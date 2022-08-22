Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
Some Florida educators leave teaching jobs for new pastures
ORLANDO, Fla. — The new school year is underway across Central Florida, but experts say the outlook in classrooms could differ from years past. Many districts are still battling teacher vacancies in the classroom, even as kids file into class. What You Need To Know. As the current school...
Seminole County Public Schools seek parents’ input on new textbooks
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County schools have begun the review process for social studies and civics textbooks for the 2023-2024 school year. Next week, the Seminole County Public Schools instructional materials selection committee will meet to discuss which textbooks will make it into the classroom for social studies and civics classes.
click orlando
‘Our roots are here:’ Seminole County progresses with plans to revamp former Rosenwald School
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County leaders are moving forward with plans to revitalize the former Rosenwald School after the property was left abandoned and vacant for years. If you look past the broken windows and doors and through the cobwebs, you can see what the Rosenwald School used...
daytonatimes.com
Primary outcome: Wins for Barnaby, Davis, Williams
Turnout remained low in precincts located in Daytona’s Black neighborhoods. The 2022 primary election had mixed results for local candidates, particularly Black candidates. DeLand City Commissioner Jessica Davis will keep her Seat 3 after soundly defeating Deidre Dukes Perry. Davis got 76% of the vote. “It takes a lot...
fox35orlando.com
'Selfish': Florida youth football season cut amid allegations of money being stolen
ORLANDO, Fla. - For the first time in 21 years, the Avalon Wolves won’t be playing football this season. The Pop Warner youth team has been sidelined. Parents allege the money they paid to the program for kids to play ball this season was stolen and is being used to form another team.
California inmate who miscarried on way to hospital after deputies’ coffee stop awarded $480K
SANTA ANA, Calif. — An inmate who miscarried on the way to the hospital after sheriff’s deputies stopped for coffee on the way has been awarded $480.000. Sandra Quinones claimed in a federal lawsuit that Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies delayed her treatment after her water broke in jail because of their stop to get coffee at a Starbucks on the way to the hospital, according to The Associated Press.
WESH
Daytona Beach mother accused of taping her children to chairs as punishment
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Daytona Beach mother is accused of taping three children to chairs and a wall as a form of discipline. Thirty-year-old Ymani Bain made her first court appearance facing charges of aggravated battery in the case of three of her children under the age of 10.
flaglernewsweekly.com
David Weis Named President and CEO for AdventHealth Daytona Beach
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 25, 2022 — AdventHealth has named David Weis president and CEO for AdventHealth Daytona Beach and the East Volusia market, effective Aug. 28. He will report to Audrey Gregory, PhD, president/CEO for the organization’s Central Florida Division – North Region. “With his experience...
villages-news.com
Churches in The Villages not so welcoming
I have tried two churches in The Villages. Both times I put my husband and my name in to volunteer. The first church, no response after five times. Decide on a second church and the same thing. Three weeks straight including Wednesday night service, not a word from anyone. Finally, on the card to volunteer I write. “I keep reaching out to volunteer and hear nothing back.” I put my email on the card. Pastor replies, so I know he got other cards as well. This is what he said, “We usually get to know a person and prefer they take our class before volunteering.” You know what was the last service I attended sermon was about? How in the future the church will fail because people no longer come in to worship God. I believe in my heart God didn’t set up a class system for people to serve him. I hope many pastors and priests read this note and realize if you want us to come you should be open and willingly accept that maybe God sent us there to remind you to serve him through us and we serve Him through you.
DeSantis: Fauci a ‘little elf’ that should be chucked ‘across the Potomac’
Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed Dr. Anthony Fauci during a rally in Orlando Wednesday, describing the top infectious disease expert as an “elf,” and called for him to be thrown across the Potomac River.
click orlando
5 Orlando-area men linked to Capitol riot militia investigation
ORLANDO, Fla. – FBI agents arrested five Orlando-area men on Wednesday, linking them to a larger investigation into a militia that planned violence on the steps of the U.S. Capitol last year. John Edward Crowley, 50, of Windermere, Jonathan Alan Rockholt, 38, of Palm Coast and Tyler Quintin Bensch,...
click orlando
2 found shot to death in Lake County home; people of interest found in Ormond Beach, deputies say
ALTOONA, Fla. – After two people were found shot to death Thursday night at a home in Altoona, deputies located the people of interest in Ormond Beach the next day, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they went to the home in the northeast area...
Bishop Moore Catholic, Edgewater football matchups canceled due to ‘inappropriate’ social media post
ORLANDO, Fla. — A set of high school football matchups set for Thursday has been canceled due to the “inappropriate nature of a social media post,” according to Bishop Moore Catholic High School’s Facebook page. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The freshman and...
WESH
Brazilian police officer wanted for 2009 murder arrested in Kissimmee
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — According to court documents, Brazilian police officer Omar Assaf Junior was convicted of aggravated homicide in 2012 after he allegedly shot and killed a 19-year-old student in Brazil in 2009. The documents say the shooting happened after an altercation at a nightclub. They say Junior...
Orange County rental assistance expands, offers more money
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A new rental assistance program is on the way, and it’s expected to hand out more money to people than any other time during the pandemic. The federally-funded emergency rental assistance had only applied to those who experienced financial hardship due to COVID-19, even if it was indirectly.
Florida stepdad gets life in prison after server saves ‘tortured’ boy with note
An Orlando man will now spend the rest of his life in prison for abusing his stepson, according to a report.
WESH
Shoppers head to Goodwill Industries of Central Florida for National Secondhand Wardrobe Day
Thursday is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day. It's a day dedicated to raising awareness about the positive cycle of donating old clothes and shopping for new, old threads at secondhand stores. A survey says shopping at thrift stores, garage sales or flea markets has become trendy these days. Younger consumers see...
Second Harvest Food Bank seeking hundreds of volunteers to meet growing demand
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida is looking for hundreds of volunteers to help meet the growing demand from the community. The organization said inflation and rising rent prices are causing more and more families to reach out for help. That means the food bank needs more help to meet the need.
Florida Cold Case 1984: Woman’s Skull And DNA Used To Create Composite In Hopes Someone Will Recognize Her
Investigators need your help in identifying a woman who was murdered and dumped nearly 40 years ago. On November 9, 1984, a teenager was walking near Frank and Liberty streets in Orange County when they spotted a body and called 911. Homicide detectives knew the
MSNBC
Voter fraud at a Florida GOP stronghold leads to a light sentence (again)
To the extent that the United States has a retirement community known to national audiences, it’s probably The Villages in central Florida. As regular readers probably recall, it’s also earned a reputation as a far-right Republican stronghold. A couple of years ago, for example, when Donald Trump promoted...
