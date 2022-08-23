Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
Crawford County Fair Concludes
The Crawford County Fair wrapped up on Saturday night with a roar, the roar of the Demolition Derby. This is always a fan favorite event at the Crawford County Fairgrounds. There were prizes on the line from $600 to $1,200. They competed from street stock compact cars to full size, mini-vans and hobby stock trucks.
Kayakers, canoeists take on 1st lake-to-lake paddle in Mercer County
k on a 30-mile course starting at Pymatuning State Park, while the adventure class journeyed 15 miles starting at Kidd's Mill Covered Bridge Park.
erienewsnow.com
Second Day of Tall Ships 2022 Wraps Up
Tall Ships Erie 2022 held it's second official day of events open to attendees today. Visitors were able to enjoy food, music, and vendors at the festival. And despite some concerns last week that there wouldn't be enough volunteers, the festival seems to have gone smoothly. "It really was a...
814 Fresh Box brings Erie County farms to your home
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — There is an abundance of locally-produced goods available to Erie County residents. Meat, dairy, produce, soaps and lotions — it’s all here, locally grown or produced and readily available, but the catch has always been access. How does a consumer in Erie get fresh eggs from Waterford, fresh zucchinis from Edinboro, or “this […]
erienewsnow.com
Tall Ships Day 2 draws Thousands to Bayfront
Tall Ships 2022 continued at the Bayfront Friday with thousands of people flocking to the festival to see floating history up close. The festival stayed full from open to close with people getting in line to get on board the ships. The NAO Trinidad, Empire Sandy, St. Lawrence, and the...
msn.com
Letter to the Editor: Crawford County can benefit from the proposed wind farm
It’s a great day in Crawford County to make some electricity. The Aug. 10 Honey Creek Wind information session focused on something that has too often been missing from the Crawford County wind energy debate: hard facts. Representatives from the developer were joined by third party experts to speak...
Frontier Park giant slides shut down
The Griff Slides at Frontier Park have been shut down for safety reasons. The giant slides at Frontier Park opened in Oct. 2021, and are now closed after injury claims. Those claiming they have been injured say they could file lawsuits against the city. Later Friday, an insurance company is going to investigate the slides […]
New Maritime Marketplace to open at Erie’s bayfront
While the tall ships along Erie’s bayfront are a sight to see, inside the Bayfront Convention Center, a Maritime Marketplace is set up to showcase local vendors. Large crowds saw the large ships but also walked through the Maritime Marketplace during day two of Tall Ships Erie. The vendors ranged from local wineries to candy […]
Garbage truck slams into building in Adams Township
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A garbage truck has crashed into a building in Butler County.Emergency crews were called out just before 5 a.m. on Friday to the scene along Mars Valencia Road in Adams Township.Mars Valencia Road is currently closed at the intersection of Downieville Road.It's unclear what caused the crash or if any injuries have been reported.
erienewsnow.com
Route 20 Renamed Medal of Honor Highway
Route 20 in Erie County now has a new name. It will formally be known as the Medal of Honor Highway. A motorcycle procession traveled the stretch of highway Friday starting at the Ohio state line and ending at the American Legion in Wesleyville. Once there, a celebration began as...
wesb.com
Plane Accident in Chautauqua Saturday
A plane crash was reported in Chautauqua Saturday afternoon. Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office along with Mayville Fire Department, Chautauqua County EMS, and Chautauqua Fire Department arrived at North Erie Street for a glider plane with two male occupants stuck in trees. The pilot, 56 year old,...
Titusville Herald
It’s fair to say Crawford County Commissioner Weiderspahn had an award-winning birthday
Crawford County Commissioner Francis Weiderspahn can’t walk more than five feet at the Crawford County Fair without hearing “how’s it going Francis?”. He can’t go 10 feet without someone stopping him for a quick chat, and usually a crowd will form. Weiderspahn is now seeing his fame extend beyond the limits of the fairground, and even beyond the county limits.
erienewsnow.com
Mighty Fine Donuts to Temporarily Shut Down
There are just a few more days left for donut lovers to pick up some sweet treats from one of Erie's favorite morning spots. For the second time this year, Mighty Fine Donuts will temporarily shut down for two weeks starting Monday. The owner and main donut maker is having...
explore venango
PennDOT Honors Two Local Men as Star of Excellence Recipients
OIL CITY, Pa. – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Yassmin Gramian on Tuesday recognized 29 PennDOT employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award, PennDOT’s highest recognition. (Pictured above: Mike Hanna, left, and Todd Palmer, right.) Two employees from PennDOT’s District 1, which represents...
erienewsnow.com
Clear the Shelters Continues in Local Animal Shelters
The nationwide effort to get animals into forever homes made its way to Erie where six local animal shelters participated in Clear the Shelters. Nicole Leone, the Executive Director of the Erie Humane Society said, "We have a goal to get as many as cats and dogs and kittens and puppies adopted as possible."
Pedestrian struck on East 10th Street
One person is in the hospital after getting struck by a vehicle this afternoon. This happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 400 block of East 10th Street. There were reported serious injuries to the victim’s legs. When our crews arrived on scene, the found a number of police vehicles in the neighborhood. We reached out […]
Two hospitalized in overnight motorcycle accident in Erie
Two people were taken to the hospital following an accident in Erie overnight. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday near the corner of East 12th Street and Hess Ave. Two people were reportedly on the motorcycle when the driver lost control, crashing the vehicle. Witnesses tell us the man driving and his female passenger were […]
Titusville Herald
City Hall relying on experts to fix E. Mt. Vernon street and water problem
In February of this year, a portion of East Mount Vernon Street in Titusville collapsed. The ground below the street was full of just too much water to hold up the blacktop. According to Rob Yauger, a Geotechnical Engineer for Gannett Fleming, the city’s engineering firm on retainer, the street was a ticking time bomb.
erienewsnow.com
Sidewalk Chalk Displays Outside of Erie's Public Schools
It's back to school on Monday for Erie's Public Schools and many students will get a smile before they walk through the doors. Volunteers and children spent Sunday morning outside of Grover Cleveland and other public schools in Erie, making sidewalk chalk drawings for students ahead of the big day on Monday.
msn.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Erie, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Erie, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Erie on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
