NME
‘MultiVersus’ director comments on online couch co-op update
The director of crossover fighting game MultiVersus, Tony Huynh, has commented on online couch co-op coming to the game via his Twitter account. Huynh responded to a post asking about the addition of online couch co-op, stating “It’ll be further out, our focus right now is stabilizing our experience.” He then goes on to list “Netcode improvements, hurt/hitboxes, projectiles, platform interactions” as a few of the key aspects, and he doesn’t give a time frame for when online couch co-op can be expected.
NME
TWICE open up on contract renewal with JYP Entertainment: “The conversation was not the easiest”
TWICE have opened up about how all nine members of the group came to renew their contracts with longtime label JYP Entertainment. It was first announced last month that all members of the K-pop girl group had renewed their exclusive contracts with JYP ahead of their expiration this fall. “TWICE, who played a crucial role in establishing JYP’s status, and JYP, which became a reliable source of support for TWICE growing to become a representative K-pop girl group, agreed based on this trust to renew the contracts with confidence in an even better future,” the label said in their statement at the time.
NME
New ‘Diablo 2: Resurrected’ patch adds “challenging” Terror Zones
Diablo 2: Resurrected has a new patch for the player testing realm (PTR) which introduces Terror Zones, an experimental feature aimed at making the leveling process more difficult. Terror Zones are optional, but if players enable them prior to starting a game they’ll be terrorised by the armies of the...
NME
‘Microsoft Flight Simulator’ anniversary update to add historical planes
A Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th anniversary update is adding a number of vehicles and enhancements later this year. Announced yesterday (August 25), the anniversary update is set to drop on November 11. It will add helicopters and gliders, the “most requested enhancements” from the game’s community, new airplanes and six historically significant aircraft.
NME
3DS emulation is possible with a Steam Deck and a television
A tech content creator has managed to successfully emulate the 3DS with a television and a Steam Deck, with the former substituting the top screen and the latter acting as the bottom screen. This was posted on Twitter by GameXData, which shows an image of Pokémon X or Y (it’s...
NME
‘Pokémon’ Kanto region recreated by pixel artists
Hundreds of pixel artists have recreated Pokémon’s Kanto region from the Red and Blue games in a fully interactive map online. The group in question, Retro Redrawn, creates “remakes and demakes” of classic games, and so far has already done The Legend of Zelda’s Hyrule as well as Johto from the Pokémon Gold and Silver games.
NME
‘World Of Warcraft’ could get cross-faction guilds before ‘Dragonflight’ releases
Blizzard Entertainment is seemingly working on cross-faction guilds in World Of Warcraft, and it could be arriving soon. In a recent Twitch interview with streamer Maximum, World Of Warcraft developer Ion Hazzikostas discussed Shadowlands and mentioned that the team is currently working on a way to implement cross-faction guilds, meaning Horde and Alliance players alike will be able to form their own guild (via PCGamesN).
NME
‘Arcade Paradise’ designer says devs are “cowards” for not including cheats
Speaking to NME at Gamescom 2022 this week, Nosebleed Interactive’s managing director and Arcade Paradise designer, Andreas Firnigl, has touched on including secrets and cheats when developing games, branding those devs that choose not to include cheats as “cowards”. With a hands-on look at the recently released...
NME
TinyBuild acquires Bossa Studios titles including ‘Surgeon Simulator’
American publisher TinyBuild has acquired a selection of Bossa Studios’ games for $3million (roughly £2.5million). Additionally, Russian Studio Konfa Games has also been acquired by the publisher for $5.4million (roughly £4.2million). The intellectual property in question includes Surgeon Simulator, I Am Fish, and. ,. with the payment...
NME
Nintendo has “no plans” to increase Nintendo Switch prices
Nintendo has thrown its hat in the ring in regards to the recent PlayStation 5 price increase in several regions. The statement was given to Eurogamer, and simply notes that Nintendo has “no plans to increase the trade price of its hardware.” This makes Sony the outlier in its plans to jack up the cost of its most recent hardware, with Microsoft also stating that its suggested retail pricing would remain the same.
NME
Embracer Group completes acquisition of ‘Tomb Raider’ and ‘Deus Ex’ studios
Embracer Group has today announced that its acquisition of Crystal Dynamics, Eidos-Montréal and Square Enix Montréal is complete, following the agreement in May 2022. The acquisition sees Embracer Group taking ownership of the three development studios alongside a host of intellectual properties (IPs) including Tomb Raider, Deux Ex, Legacy of Kain and “more than 50 back-catalogue games from Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.” according to an announcement on its website.
NME
Exclusive: 10 Chambers’ next game will be co-op heist FPS game
10 Chambers, the studio behind GTFO, has unveiled the next game that the studio is working on during an interview with NME. Speaking at Gamescom 2022, 10 Chambers’ creative director and CEO Ulf Andersson shared a little on what to expect from the developer’s next game, which will be a techno-thriller heist shooter focused on co-op play.
NME
‘Lies Of P’ director explains why the game is about Pinocchio
The director for Lies Of P has explained why Neowiz decided to have the game focus on the character of Pinocchio. During Gamescom 2022, one of the biggest reveals that had everyone talking was the dark-retelling of Pinocchio, Lies Of P; a Soulslike role-playing game featuring visuals similar to Bloodborne.
NME
‘Arcade Paradise’ soundtrack was produced by The Prodigy’s live drummer
Nosebleed Interactive’s managing director and the lead designer for Arcade Paradise, Andreas Firnigl, spoke to NME at Gamescom to confirm that The Prodigy’s live drummer was responsible for producing “80 per cent” of the Arcade Paradise soundtrack. Arcade Paradise is a 90’s-fuelled retro arcade adventure that...
NME
Mastodon share 90-minute documentary on the making of ‘Hushed And Grim’
Mastodon have released a feature-length documentary taking fans behind the scenes of their recent eighth album, ‘Hushed And Grim’. The 90-minute film – plainly titled The Making Of Hushed And Grim, and made available to view in its entirety for free – chronicles the album’s full creative process. It’s largely based around footage shot in the studio, as well as interviews with members of the band.
NME
Xbox Series X|S won’t see a price hike following sudden PS5 rise
After Sony suddenly raised the price of the PS5 earlier this week, Microsoft has confirmed that it currently has no plans to raise the price of the Xbox Series X|S. Yesterday (August 25) Sony abruptly announced that it would be raising the price of the PS5 by £30 / €50 across seven regions, not including the US, effective immediately. Sony Interactive CEO Jim Ryan wrote that this was down to the “current global economic environment.”
NME
Xbox head reveals key factor behind Activision acquisition
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has made another comment on Microsoft’s planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard in a recent interview, noting one of the key incentives. In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Spencer touches on the popularity of mobile gaming, stating “I guess, regretfully as Microsoft, it’s not a place where we have a native platform. As gaming, coming from console and PC, we don’t have a lot of creative capability that has built hit mobile games.”
NME
Listen to Headie One’s intense new single ‘Illegal’
Headie One has shared a brand new single – listen to ‘Illegal’ below. The track is the latest of a number of tracks the rapper has been sharing throughout 2022. Back in May, he shared the track ‘Came In The Scene’, before following it up later that month with ’22 Carats’, a collaboration with French rapper Gazo.
NME
Lynks announces last-minute secret set at Reading Festival 2022
Lynks has announced that they will play a special secret set at Reading Festival 2022 this afternoon (August 28) – get all the details below. The 2022 edition of the festival concludes today with headline sets from The 1975 and Halsey, while secret sets from Pendulum, Don Broco and more have peppered the weekend.
