thunderboltradio.com
Truck and Tractor Pull Day at the Obion County Fair
The always popular Truck and Tractor Pull will headline today’s Obion County Fair. Events will get underway at 4:00, with the Junior Beef Show at the Hunter Miller Livestock Barn. The Midway and carnival will open at 5:00, with admission and all rides at $15.00. AC 43 will play...
WBBJ
Jackson animal shelter expresses urgent need for dog homes
JACKSON, Tenn. –Local animal shelter expresses serious need for dog adoptions. According to the Jackson Animal Care Center, right now more than ever, they are in need of people interested in adopting a dog. The shelter currently has no more available space for dogs and is in dire need...
KFVS12
60th Annual Banana Festival in Sept.
(HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - The 60th Annual Banana Festival will be September 9-17 in Fulton, Kentucky. Some events will include a beauty pageant, a bake-off, scavenger hunt, banana eating contest, parade and a 1-ton banana pudding. You can see the full list of events here. According to the festival’s website, Fulton...
newsleaderonline.com
A Dollar General Market store to locate in town of Hollow Rock
Hollow Rock Mayor Rob Woods disclosed a secret at the Aug. 16 meeting that he’s been keeping under his hat for several months. The town has the promise of a Dollar General Market, a new and expanded store, that features lots of fresh produce and affordable meats. Recipes will be available with ingredients used from the store.There will be lots of savings along with more essentials, according to Dollar General Store’s Website.
radionwtn.com
Scam Alert At Union City Energy Authority
Scam Alert: Union City Energy Authority has been made aware of individuals receiving calls, texts or emails requesting credit/debit card information to pay an outstanding bill. Union City Energy Authority does not solicit personal payment information nor do they accept payments over the phone, by text or email. They suggest deleting and not responding to these messages.
KFVS12
Crews battle house fire in Graves County
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews battled an early morning house fire in Graves County on Friday, August 26. According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, a house on Cherry Drive, off of KY Highway 58 East caught fire. Drivers were urged to avoid the area. What caused the fire...
radionwtn.com
Deanna Chappell Named Pride Of Obion County
Union City, Tenn. – Deanna Chappell of Troy, Tennessee has been voted Obion County Fall Fest’s Pride of Obion County. Chappell is a graduate of Dresden High School and The University of Tennessee at Martin. She is a former teacher who spent much of her career in Troy....
wpsdlocal6.com
Barbecue on the River changes location, layout for first time in 27 years
PADUCAH, KY — Barbecue on the River will be just a little bit different this year. Beautiful Paducah announced on its website they'll be modifying Barbecue on the River in it's 28th year as ground breaks on the downtown City Block development project. "Change is inevitable. Growth is optional," John C. Maxwell said in the announcement.
radionwtn.com
Henry County, Union City Games Livestreamed Tonight
Our stations will be livestreaming the Henry County Patriots and Union City Golden Tornadoes games tonight. The Henry County games will be shown on Facebook Live, on our website at RadioNWTN.com and on the WLZK Youtube channel. The games will be livestreamed on our Facebook page at WHNY/WLZK. Here is...
wpsdlocal6.com
BREAKING: Shots fired in West Paducah in apparent domestic dispute
PADUCAH — Shots were fired in West Paducah in the area of Emily Drive today around 11:15 a.m. McCracken County Sheriff Ryan Norman tells Local 6 the incident appears to have been a domestic dispute. Norman verified one person has a gunshot wound, but he does not have any...
KFVS12
Four arrested in connection with Caruthersville shooting
A company in southeast Missouri is joining the humanitarian effort to help Ukrainians who've been seriously wounded as result of the war. Gov. Pritzker speaks with southern Ill. college students. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Governor JB Pritzker met with college students in southern Illinois to discuss the challenges they...
KFVS12
Cairo man dies in Cape Girardeau shooting
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man died in a shooting Friday night, August 26 in Cape Girardeau. According to a release from police, 18-year-old Jaquavion Mackins of Cairo, Ill., died as a result of his wounds from the shooting. The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 2800 block...
Milan Mirror-Exchange
Mystery of Cayce McDaniel disappearance finally laid to rest
A little more than 26 years has passed since Cayce Lynn McDaniel, 14, disappeared from her Milan home after attending a church function with friends. While McDaniel’s remains have yet to be recovered, her accused killer entered a best interest plea to Criminal Responsibility to Commit Second Degree Murder and Abuse of a Corpse Friday morning in an Obion County courtroom, which is an approved Federal holding facility.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 08/25/22 – 08/26/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/25/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/26/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
KFVS12
Sheriff’s office seizes nearly 4 pounds of crystal meth in McCracken Co. drug bust
A ribbon cutting was held on Thursday morning for the Neighborhood Solar Project in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Legislative luncheon in Du Quoin, Ill. A legislative luncheon was held Thursday in Du Quoin, Ill. Sikeston DPS looking for 'armed and dangerous' man. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Sikeston DPS is looking...
thunderboltradio.com
McCracken County Student Arrested and Held Following School Threat on Thursday
A McCracken County student was arrested following a school threat investigation on Thursday. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the complaint by a student at Community Christian Academy. Reports said the Sheriff’s Office at contacted at approximately noon, after a student threatened to commit an act of violence...
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Central Rebels Football Looking for 2-0 Start to Season
The Obion County Central Rebels will play host tonight to the Lake County Falcons. The Rebels posted a big 56-19 win over Gibson County on opening night, while the Falcons lost at home to Union City, 62-14. Coach Justin Palmer said last week’s win by Obion County was a big...
KFVS12
Deputies investigate illegal marijuana growing operation in western Ky.
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating after an illegal marijuana growing operation was found in northern Graves County. According to a Facebook post by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the growing operation was found just a few hundred yards from the McCracken County line on Tuesday morning, August 23. They said the area is a rural, remote location miles from any roads.
wpsdlocal6.com
Juvenile taken into custody in connection with school threat in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A juvenile is in custody after a threat at a local private school. McCracken County Sheriff Ryan Norman tells Local 6 a juvenile was taken into custody Thursday. The sheriff's office says it received a complaint Thursday afternoon that a student had made a threat...
WBBJ
Dresden storm victim sees new home for first time
DRESDEN, Tenn. — After all hope was lost, a tornado victim in Dresden was given her life back on Wednesday. “I went from being homeless, and these people gave me a home and gave my life back to me,” said Cathy Gallimore, who lost her home in the devastating tornadoes in December of 2021.
