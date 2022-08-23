Read full article on original website
Pioneer alumni work together to bring Old Jed to BHSC
Featured image. Front row, left to right: Nelson Barnett, Kay Southerland, Jerry Thomas, Gail Davis, Batesville School District Superintendent Dr. Michael Hester / Back row, left to right: Joe Hipp, Gary Anderson, Gary Bridgman, John Boykin, Tom Vanemberg. The Batesville School District has introduced Jedediah Bates, or “Ole Jed,” for...
Pearce joins UACCB Board of Visitors
The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees recently appointed Tammy Pearce (pictured), owner of Pearce Consulting, LLC, to the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville (UACCB) Board of Visitors. “Ms. Pearce is uniquely qualified and has shown experience in creating and cultivating relationships; data analytics; strategic planning; network performance...
Bearkatz celebrate home victory against Bald Knob
The Melbourne Bearkatz found themselves at home to open the 2022 season as they faced the Bald Knob Bulldogs for the first time in school history. The air was ripe with anticipation as the Katz began the Stu Smith era, and fans in attendance saw a back-and-forth for the first half.
Pioneers open season with win over Searcy Lions
The Coach Ryan Morrow era of Pioneer Football got off to a great start as the Batesville Pioneers defeated the Class 6A Searcy Lions 40 to 39 in their season opener at Pioneer Stadium. The Pioneers trailed 7-0 when Gabe Witt scampered 30 yards for the first score of the...
Yellowjackets defeat ICC in season opener
The Mountain View Yellowjackets defeated the Izard County Consolidated (ICC) Cougars 46-20 in their 2022 season opener Friday night at ICC. It was a night of firsts for both teams, as Mountain View played their first 8-man high school football game after transitioning from 11-man football for the first time in school history. The state of Arkansas has seen the number of 8-man teams grow over the last couple of years, mostly in smaller schools, but the number of 3A and 4A schools has increased as well.
Obituary: Ermal Bernice Stice
Ermal Bernice Stice passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022. She was born May 1, 1929, in Cushman, Arkansas to Loy and Sylvia Hon-Cowden. She was married to John M. Stice on December 1, 1945. They were married 55 years and had five children, Johnny Wayne, Terry Joe, Armanda Lee, Donald Allen and Douglas Alvin.
