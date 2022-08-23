Pitt commissioners sign of on place to build two recreation centers

Recreation topped the actions taken by the Pitt County Board of Commissioners at its Monday meeting.

The board unanimously voted to move forward with a recommendation to build structures housing gymnasiums and community centers at Alice F. Keene Park south of Greenville and the Pitt County Office Park north of the city.

The board also unanimously approved using American Rescue Plan Act dollars to fund an updated Comprehensive Master Recreation and Park plan for the county and initiate discussion with Pitt County Schools about the Community Schools and Recreation structure and joint use policy.

All three actions are geared toward increasing access to recreational activities across the county including placing a facility north of the Tar River.

Commissioner Mary Perkins-Williams has repeatedly discussed the need for a community center and recreational space in northern Pitt County. The issue also was raised by a Grimesland area resident during a public comments period earlier in the summer.

Assistant County Manager/County Engineer Tim Corley said a community center could host meetings, recreational activities, a gym, special events and training programs.

Corley said as staff considered the location of a community/recreation facility, it was determined facilities be located on county-owned property.

A new facility also should have bus service, sewer service, be adjacent to other county services, connect to recreation facilities and be ready for construction, he said, which is why staff recommended locating a new facility at the County Office Park, which is home to the Pitt County Agricultural Center, social services, public health and a walking trail.

Since the county is already designing a gymnasium with meeting spaces, the design could be adapted for the office park facility.

“This is the first we’ve heard about two gymnasiums,” Commissioner Christoper Nunnally said. The original request was to locate a community center in northern Pitt County.

“There are a number of other needs that are out there within recreation,” Nunnally said. “A gymnasium serves a couple of sports, a couple of activities.” Open fields can be designed to host multiple activities ranging from baseball and soccer to pickleball, he said.

“If we pop a gym in the middle of the office park across the river, is that hitting the mark in expanding the types of resources folks north of the river want to have,” Nunnally said.

Commissioner Tom Coulson said there is so much pent up demand that he believes once two gyms are open and scheduling begins, there will quickly be a need for a third gym.

Commissioner Melvin McLawhorn, said a gym could also serve as a shelter during hurricanes and other weather events.

There also is the question of costs. Corley said given the current construction environment, it’s difficult to come up with a project estimate. Right now, the gym designer estimates one 20,000-square-foot gymnasium with an additional 5,000 square feet of meeting and community rooms will cost between $5 million to $6 million.

Nunnally asked if there were any possible cost savings that would allow the county to build two facilities for $6 million. Corley said using the same designs for both buildings would save money and the meeting and community rooms could be removed. It’s still unlikely that would bring the construction costs for both facilities to $6 million.

Corley said the county could use American Rescue Plan Act funding, a loan or money from the county’s general fund to design and build the facilities.

County Manager Janis Gallagher said the board must decide if building two gyms are the transformative projects they want for Pitt County or do they want to pursue other projects.

Earlier in the meeting, county special projects coordinator Alice Keene reviewed the history of Pitt County’s Community Schools and Recreation program.

The community schools and recreation program maximized the use of school facilities to promote activities and recreation across Pitt County, Keene said.

The collaboration between the county and school system led to the creation of senior wellness classes, youth and adult athletic leagues, summer camps and enrichment activities and staff wellness programs, she said.

Community and Schools has 188 programs and activities and 43,392 participants, Keene said, adding that number does include individuals participating in multiple activities.

Pitt County’s program has received eight national awards, including the American Planning Association’s 2017 “Great Place in America Great Public Spaces Award.”

Keene asked the commissioners to use American Rescue Plan Act funding to update the county’s Comprehensive Recreation & Park Master Plan which is more than a decade old.

She also asked the commissioners to approve beginning discussions with the Pitt County Board of Education about how the Community Schools and Recreation program is structured, the joint use policy and increasing the school system’s involvement in recreation activities.

Commissioner Beth Ward asked if there are problems.

“The program has evolved over the years and like so many things we are busy, busy working,” Keene said. “I think we need to sit down, get together on what the policies are and how we can best move forward with this joint partnership.”

The commissioners unanimously approved both recommendations and the recommendation to move forward with planning gymnasium/community centers for Keene Park and the county office park.

SRO grant

The commissioners unanimously approved a request from the Pitt County Sheriff’s office to designate four more school resource officer positions in an effort to obtain a grant to fund the positions.

Gallagher said the sheriff’s office learned that a grant that currently funds four SRO positions would allow the sheriff to apply for funds for four more positions. However, the positions had to be already designated.

Gallagher said Sheriff Paula Dance told her she would be able to quickly fill the positions so Gallagher recommended the board authorize the positions.