FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Fox 59
“Bourbon, Bling & Bowties” raises money for Indiana Wish
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Wish is on a mission to put smiles on faces of children diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses. “Bourbon, Bling & Bowties” is an annual fundraiser for the organization. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, September 24 at the Marriott North. Indiana Wish’s J’Lynn...
Fox 59
Danielle Parker shares denim trends ladies’ fashion ahead of the fall season
INDIANAPOLIS- It may not feel like it with the warm summer heat, but fall is right around the corner. Denim will be one of the trendiest things in your wardrobe. Danielle Parker with the Fashion Mall at Keystone was back in the studio to help us determine the best fit and styles from the GAP and J Crew for the ladies.
Fox 59
Home Zone: A new take on pipe shelving
INDIANAPOLIS – If you’ve ever wanted to try the idea of making shelving out of galvanized or steel pipe, it’s a great idea for someone wanting to get into DIY. It can make for a unique and sturdy creation. Galvanized or steel pipe can hold a lot of weight and comes in a variety of sizes. It also has threaded ends so you can screw it all together. They can be built from the floor up or mounted on a wall. You simply screw a base into the wall directly into the wall for strength. I also like to use deck screws or something that has a star or square bit that won’t easily strip like a Phillips head can.
Fox 59
Special edition of the Indy Now ‘Pup’ Quiz!
INDIANAPOLIS — Jillian and Ryan wrap up today’s show with a special edition of the Indy Now ‘Pup’ Quiz! Today is International Dog’s Day so our friend Allan the Dog joined in for this dog themed quiz. Play along at home to see if you know dog pop culture better than Jillian, Ryan, and Allan!
Fox 59
5th annual Opera in the Park
INDIANAPOLIS – Grab your picnic blankets and chairs and get ready for a night of opera – in the park!. It’s part of the 48th Indianapolis Opera season and will take place at Garfield Park on Saturday, September 10. We spoke with Indianapolis Opera Director David Starkey,...
Fox 59
You can rent a bookstore on wheels, here’s how
INDIANAPOLIS – Black Worldschoolers is a book store on wheels that celebrates black culture! It is to bring excitement and engagement to reading! There are books for all ages that you can read and sit inside the bus-turned-store! There are also games, puzzles, and even socks to purchase!. Are...
Fox 59
Front Porch Music Festival in Noblesville this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – If you’re looking for some fun this weekend, you can enjoy the Front Porch Music Festival in Noblesville on Saturday, August 26 from 2-6 p.m. on Logan Street between 10th and 14th Street. Are you keeping up with Indy Now on social? Connect with us on...
Fox 59
Hamilton Southeastern Schools select local attorney to investigate Fishers High School poster incident
FISHERS, Ind. — Hamilton Southeastern Schools have selected local attorney Daniel Henke to lead an independent investigation surrounding a recent poster incident at Fishers High School. A group met earlier this week to plan the course of action regarding the discovery of the ‘Defund the Police?’ poster that had...
Fox 59
Temperature and rainfall records remain for this date
INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures today will top off in the 80s with mostly sunny skies. Our temperature and rainfall records will hold again for this date. Record high temperature: 97° (1948) Record low temperature: 48° (1945) Record rainfall: 1.90″ (1890) Check this out! Back on this date...
Fox 59
Fall fun destinations in central Indiana for 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Temperatures will soon drop, kids are back to school, and football season here. There are so many things to do in the Indianapolis area when it comes to the fall season. Greater Indianapolis is plentiful with scares, pumpkin patches, orchards, festival, and more!. We took a look...
Fox 59
Travel expert shares how to use new airline travel tool
INDIANAPOLIS- Have you had a flight get delayed or canceled while traveling for business or hoping to head to your vacation destination?. It’s about to get easier to find out what an airline owes you. The U.S Department of Transportation has a new interactive dashboard coming out that will...
Fox 59
Turning steamy today; tracking a stormy start to the week
(FOX59 Weather) – It may be a mild this morning, but the heat is going to crank up this afternoon! Indianapolis will have another shot at 90° later today. Indy has already reached the 90° threshold 20 times this year. Today will mark the 21st time the city has had highs in the 90s!
Fox 59
2 injured in separate overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS – Two males were injured in separate overnight shootings across Indianapolis. Just after 1:30 a.m., officers were dispatched Montcalm Street just north of 16th Street for a person shot. They found a man at the scene and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the...
Fox 59
Monumental Weekend in Indy
It's going to be a monumental weekend in Indianapolis. There's a bicycle festival, Colts 5K, Poochella, and more. Max Wing with Downtown Indy Inc. joined Scott in the studio to break down the schedule of events.
Fox 59
VIDEOS: 3 injured in reported disturbance at Ruoff Music Center
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (FOX59) – Police are investigating a reported disturbance during the Wiz Khalifa and Logic concert Friday night at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. During the performance at around 10:30 p.m., a reported disturbance broke out in the crowd in section 5 of the lawn section. Warning: This...
Fox 59
Muncie Community Schools offering $210 per day to qualified substitute teachers
MUNCIE, Ind. — The issue facing too many schools in the district in Indiana: too few substitutes teachers. In effort to change that, Muncie Community Schools has changed their substitute pay rate from $105 per day to $210 for qualified candidates. In order to qualify for the higher pay...
Fox 59
Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominee: Brownsburg's Corey Smith
In a top 3 showdown in class 6A, Brownsburg had an answer for everything Cathedral could muster. Here in the second half, the Bulldogs chuck it deep as Jayden Whitaker connects with Corey Smith for a 78 yard touchdown en route to a Brownsburg victory over the Irish.
Fox 59
90 degree heat ahead for many on Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS – While the warmest weather of the year is behind us, the next several weeks are more than capable of occasional bursts of heat. From this date through the end of the year, Indianapolis averages four days at or above 90 degrees. We’re likely to cover 1/4 of that average with hot weather arriving tomorrow.
Fox 59
Plenty of dry time this weekend; highs nearing 90° on Sunday!
There are many outdoor events happening across central Indiana this weekend and the weather is going to cooperate today! An area of high pressure is situated over the Great Lakes, and it will provide the state with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures are going to rebound back into the mid-80s this afternoon.
Fox 59
The Film Yap: new in theaters & streaming!
INDIANAPOLIS — The Film Yap’s Chris Lloyd stopped by to discuss the newest movies in theaters and on streaming. To read more reviews from The Film Yap visit filmyap.substack.com. New in Theaters:. Breaking – John Boyega shines in this tense and exquisitely human drama about a struggling ex-Marine...
