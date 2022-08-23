ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obion County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
thunderboltradio.com

Truck and Tractor Pull Day at the Obion County Fair

The always popular Truck and Tractor Pull will headline today’s Obion County Fair. Events will get underway at 4:00, with the Junior Beef Show at the Hunter Miller Livestock Barn. The Midway and carnival will open at 5:00, with admission and all rides at $15.00. AC 43 will play...
OBION COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Jackson animal shelter expresses urgent need for dog homes

JACKSON, Tenn. –Local animal shelter expresses serious need for dog adoptions. According to the Jackson Animal Care Center, right now more than ever, they are in need of people interested in adopting a dog. The shelter currently has no more available space for dogs and is in dire need...
JACKSON, TN
KFVS12

60th Annual Banana Festival in Sept.

(HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - The 60th Annual Banana Festival will be September 9-17 in Fulton, Kentucky. Some events will include a beauty pageant, a bake-off, scavenger hunt, banana eating contest, parade and a 1-ton banana pudding. You can see the full list of events here. According to the festival’s website, Fulton...
FULTON, KY
newsleaderonline.com

A Dollar General Market store to locate in town of Hollow Rock

Hollow Rock Mayor Rob Woods disclosed a secret at the Aug. 16 meeting that he’s been keeping under his hat for several months. The town has the promise of a Dollar General Market, a new and expanded store, that features lots of fresh produce and affordable meats. Recipes will be available with ingredients used from the store.There will be lots of savings along with more essentials, according to Dollar General Store’s Website.
HOLLOW ROCK, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Obion County, TN
Obion County, TN
Government
City
Obion, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
radionwtn.com

Scam Alert At Union City Energy Authority

Scam Alert: Union City Energy Authority has been made aware of individuals receiving calls, texts or emails requesting credit/debit card information to pay an outstanding bill. Union City Energy Authority does not solicit personal payment information nor do they accept payments over the phone, by text or email. They suggest deleting and not responding to these messages.
UNION CITY, TN
KFVS12

Crews battle house fire in Graves County

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews battled an early morning house fire in Graves County on Friday, August 26. According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, a house on Cherry Drive, off of KY Highway 58 East caught fire. Drivers were urged to avoid the area. What caused the fire...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

Deanna Chappell Named Pride Of Obion County

Union City, Tenn. – Deanna Chappell of Troy, Tennessee has been voted Obion County Fall Fest’s Pride of Obion County. Chappell is a graduate of Dresden High School and The University of Tennessee at Martin. She is a former teacher who spent much of her career in Troy....
OBION COUNTY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Barbecue on the River changes location, layout for first time in 27 years

PADUCAH, KY — Barbecue on the River will be just a little bit different this year. Beautiful Paducah announced on its website they'll be modifying Barbecue on the River in it's 28th year as ground breaks on the downtown City Block development project. "Change is inevitable. Growth is optional," John C. Maxwell said in the announcement.
PADUCAH, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Livestock#Carnival#The Hunter#The Obion County Fair#Midway#Ac
radionwtn.com

Henry County, Union City Games Livestreamed Tonight

Our stations will be livestreaming the Henry County Patriots and Union City Golden Tornadoes games tonight. The Henry County games will be shown on Facebook Live, on our website at RadioNWTN.com and on the WLZK Youtube channel. The games will be livestreamed on our Facebook page at WHNY/WLZK. Here is...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
KFVS12

Four arrested in connection with Caruthersville shooting

A company in southeast Missouri is joining the humanitarian effort to help Ukrainians who've been seriously wounded as result of the war. Gov. Pritzker speaks with southern Ill. college students. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Governor JB Pritzker met with college students in southern Illinois to discuss the challenges they...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Cairo man dies in Cape Girardeau shooting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man died in a shooting Friday night, August 26 in Cape Girardeau. According to a release from police, 18-year-old Jaquavion Mackins of Cairo, Ill., died as a result of his wounds from the shooting. The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 2800 block...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Milan Mirror-Exchange

Mystery of Cayce McDaniel disappearance finally laid to rest

A little more than 26 years has passed since Cayce Lynn McDaniel, 14, disappeared from her Milan home after attending a church function with friends. While McDaniel’s remains have yet to be recovered, her accused killer entered a best interest plea to Criminal Responsibility to Commit Second Degree Murder and Abuse of a Corpse Friday morning in an Obion County courtroom, which is an approved Federal holding facility.
MILAN, TN
KFVS12

Deputies investigate illegal marijuana growing operation in western Ky.

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating after an illegal marijuana growing operation was found in northern Graves County. According to a Facebook post by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the growing operation was found just a few hundred yards from the McCracken County line on Tuesday morning, August 23. They said the area is a rural, remote location miles from any roads.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
WBBJ

Dresden storm victim sees new home for first time

DRESDEN, Tenn. — After all hope was lost, a tornado victim in Dresden was given her life back on Wednesday. “I went from being homeless, and these people gave me a home and gave my life back to me,” said Cathy Gallimore, who lost her home in the devastating tornadoes in December of 2021.
DRESDEN, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy