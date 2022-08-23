Read full article on original website
Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Transmutation Live-Action Movie Coming to Netflix on September 24
Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Transmutation the third movie in the Fullmetal live-action series, will be available on Netflix starting September 24. Two sequel films to 2017’s Fullmetal Alchemist film were released this year. The Revenge of Scar came out in Japanese theatres on May 20, and The Final Transmutation was released on June 24.
Netflix Cancels Resident Evil Series After One Season
Netflix's Resident Evil series has been canceled after one season. Deadline reports that Netflix will not renew its adaptation of the Capcom survival horror series which premiered its first eight-episodes season on July 14. While it debuted in the Top 10 rankings, the series quickly fell off the radar following...
Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
Paddy Considine Says House of the Dragon Childbirth Scene Was Even More Brutal and Emotional to Shoot
The following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon’s first episode The Heirs of the Dragon. House of the Dragon premiered on August 22 and old fans of the Game of Thrones series and prospective viewers flocked to check out the new HBO show. The first episode features all elements that one would come to expect from the prequel, as it introduces the setting and the main characters.
How Alone in the Dark Is Borrowing From the Games It Inspired - gamescom 2022
Often lauded as the original 3D survival horror game, Alone in the Dark arrived on the scene in 1992 and created a genre that still stands firm in 2022. But now, with the recently announced re-imagining, it’s clear to see Alone in the Dark is taking it’s own inspirations from the series that pioneered the genre, Resident Evil.
Hellraiser Remake Gets Hulu Release Date
It’s official – Hellraiser is coming to Hulu on October 7, 2022. The upcoming “reimagining” of Clive Barker’s Hellraiser, the 1987 horror classic, will debut online as part of Hulu’s upcoming Huluween – an annual celebration of horror movies. Hulu has even released...
Digimon Survive Wiki Guide
Below you’ll find IGN's guide showing you how to recruit Lopmon in Digimon Survive. As you progress through the game, you’ll encounter numerous Digimon that you can recruit and befriend while on your journey. Some of them you'll encounter throughout the story and will join you as partner Digimon while others can be recruited by talking to them during battle as free Digimon.
Entertainment
Warner Bros. May Have Found Its 'Kevin Feige' For The DCEU - IGN The Fix: Entertainment. Warner Bros. Discovery has finally narrowed down its search for its version of a ‘Kevin Feige’. The company is reportedly eyeing the executive producer of the It films, The Lego Movie and Godzilla: King of Monsters: Dan Lin. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dan Lin is in the running to be the company’s new DC chief, which would give him full reign to play in both film and television. He’d report directly to the CEO of WB Discovery, David Zaslav. The #DCEU is in need of some restructuring, so we’ll have to wait and see what this might mean for DC movies. In other news, the Fantastic Four movie might’ve just found its new director in Matt Shakman. And finally, Game of Thrones House of the Dragon season 2 has been greenlit.
Wanted Target - Litterbugs
This page contains IGN's guide to the Wanted Target for the Litterbugs in Saints Row. This missions can be tracked in your Wanted App on your phone, and this guide will give you tips on completing the hit. Rewards: $5,000. Rewards: 1,200 XP. Litterbugs Target Walkthrough. This mission will appear...
Pokemon Go Fest Finale 2022
Pokemon Go Fest Finale 2022 arrives on August 27, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time. The Pokemon Go Fest 2022: Finale is a special global event that will feature Ultra Beasts, Shaymin Sky Forme, exclusive raids, a free experience for players, and more!. All players can participate...
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones: How Exploration Works | gamescom 2022. The Indian Ocean is yours to fully explore in Skull and Bones. But, as we recently learned, most of Ubisoft’s upcoming pirate simulator takes place at sea. So, how much is there to discover out there, aside from water, water, and, well, more water?
6 Highlights from the 6-Hour Xbox Livestream at Gamescom 2022
Gamescom 2022 is here with tons of exciting updates, gameplay, trailers and exclusives. So far, there were several announcements from Gamescom Opening Night Live, including the reveal of the DualSense Edge PS5 controller and much more. (To easily catch up on Gamescom Day 1, we've got you covered with our video of Every Reveal from Opening Night Live in 7 Minutes).
Sword of Milos
The Sword of Milos is one of the greatsword Weapons in Elden Ring. "Sinister greatsword fashioned from a giant's backbone. Metes out wounds like a lopsided saw-blade, and restores some FP upon defeating an enemy. Milos was undersized for a giant, and was viewed as sullied and terribly grotesque." Default...
High on Life
High on Life - Xbox Booth Game Overview | gamescom 2022. High on Life from Justin Roiland has you taking the seat of an aimless Teenager fending off Aliens who consider humans the greatest drug in the galaxy. We get some additional insight from the team behind this fever dream.
Gamescom 2022: The Best Stuff We’ve Seen So Far
From the bloodiest to the bloody brilliant, these are the very best things we've seen at Gamescom 2022 so far. We'll be adding to this feature as we see and play more games as the show goes on, so be sure to come back throughout the week!. Dead Island 2...
Wild Arms and Shadow Hearts Creators Take to Kickstarter to Make Spiritual Successors to Both Games
Wild Bunch Productions and Yukikaze have announced a “double Kickstarter” campaign for two games, Armed Fantasia: To the End of the Wilderness, and Penny Blood. The former is a spiritual successor to Wild Arms while the latter is one for Shadow Hearts. Wild Bunch is made of creators...
Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon
Check out the trailer for Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon, the upcoming thriller movie starring Kate Hudson, Jun Jong Seo, Ed Skrein, Evan Whitten, and Craig Robinson. When a struggling single-mother (Hudson) befriends a mysterious mental institute escapee with supernatural powers (Jong Seo), she sees a lucrative opportunity to make some fast cash. But when they draw the attention of a detective (Craig Robinson), their luck starts to run out as the cops close in on their crime-spree.
