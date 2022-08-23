Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WARNING: The TERRIFYING night in the Cullen Davis MansionRooted Expeditions
Dallas Cowboys End Preseason on a High Note with VictoryLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Grapevine Students Hold Walkout Protesting Alleged Transphobic PoliciesLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
The 3 richest people in Fort WorthAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Wants to Develop New TerminalLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
CITY OF CEDAR HILL, TEXAS REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL – PUBLIC WIFI EQUIPMENT AND INSTALLATION
The City of Cedar Hill, Texas is soliciting proposals for Public Wi-Fi Equipment and Installation for the Lagoon and Library in the Park Projects. Responses will be accepted until 2:00 P.M. (Central) on Friday, September 16, 2022, via e-mail @ purchasing@cedarhilltx.com. The Solicitation may also be downloaded. from the City’s...
DeSoto ISD Announces New Leadership Appointments
DESOTO, TX — During the August 22, 2022, regular meeting of the DeSoto ISD Board of Trustees, the board approved a number of leadership appointments which included the following:. Chief Communications Officer: Tiffanie Blackmon-Jones. Director of Business Operations: Saundra Scott. Director of Career and Technical Education: Melinda Pugh. Director...
DeSoto Public Hearing Candle Meadow PID
Notice is hereby given that the DeSoto City Council will hold a Public Hearing in the City Council Chambers at The Jim Baugh Government Center, 211 E. Pleasant Run Rd., DeSoto, TX, on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. – to receive public comment on the proposed assessment rate for the:
City of Lancaster, Texas Notice of Public Hearings Z22-15
The City of Lancaster Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a Public Hearing at. their regular meeting on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. in the City. Council Chambers, City of Lancaster Municipal Center, at 211 North Henry,. Lancaster, Texas 75146. The meeting will be for the purpose of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ellis County Resolution Supports Governor Securing Border
Ellis County, TX – On August 23rd, the Ellis County Commissioners’ Court unanimously passed a resolution calling upon and supporting the Governor to utilize all available military and law enforcement resources to secure the southern border. Ellis County joins nearly 20 other communities across Texas that have passed similar resolutions, but as of August 23rd, it is the largest county to have done so.
Public Hearing Stillwater Canyon PID in DeSoto
Notice is hereby given that the DeSoto City Council will hold a Public Hearing in the City Council Chambers in the Jim Baugh Government Center, 211 E. Pleasant Run Rd., DeSoto, TX, on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. – to receive public comment on the proposed assessment rate for the:
Gunfire in Duncanville Led To School Lockout
Duncanville, TX – On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at approximately 2:45 PM, the Duncanville Police Department responded to a call for service regarding shots fired, between two vehicles, in the area of East Freeman Street and South Main Street. Officers responded to the scene and did not find any shooting victims or suspects. Officers.
Duncanville Crews Respond to Aerial Sewer Crossing Failure
Duncanville, TX – Duncanville, TX – The Duncanville Public Works Department is currently undergoing clean-up, remediation, and disinfection of a Sanitary Sewer Overflow (SSO) that occurred on August 24, 2022, in the City of Duncanville wastewater collection system, caused by weather conditions and heavy rainfall from early the same week. The overflows affected Bentle Branch Creek from the 300 block of Softwood Drive to the 300 block of Lakeview Circle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Methodist Richardson kicks off $46M emergency department project
RICHARDSON — Methodist Richardson Medical Center broke ground Wednesday on a $46 million project to expand its busy emergency department. The project will help the hospital care for more than 55,000 patients each year — up 12% from just last year — and first responders were well-represented at the groundbreaking with the city’s police and fire chiefs, as well as Mayor Paul Voelker, all in attendance.
Red Oak ISD Approves November Middle School Bond Election
The Red Oak ISD Board unanimously approved calling for a November 8 Bond Election for a single item – a new, second middle school with a 1,200 student capacity for $94,000,000. The District finalized the purchase of the land right after the previous bond was called this past January.
DeSoto Zoning Case Z-1479-22 Notice of Meeting
Case Z-1479-22 The City of DeSoto Planning and Zoning Commission will conduct a Public Hearing to consider a zoning change from Neighborhood Services (NS) to General Retail (GR) for part of Lot 3 and all of Lot 4. The property in question is located at 616 & 620 Beltline Road, legally known as THE MARK AT DESOTO BLK A LT 3 & BLK A LT 4. The applicant is Clay Cristy. The hearing before the Planning and Zoning Commission has been set for Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. If the project is recommended for approval by the Planning Commission, the hearing before the City Council will be held on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.
Juani Hernandez Named Executive Director for Duncanville Outreach Ministry
San Juana “Juani” Hernandez, a dynamic transplant from Flint, Michigan, is the new Executive Director for Duncanville Outreach Ministry. Juani is excited about the opportunity to assist the Duncanville community, and brings with her an impressive background for helping others. When the Flint Water Crisis began, Juani talked...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2022-2023 Leadership Midlothian Class Announced
Midlothian, TX, August 19, 2022– The Midlothian Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce our 2022-2023 Leadership Midlothian class. Leadership Midlothian is a 10-month program dedicated to providing an in-depth look into Midlothian and Ellis County. Students will learn about local systems while networking with community leaders and other professionals.
ROISD retains B rating by the state; Two elementary schools earn ‘A’s
(RED OAK, TX) — Red Oak ISD retained a B rating from the Texas Education Agency for the 2021-22 school year. The District overall scored an 84 through combined performance in student achievement (87); school progress (86), and closing the gaps (78). Campus ‘A’ ratings were achieved by Wooden...
TxDOT Public Hearing On Widening FM 1387 In Ellis County
PROPOSED IMPROVEMENTS TO FARM TO MARKET (FM) ROAD 1387. TxDOT is proposing to widen FM 1387 from North Midlothian Parkway to FM 664 in Ellis County, Texas. All comments must be received on or before Thursday, September 15, 2022. TxDOT is proposing to widen FM 1387 from North Midlothian Parkway...
DeSoto ISD Responds To Safety Concerns After Alerts Issued On 2nd Day of School
Today was the second official day of school in DeSoto ISD, but the morning started with law enforcement on multiple DeSoto ISD campuses. One parent’s account stated “My wife was on her way up to the school (Katherine Johnson) she made the right to go down towards the school the cops were in front of her they made a uturn pulled their guns out told her to turn the car around and leave now.”
Midlothian City Manager Addresses Error in No-New-Revenue Tax Rate Presented at August 9 City Council Meeting
Correct No-New-Revenue tax rate is $0.595914 per $100 property valuation. At the August 9, 2022, Midlothian City Council meeting, the Council approved a tax-rate ceiling of $0.663147 for fiscal year 2022-23. At that meeting it was presented that the No-New-Revenue tax rate was $0.663147. It was discovered after the meeting...
Lancaster City Council Greenlights EDC Need for Additional Office Space
LANCASTER – The City of Lancaster City Council greenlighted a resolution ratifying the approval for the Lancaster Economic Development Corporation to purchase a commercial property on North Henry Street to accommodate the city’s continuing growth. The Henry Street property was constructed in 1951 as the City Hall/Fire Station....
Missing DeSoto Youth Found Safe and Sound
DeSoto Police have announced that a 12-year-old male, originally reported missing from his parent’s home at 12:40 AM Friday, has been located safe and sound in the company of a friend at 5:45 AM Friday. Police responded to the call from the Parent’s home on the 700 Block of...
Flooding in Best Southwest Creates Chaos As Rainfall Broke Records
DESOTO – Flash flooding, meeting cancellations and street closures plagued the Best Southwest area Monday after a downpour of rain began Sunday inundating the area and possibly setting rainfall records across North Texas. One FOX 4 Weather Meteorologist confirmed that the last 24 hours has definitely been the “second-wettest...
Focus Daily News
Desoto, TX
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Locally owned and operated Focus Daily News is the largest suburban newspaper in Texas. It is the official paper of record for DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Hutchins, Lancaster and Glenn Heights, Texas. The newspaper is dedicated to the southern suburbs of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex. https://www.facebook.com/FocusDailyNewshttps://www.focusdailynews.com/
Comments / 0