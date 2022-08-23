Read full article on original website
Man dies following multi-vehicle crash in Newport News
The man was transported to the local hospital where he later died of his injuries.
13newsnow.com
One dead after 5-car crash on Jefferson Avenue
NORFOLK, Va. — A section of Jefferson Avenue was closed in both directions due to a 5-vehicle crash that happened just after midnight Sunday Killing a man, the Newport News Police Department said. The department said the crash happened in the area of Habersham Drive, and one of the...
State Police: Detached bumper likely led to multi-vehicle crash in tunnel Sunday
Virginia State Police is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that shut down the eastbound lanes in the Downtown Tunnel for hours, early Sunday morning. Police say three were hurt.
Man dead in 5-car crash that closed portion of Jefferson Ave. in Newport News
Police say the crash happened on Habersham Drive near the Sam's Club by Newport News/Williamsburg Airport.
Juvenile shot in Hampton, Police investigate
Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male victim who had been struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Suspect wanted in connection to early Sunday morning Suffolk shooting
Suffolk police say they were called to a home on Nansemond Parkway around 4:30 a.m. and found a woman dead.
WAVY News 10
Virginia State Police investigating fatal pedestrian accident on Interstate 64
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident overnight on Interstate 64. At approximately 12:41 a.m., a trooper observed traffic stopped westbound in the HOV system in Norfolk. Upon further investigation, the trooper found a crash had occurred involving a pedestrian. According to police, a...
Two people killed in three-vehicle crash on I-64 in Henrico
According to Virginia State Police, just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, a Jaguar, Lexus and Honda Civic were all headed west on I-64 when the Jaguar hit the Lexus. The Honda then hit the Jaguar, causing the Jaguar to collide with the Lexus a second time.
WAVY News 10
Two people seriously hurt after a fire in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two people are seriously hurt after a large fire in Suffolk. Several Suffolk Fire and Rescue units were called to the 3600 Block of Sleepy Hole Road around 12:38 a.m. on Saturday. “The house was well evolved when we arrived,” Suffolk Fire Chief, Michael Barakey,...
Man has serious injuries after hit and run on Victory Boulevard
Police were called to the 2600 block of Victory Boulevard around 8:39 p.m.
Norfolk Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash on Tidewater Drive
A crash involving a motorcyclist occurred Thursday afternoon at Tidewater Drive and Shoop Ave. The call came in around 3:05 p.m.
Pet dies in residential structure fire in Hampton
Officials say crews responded to the fire around 11:15 a.m. in the 100 block of Santa Clara Drive.
Two men taken into custody after police pursuit on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk
According to police, the call for the vehicle pursuit came in around 3:30 p.m.
Newport News PD says fatal shooting on Oyster Point Road a result of road rage
On Friday, around 1:30 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Oyster Point Road for a shooting. Police now say the deadly shooting began as a case of road rage.
WAVY News 10
Fatal shooting in Oyster Point stemmed from road rage; Norfolk man charged
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man is facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting in a Newport News parking lot, investigators say was sparked by a case of road rage. Newport News police say officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Oyster Point Road at...
Two gunshot victims arrive at hospital after Norfolk shooting
Norfolk Police confirmed officers responded to the 1200 block of Lead Street around 6:30 p.m. for the report of a gunshot disturbance.
Pedestrian seriously hurt in crash on Robin Hood Road in Norfolk
According to police, the call for the crash came in around 8:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Robin Hood Road.
13newsnow.com
Pedestrian seriously injured after crash in Estabrook section of Norfolk
The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police are asking the public to avoid this area.
2 men arrested after police pursuit involving stolen vehicle in Norfolk
According to police, a police pursuit took place in the 6700 block of Tidewater Drive. The call came in around 3:30 p.m.
