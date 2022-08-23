Carly Pearce Makes Young Fan's Dream Come True In This Sweet Onstage Moment

Photo: Getty Images

Carly Pearce shared a special moment on stage with a young fan, and her social media followers are gushing over the adorable moment. Pearce introduced her Instagram followers to Paisley , who shared her own CD with the award-winning singer-songwriter and her band, which included original tracks as well as covers of Pearce’s songs. Pearce knew she had to invite Paisley on stage to join in for her favorite song, “What He Didn’t Do.” Pearce shared in her caption:

“Y’all meet Paisley. She handed my band a CD she recorded of some original songs and also my songs. It instantly took me back to when my mom first took me to a recording studio when I was about her age. She told me “What He Didn’t Do” was her favorite song, so I had to invite her up… as I cried thinking of me at that age 🥲♥️”

Pearce’s fans watched the clip of Paisley singing with her, calling it the “sweetest moment of the summer,” and insisting, “I’m not crying over here!!!” “This is ADORABLE!❤️,” one commenter wrote. “How sweet! This little girl will remember this forever!”

Pearce released “What He Didn’t Do,” a powerful heartbreak anthem, on her smash-hit album 29: Written In Stone . The track aims “ to remind all of us to remember what WE need in a relationship . It’s easy to get lost in a relationship that actually isn’t meeting your needs,” she previously shared on TikTok. Pearce further explained, when the song released as the third single from her album: “Life goes on. You KNOW that when you’re reeling…feeling like the fool and so hurt... but then there’s a moment when those emotions start to clear. That’s when you look in the mirror and you ask yourself what happened and try to learn from your mistakes. That’s where ‘What He Didn’t Do’ came from. To me, it’s really a song of hope and trying to get smarter before moving forward. ”

Pearce will be performing during the 2022 Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 24th. Fans can tune in to stream live via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets, and watch via an exclusive national television broadcast special on The CW Network in October. Find available tickets here .

Watch Pearce bring Paisley on stage here :