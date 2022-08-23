ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 dead after SUV crashes into Iowa creek

By Mike Colón, Linda Cook
KCAU 9 News
 5 days ago

DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) — UPDATE : Two people are dead after the SUV they were in crashed into Duck Creek late Monday.

Davenport Police, Fire and Medic EMS responded to the 3300 block of North Fairmount Street after a report of an SUV in Duck Creek.

A preliminary investigation indicated a Ford Escape was traveling southbound on Fairmount Street when the driver lost control of the vehicle, crossing the centerline, hitting the bridge and coming to rest on its side in Duck Creek.

At the time of the crash, the vehicle was occupied by five people: an adult driver and four kids.

The driver, a 31-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 12-year-old passenger was transported to a local hospital, where they also were pronounced dead.

A 10-year-old passenger was transported to a local hospital and later flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics with life-threatening injuries.

A nine-month-old and an eight-year-old were transported to a local hospital, treated and released for minor injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

EARLIER UPDATE

Davenport Police were on the scene of an SUV crash shortly after 10:30 p.m. Monday at the bridge going over Duck Creek.

In the area of North Fairmount Street and Heatherton Drive, the SUV ended up in the creek on its side.

Officers searched the area for some time. Our Local 4 News crew saw Davenport Police, Iowa State Patrol and Davenport Firefighters at the scene, along with an ambulance crew.

We do not know who was in the SUV or whether anyone was injured. We will remain in contact with police to provide details when they become available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Frank Sprung
5d ago

the one thing I know is that if you are severely injured go straight to Iowa citybecause you will sit in the hospital here for 2 hours and they will do nothing but send you there any way . best just to risk it and go the 45 minutes to Iowa city than waste precious time here

