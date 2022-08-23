TWICE have opened up about how all nine members of the group came to renew their contracts with longtime label JYP Entertainment. It was first announced last month that all members of the K-pop girl group had renewed their exclusive contracts with JYP ahead of their expiration this fall. “TWICE, who played a crucial role in establishing JYP’s status, and JYP, which became a reliable source of support for TWICE growing to become a representative K-pop girl group, agreed based on this trust to renew the contracts with confidence in an even better future,” the label said in their statement at the time.

