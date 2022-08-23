The Mountain View Yellowjackets defeated the Izard County Consolidated (ICC) Cougars 46-20 in their 2022 season opener Friday night at ICC. It was a night of firsts for both teams, as Mountain View played their first 8-man high school football game after transitioning from 11-man football for the first time in school history. The state of Arkansas has seen the number of 8-man teams grow over the last couple of years, mostly in smaller schools, but the number of 3A and 4A schools has increased as well.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR ・ 1 HOUR AGO