First Ever Battle Of the Badger Goes to Mona Shores dr Sports 08-27-22. Host Mona Shores, Michigan jumped out to a big halftime lead and cruised to a 48-to-20 victory over visiting Manitowoc Lincoln in the inaugural Battle of the Badger Car Ferry series. The Shipbuilders, now 0-and-2, trailed 35-to-6 at the half with their only touchdown coming from junior Kenton Beasley on a 15-yard run. The extra point was blocked. Coach Greg Enz’s squad added a pair of scores in the 2nd half on a 4-yard run by Walker Linboom and a 73-yard kickoff return from Beasley, followed by a 2-point conversion run by Linboom. But, the Battle of the Badger Trophy went to the host Sailors who won their season opener, marking the 100th coaching victory for Mona Shores Head Coach Matt Koziak. He has led his program to Michigan Division-2 State titles in 2019 and 2020. Lincoln returns to action next Friday night for its’ home and FRCC South Division opener against Menasha at Ron Rubick Municipal Field.

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO