan's Dream Come True In This Sweet Onstage Moment

By Kelly Fisher
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xY9pt_0hRzD3E300
Photo: Getty Images

Carly Pearce shared a special moment on stage with a young fan, and her social media followers are gushing over the adorable moment. Pearce introduced her Instagram followers to Paisley , who shared her own CD with the award-winning singer-songwriter and her band, which included original tracks as well as covers of Pearce’s songs. Pearce knew she had to invite Paisley on stage to join in for her favorite song, “What He Didn’t Do.” Pearce shared in her caption:

“Y’all meet Paisley. She handed my band a CD she recorded of some original songs and also my songs. It instantly took me back to when my mom first took me to a recording studio when I was about her age. She told me “What He Didn’t Do” was her favorite song, so I had to invite her up… as I cried thinking of me at that age 🥲♥️”

Pearce’s fans watched the clip of Paisley singing with her, calling it the “sweetest moment of the summer,” and insisting, “I’m not crying over here!!!” “This is ADORABLE!❤️,” one commenter wrote. “How sweet! This little girl will remember this forever!”

Pearce released “What He Didn’t Do,” a powerful heartbreak anthem, on her smash-hit album 29: Written In Stone . The track aims “ to remind all of us to remember what WE need in a relationship . It’s easy to get lost in a relationship that actually isn’t meeting your needs,” she previously shared on TikTok. Pearce further explained, when the song released as the third single from her album: “Life goes on. You KNOW that when you’re reeling…feeling like the fool and so hurt... but then there’s a moment when those emotions start to clear. That’s when you look in the mirror and you ask yourself what happened and try to learn from your mistakes. That’s where ‘What He Didn’t Do’ came from. To me, it’s really a song of hope and trying to get smarter before moving forward.

Pearce will be performing during the 2022 Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 24th. Fans can tune in to stream live via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets, and watch via an exclusive national television broadcast special on The CW Network in October. Find available tickets here .

Watch Pearce bring Paisley on stage here :

Comments / 0

Related
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carly Pearce
Daily Mail

Heartbroken wife whose husband plunged 100m to his death off remote clifftop trail pays tribute as she raises their two kids alone

Tributes have poured in for a beloved father who fell 100metres to his death while hiking on a remote clifftop trail. Robert Bell, 48, was walking along the First Falls walking track at Morialta Conservation Park, in Adelaide's north-east, when he is believed to have suffered a medical episode at about 8.30am on Saturday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

173K+
Followers
19K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy