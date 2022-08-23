ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Hill, TX

Focus Daily News

DeSoto ISD Announces New Leadership Appointments

DESOTO, TX — During the August 22, 2022, regular meeting of the DeSoto ISD Board of Trustees, the board approved a number of leadership appointments which included the following:. Chief Communications Officer: Tiffanie Blackmon-Jones. Director of Business Operations: Saundra Scott. Director of Career and Technical Education: Melinda Pugh. Director...
DESOTO, TX
Focus Daily News

DeSoto Public Hearing Candle Meadow PID

Notice is hereby given that the DeSoto City Council will hold a Public Hearing in the City Council Chambers at The Jim Baugh Government Center, 211 E. Pleasant Run Rd., DeSoto, TX, on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. – to receive public comment on the proposed assessment rate for the:
DESOTO, TX
Focus Daily News

Ellis County Resolution Supports Governor Securing Border

Ellis County, TX – On August 23rd, the Ellis County Commissioners' Court unanimously passed a resolution calling upon and supporting the Governor to utilize all available military and law enforcement resources to secure the southern border. Ellis County joins nearly 20 other communities across Texas that have passed similar resolutions, but as of August 23rd, it is the largest county to have done so.
ELLIS COUNTY, TX
Focus Daily News

Public Hearing Stillwater Canyon PID in DeSoto

Notice is hereby given that the DeSoto City Council will hold a Public Hearing in the City Council Chambers in the Jim Baugh Government Center, 211 E. Pleasant Run Rd., DeSoto, TX, on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. – to receive public comment on the proposed assessment rate for the:
DESOTO, TX
Focus Daily News

Gunfire in Duncanville Led To School Lockout

Duncanville, TX – On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at approximately 2:45 PM, the Duncanville Police Department responded to a call for service regarding shots fired, between two vehicles, in the area of East Freeman Street and South Main Street. Officers responded to the scene and did not find any shooting victims or suspects. Officers.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
Focus Daily News

Duncanville Crews Respond to Aerial Sewer Crossing Failure

Duncanville, TX – Duncanville, TX – The Duncanville Public Works Department is currently undergoing clean-up, remediation, and disinfection of a Sanitary Sewer Overflow (SSO) that occurred on August 24, 2022, in the City of Duncanville wastewater collection system, caused by weather conditions and heavy rainfall from early the same week. The overflows affected Bentle Branch Creek from the 300 block of Softwood Drive to the 300 block of Lakeview Circle.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
Focus Daily News

Methodist Richardson kicks off $46M emergency department project

RICHARDSON — Methodist Richardson Medical Center broke ground Wednesday on a $46 million project to expand its busy emergency department. The project will help the hospital care for more than 55,000 patients each year — up 12% from just last year — and first responders were well-represented at the groundbreaking with the city's police and fire chiefs, as well as Mayor Paul Voelker, all in attendance.
RICHARDSON, TX
Focus Daily News

DeSoto Zoning Case Z-1479-22 Notice of Meeting

Case Z-1479-22 The City of DeSoto Planning and Zoning Commission will conduct a Public Hearing to consider a zoning change from Neighborhood Services (NS) to General Retail (GR) for part of Lot 3 and all of Lot 4. The property in question is located at 616 & 620 Beltline Road, legally known as THE MARK AT DESOTO BLK A LT 3 & BLK A LT 4. The applicant is Clay Cristy. The hearing before the Planning and Zoning Commission has been set for Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. If the project is recommended for approval by the Planning Commission, the hearing before the City Council will be held on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.
DESOTO, TX
Focus Daily News

2022-2023 Leadership Midlothian Class Announced

Midlothian, TX, August 19, 2022– The Midlothian Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce our 2022-2023 Leadership Midlothian class. Leadership Midlothian is a 10-month program dedicated to providing an in-depth look into Midlothian and Ellis County. Students will learn about local systems while networking with community leaders and other professionals.
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
Focus Daily News

DeSoto ISD Responds To Safety Concerns After Alerts Issued On 2nd Day of School

Today was the second official day of school in DeSoto ISD, but the morning started with law enforcement on multiple DeSoto ISD campuses. One parent's account stated "My wife was on her way up to the school (Katherine Johnson) she made the right to go down towards the school the cops were in front of her they made a uturn pulled their guns out told her to turn the car around and leave now."
DESOTO, TX
Focus Daily News

Missing DeSoto Youth Found Safe and Sound

DeSoto Police have announced that a 12-year-old male, originally reported missing from his parent's home at 12:40 AM Friday, has been located safe and sound in the company of a friend at 5:45 AM Friday. Police responded to the call from the Parent's home on the 700 Block of...
DESOTO, TX
Focus Daily News

Focus Daily News

Desoto, TX
ABOUT

Locally owned and operated Focus Daily News is the largest suburban newspaper in Texas. It is the official paper of record for DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Hutchins, Lancaster and Glenn Heights, Texas. The newspaper is dedicated to the southern suburbs of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex. https://www.facebook.com/FocusDailyNews

 https://www.focusdailynews.com/

