Donna J. Williams
Donna J. Williams, age 67, of Manitowoc passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Manitowoc health and Rehabilitation Center. Donna was born October 8, 1954, in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Donald & Genrose (Ebert) Bartels. She attended schools in Manitowoc, graduating with the class of 1973 with Manitowoc Lincoln High School. On July 5, 1975, she married Dennis Williams at St. Boniface Catholic Church.
Manitowoc County Historical Society Reveals Fall Hungry for History Series Programs
The Manitowoc County Historical Society has announced its fall Hungry for History series program lineup. The Hungry for History Series, now in its 10th year, features a lecture style program and a catered meal to follow. The first fall program, “Local History Mysteries”, will be held on Thursday, October 13....
Manitowoc Lincoln High School Dedicates Council Centennial Ring
An important and sentimental part of Manitowoc Lincoln High School’s rich history has been reborn as many gathered outside the school’s natatorium Saturday morning to officially dedicate the school’s Council Centennial Ring. The original ring was a part of the original design of the school by Chicago...
Manufacturing First Returns to Green Bay in October
The Manufacturing First Expo & Conference, Wisconsin’s largest manufacturing conference is returning to Green Bay in October. The event will be held at the Resch Expo on October 26th from 7:00 to 4:00 p.m. The annual event capping National Manufacturing Month provides Wisconsin manufacturers with hands-on opportunities to grow...
Jagemann Stamping Celebrates 75 Years in Manitowoc
In 1946, William P. Jagemann started a small stamping company in Manitowoc. Now, 75 years later, his modest beginnings have spread into a worldwide supplier of quality, deep draw stampings, progressive stampings, fineblank stampings, and insert-/over-molded plastic capabilities. In a news release, Jagemann Stamping thanked their employees over the years...
Ships Netters Compete in Green Bay Preble Invite
Ships Tennis Competes At Preble Invite dr Sports 08-27-22. Manitowoc Lincoln competed Friday (yesterday) in a Girls Tennis Invitational at Green Bay Preble. The Ships went 1-and-2 at the ‘Invite with a dual meet victory over LaCrosse Central 5-to-2, and losses to Stevens Point 5-2 and Oshkosh West 4-to-3. Junior #1 singles player Olivia Minikel was 3 and oh on the day. Lincoln’s season record is now 5 and 4 after friday’s competition.
Three Young Local Fair Participants Praise 4-H for Helping them Grow
While the Manitowoc County Fair is a time for people to come together and have a good time, it is also a very important time of the year for young agriculturalists. Many youths in the area spend all year getting ready to show their cattle, swine, lambs, and rabbits at the fair.
Lincoln Girls Tennis Finish 2-1 At Multi School Meet
The Manitowoc Lincoln Girls Tennis team went 2-1 Thursday (August 25th) at a multi-school meet in Green Bay. The Ships netters were edged by West De Pere 4-3, before coming back to defeat Kimberly 5-2 and Shawano 4-1. Coach Stephanie Henschel tells us that singles players Olivia Minikel and Molly...
Gov. Evers and DOT Award the Port of Manitowoc $900,000
The Port of Manitowoc is getting some additional funding from the state. Yesterday, Governor Tony Evers and the state DOT announced that the Port will be getting $900,000 through the Harbor Assistance Program. This grant will go toward the construction of new rail platform extensions, which will end up supporting...
Two Rivers Looks to Hire for Several Positions
The City of Two Rivers is joining the large group of employers looking for workers. In this month’s City Manager’s Report, City Manager Greg Buckley outlined several areas of need now and down the line. Already posted jobs are Public Works Director/City Engineer and a Program and Events...
Manitowoc Builder Discusses Supply Chain Issues & Delays
The owner of Bartow Builders said this week that supply chain issues continue to cause problems for his company and other trade partners. During Tuesday’s “Welcome Home” program on WOMT and WCUB Radio, Brandon Bartow said they’ve been very busy doing planning and bidding with their customers, but with a notable change from previous years.
Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review
– The Manitowoc County Historical Society has announced the topic of their next homeschool program. Click here to see what and when it is. – The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Theatre and Dance program has released its schedule of performances for the 2022-2023 season. Click here to view the lineup.
Appleton Woman Charged With Retail Theft At Manitowoc Walmart
Bail is set at $2,000 recognizance for a 34-year-old Appleton woman facing several charges including retail theft at the Manitowoc Walmart. Chelsea Nelson is also charged with Possession of a Narcotic II Drug and Possession of a non-schedule drug. Police were called to the local business just after 7:15 Wednesday...
Wisconsin Vein Center Holds a Ribbon Cutting for their New ECOLCE Technology
The Wisconsin Vein Center in Manitowoc has introduced its’ new state-of-the-art services in Body Sculpting, skin tightening and muscle toning. It’s called EVOLVE, according to Dr. Kimberly Ridl, Physician and Owner at their clinic, located at 940 Maritime Drive. Following a Ribbon-Cutting and Open House late Thursday afternoon,...
Above and Beyond Children’s Museum to Officially Open Up Purple Octopus Playground this Weekend
After months of work and years of planning, the Purple Octopus Playground at the Above and Beyond Children’s Museum will finally be open for use this weekend. The staff at the museum have voiced their excitement for the official ribbon-cutting ceremony which will take place at 10:00 tomorrow morning (August 27th) at 902 North 8th Street in Downtown Sheboygan.
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Jessica R. Wilson, 23, Manitowoc, manufacture/ deliver schedule I, II Narcotics on 8/27/20, Guilty due to no contest plea, Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for four (4) years. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Comply and complete Manitowoc County Drug Court; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescriptions taken in prescribed doses; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 6) Twelve (12) months jail imposed and stayed, to be imposed upon the discretion of the agent and upon order of the court; 7) Pay costs of action; 8) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 9) Submit DNA sample.
USDA Invests $121 Million in Critical Infrastructure, Local Projects Supported
The USDA has announced their investment in the battle against climate change. Deputy Secretary Dr. Jewel Bronaugh says the USDA is investing $121 million in critical infrastructure, including $111 million set aside for 289 projects to help people living in socially vulnerable communities, including some local projects. The Metal Ware...
Wisconsin DOJ Releases the Names of the Officers Involved in Recent Shooting in Appleton
The officers involved in a shooting in Appleton have been identified. The Department of Justice has stated that Officers Bryce Rudebeck and Tony Shuman were called to a residence in the 1500 block of North Birchwood Avenue at around 7:20 p.m. on August 12th. When they arrived, they confronted 29-year-old...
Sailors Win First Ever Battle Of The Badger
First Ever Battle Of the Badger Goes to Mona Shores dr Sports 08-27-22. Host Mona Shores, Michigan jumped out to a big halftime lead and cruised to a 48-to-20 victory over visiting Manitowoc Lincoln in the inaugural Battle of the Badger Car Ferry series. The Shipbuilders, now 0-and-2, trailed 35-to-6 at the half with their only touchdown coming from junior Kenton Beasley on a 15-yard run. The extra point was blocked. Coach Greg Enz’s squad added a pair of scores in the 2nd half on a 4-yard run by Walker Linboom and a 73-yard kickoff return from Beasley, followed by a 2-point conversion run by Linboom. But, the Battle of the Badger Trophy went to the host Sailors who won their season opener, marking the 100th coaching victory for Mona Shores Head Coach Matt Koziak. He has led his program to Michigan Division-2 State titles in 2019 and 2020. Lincoln returns to action next Friday night for its’ home and FRCC South Division opener against Menasha at Ron Rubick Municipal Field.
Bail Set For Manitowoc Man Who Led Officers on North Side Chase
Bail is set at $150 cash for a 41-year-old Manitowoc man who led officers on an early morning chase through the city’s north side. Justin M. Bratz is charged with resisting an officer and resisting a traffic officer by failing to stop. An officer was on patrol around 12:40...
