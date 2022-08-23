ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13newsnow.com

One dead after 5-car crash on Jefferson Avenue

NORFOLK, Va. — A section of Jefferson Avenue was closed in both directions due to a 5-vehicle crash that happened just after midnight Sunday Killing a man, the Newport News Police Department said. The department said the crash happened in the area of Habersham Drive, and one of the...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Norfolk, VA
Norfolk, VA
Accidents
WAVY News 10

Virginia State Police investigating fatal pedestrian accident on Interstate 64

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident overnight on Interstate 64. At approximately 12:41 a.m., a trooper observed traffic stopped westbound in the HOV system in Norfolk. Upon further investigation, the trooper found a crash had occurred involving a pedestrian. According to police, a...
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Tidewater Drive
WAVY News 10

Two people seriously hurt after a fire in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two people are seriously hurt after a large fire in Suffolk. Several Suffolk Fire and Rescue units were called to the 3600 Block of Sleepy Hole Road around 12:38 a.m. on Saturday. “The house was well evolved when we arrived,” Suffolk Fire Chief, Michael Barakey,...
SUFFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents

Comments / 0

Community Policy