Hollow Rock Mayor Rob Woods disclosed a secret at the Aug. 16 meeting that he’s been keeping under his hat for several months. The town has the promise of a Dollar General Market, a new and expanded store, that features lots of fresh produce and affordable meats. Recipes will be available with ingredients used from the store.There will be lots of savings along with more essentials, according to Dollar General Store’s Website.

HOLLOW ROCK, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO