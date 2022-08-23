Read full article on original website
WMTW
Major road closure in Portland expected to last several days for emergency utility repair
PORTLAND, Maine — Emergency utility repair work is underway in Portland. Officials say an unforeseen incident has closed High Street from Spring Street to Congress Street. According to official, the incident is related to the construction work on Congress Street. The closure is expected to last several days. Local...
WMTW
Peaks Island sees heavy damage following record storm
PORTLAND, Maine — Peaks Island residences and businesses suffered storm damage following Friday's record-breaking thunderstorm. The storm dropped an all-time record 1.52 inches of rain at the Portland Jetport, breaking the previous record of 1.30 set in 1892. Winds of up to 60 miles per hour were also reported...
WMTW
City official admits they may have overstepped issuing citation over photo snapped at beach
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — South Portland officials admitted they may have over-stepped in issuing a ticket to a dog owner. But they aren't apologizing for relying on anonymous photos and videos to help them enforce city ordinances. Dogs are allowed on Willard Beach for a couple hours in the...
This Easy Maine Hike Features An Emerald Green Swimming Hole
Need to beat the summer heat? This beautiful emerald green swimming hole is just an easy hike away. Rattlesnake Pool and Flume in Stow, Maine has become a popular summer spot to cool off. The hike on the Stone House Property is easy, with only slight elevation changes. The trail is well traveled and marked, but hikers should choose appropriate footwear for the terrain. Rattlesnake Flume is the first destination you'll arrive at. The gorge is 15-feet deep, featuring a mix of shallow and deep pools, as well as a small waterfall. After, continue up the trail to Rattlesnake Pool. The pool is about 18-feet deep and a beautiful shade of emerald green. The water is breathtakingly cold, literally. After a dip in the pool, the trail continues up Blueberry Mountain. Near the summit the trail gets steep, but it's worth the extra effort. From the top, it's mountains as far as the eye can see. It would make for a beautiful fall foliage peeping location.
Central Maine 2-Year-Old Dies in Saturday Pool Drowning
According to WGME 13, a two-year-old has died following an incident in Auburn, Maine on Saturday. The news station is reporting that emergency crews were called to a residence on Dillingham Hill Road after family members had found the child unresponsive in the family's pool. WGME says that police were...
WGME
'No other option': Popular Maine restaurant forced to close early for season
GEORGETOWN (WGME) – Five Islands Lobster in Georgetown says it was forced to close early for the season due to “unforeseen circumstances and staffing issues.”. “This decision was not made lightly and is not what we would choose to do but, there is no other option at this time,” Five Islands Lobster said in a Facebook post. “Thank you to all our staff for working so hard under difficult circumstances and rising above.”
wgan.com
24 dogs, 37 cats rescued from Puerto Rico now in Maine
300 cats and dogs make their way to Maine and New York in search of their forever homes. The Animal Refuge League is sending four teams to Puerto Rico this week to help Wings of Rescue, and The SATO Project, prepare one of the largest Freedom Flights off the island.
PhillyBite
The Best Lobster Rolls in Maine
MAINE - If you're looking for some of the best lobster rolls in Maine, you've come to the right place. We've gathered up our favorite restaurants to help you decide where to go. We've covered you from Wiscasset to Kittery, from Seaside to York, Maine. Read on to learn more about each one. And don't forget to sample the lobster rolls! These delicious pies are made with fresh Maine lobster and served with mayo and mustard.
Want to Run a Convenience Store and Restaurant? You Can With This Maine House For Sale
There are some unique houses for sale in the state of Maine, however, only some allow you to buy a home and a business. There's a home for sale on Roxbury Notch Road in Roxbury, Maine that allows you to do just that, buy a home and run your own business underneath.
WMTW
Officials release the names of two drivers in fatal Turner crash
TURNER, Maine — According to an update from the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department, the drivers in a crash that took place around 11:30 a.m. in Turner have been identified as Joshua Doughty, 38 of Poland and Holly Woods, 59 of Peru, Maine. According to the release, Doughty said that...
Woman, Infant Carjacked in Hampton Beach, NH by Maine Man
It was a harrowing 25 minutes for a woman and child when a Maine man carjacked their SUV parked in Hampton Beach Friday morning. The Dodge Nitro was parked on the north side of the Underwood Memorial Bridge near Hampton Beach State Park around 11:55 a.m. when it was stolen by David Tayes, 46, of Baldwin, Maine, according to Hampton Deputy Police Chief Alex Reno.
WPFO
Homeless families turn to life in campers throughout Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Homeless families are living in campers throughout greater Portland. With tents no longer allowed, and very few apartments available for rent, these families say it's the best choice they have. Many campgrounds cost more than $1,200 a month. That’s money these families just don't have. One...
WMTW
Two hospitalized following crash involving car, motorcycle in Alfred
ALFRED, Maine — Two people were taken to hospitals following a crash involving a car and motorcycle in Alfred Sunday night, according to emergency dispatchers with the Biddeford Police Department. The collision occurred on Route 202 at Gore Road. Maine State Police said in a release the area was...
wgan.com
Maine woman arrested for drug possession
Lewiston (WGME) — A Maine woman suspected of trafficking heroin is under arrest in Boston. 33-year-old Jennifer Shaker of Lewiston was detained by transit police at the MBTA’s South Station bus terminal. According to authorities, Shaker was found to be in the possession of over 20 grams of...
NECN
2nd Person Dies After NH SUV Rollover Crash
A woman has become the second person to die in the crash of an SUV that flipped over on a road in New Hampshire over the weekend, police said Friday. Ann-Marie Sargent, a 40-year-old from Albany, New Hampshire, died of her injuries Thursday at Maine Medical Center in Portland, according to the New Hampshire State Police.
39-Year-Old Man Dies, Pulled From River in Lewiston, Name Released
Last weekend, it was reported that officials were called to the area of Great Falls in Lewiston to investigate reports of an apparent body floating in the water in the Androscoggin river. After arriving, crews were able to remove the body from the water and transport the victim to the...
WMTW
Police: Driver injured, thrown from vehicle in crash with waste removal truck in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Maine — A driver was injured when her seatbelt failed, throwing her from her vehicle during a crash in Fairfield. The Fairfield Police Department and other emergency units were called to a multi-vehicle crash on Norridgewock Road around 7:12 a.m. on Friday. When they arrived they found a...
WMTW
Oxford 250 is family affair for Mike and Ben Rowe amidst cancer battle
OXFORD, Maine — The Oxford 250 was run for the 49th time Sunday at Oxford Plains Speedway, but it was run without a driver synonymous with the race itself. Mike Rowe is Maine’s all-time winningest race car driver, and a three-time Oxford 250 winner. He’s run the race almost every year since its first running in 1974. But in February, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, and was unable to race this year.
WMTW
Multiple crews respond to Norway apartment building fire
NORWAY, Maine — Fire crews from several communities spent hours at the scene of an apartment building fire Saturday. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
WMUR.com
One person dead after crash in Rochester, police say
ROCHESTER, N.H. — One person is dead after a crash Saturday afternoon in Rochester, police said. Rochester Police said around 4:30 p.m., Frisbie EMS, Rochester Fire and Police responded to a serious single car crash on Blackwater Road in the area of Tebbetts Road. Police said it was reported...
