Highland Heights, OH

Highland Heights, OH
Warren, OH
Youngstown, OH
Ohio Industry
Ohio Business
Cleveland.com

Akron, Canton breweries team up on beer dinner

AKRON, Ohio – Lock 15 Brewing Co. of Akron and Royal Docks Brewing Co. of Canton are joining forces for a four-course dinner next month. Dinner is 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Lock 15. MENU. Welcome beer is a 1913 Pilsner, a Czech-style light-bodied pilsner with...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

New designs for possible land bridge linking downtown to lakefront: Editorial Board Roundtable

An ambitious revamp of the Cleveland lakefront first floated last year by the Browns' Jimmy and Dee Haslam may fly or fall based on finding a creative but affordable way to tie that reimagined lakefront to the rest of downtown. The proposals for how to do that offered earlier this year by the city of Cleveland -- that would disrupt East-West traffic, diverting Shoreway traffic through downtown and redoing exit ramps -- didn't impress planners at the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency, who asked to see more alternatives, and for the city to seek public input into its ideas.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

$700,000 in county ARPA money for a playground in affluent Beachwood? Really?

The Cuyahoga County Council recently approved allocating $11 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for a variety of projects in our communities ("Another $11M in 'don't-call-them-slush-funds' approved for spending," Aug. 4). While some of these projects may meet the stated ARPA goals, I find it particularly egregious that our county representatives would designate one of the largest allocations, $700,000, to build a playground in Beachwood, one of the more affluent suburbs in our region.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Todd Goldstein
Cleveland.com

Miller Nature Preserve Avon Wetlands park nearly complete: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville

It's always nice to see land remaining greenspace and usable for the residents to enjoy (instead of housing developments or retail). That is exactly what's happening with the land at the corner of Riegelsberger and Jaycox roads. The Lorain County Metro Parks acquired the property in 2016. Over the past few years, work has been done to create a park-like setting including trails within the 57 acre space. Section one also ties into Queen Anns Way and Livingston Drive.
AVON, OH
Cleveland.com

Elected officials, others take part in bus tour of Solon to Chagrin Falls Trail

SOLON, Ohio -- When the Solon to Chagrin Falls Trail is completed, one will be able to ride a bicycle seamlessly from SOM Center Road in Solon to downtown Chagrin Falls. "It will be a wonderful and beautiful thing," Sean McDermott, chief planning and design officer for Cleveland Metroparks, said before a bus tour of the planned trail that departed from City Hall Thursday (Aug. 25).
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
Cleveland.com

Area's past comes to life in old photos

BRUNSWICK, Ohio – When John Buchanan Sr. returned from serving in the Air Force during WWII, he wanted to continue his love of flying. He went into the service to learn to fly, so it was a lifelong dream that didn't fade after he returned, but buying or renting a plane wasn't a possibility.
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland.com

For 37 years and counting, Cleveland PFLAG has supported family, friends and members of the LGBTQ community: Leslie Kouba

CLEVELAND, Ohio – I've often wondered what it would have been like to come out when I was young. My path would certainly have been more challenging because the 70s and 80s were not the best of times for nonheterosexuals. At that time, gay and lesbian leaders were opening closet doors to fight for civil rights and community acceptance, while most others flew under the public radar to the best of their ability.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Domestic violence survivor still fighting for police accountability in one of first tests of new Cleveland citizen police review

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Karima McCree-Wilson sounded exhausted as she addressed the board members on the video screen. More than two years had passed since she began filing police complaints against her father. His attacks went unchecked for eight months, she claimed, until he was finally arrested and convicted of aggravated assault and domestic violence.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

