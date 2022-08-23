Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
KHOU
Houston forecast: Rain chances continue throughout the weekend
Get ready for a typical summer weekend! Hot and humid with scattered rain chances in the afternoon.
KHOU
Houston forecast: Storms could pop up after school as rainy pattern continues
Mostly dry through lunchtime with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon that could produce heavy rain. Another wet weekend ahead!
spacecityweather.com
Houston’s wet, but not too wet, pattern will continue for awhile
Good morning. Houston will remain in a wet, but not too wet, pattern for the next several days at the region lies between high pressure systems. Effectively this means we’ll have a healthy chance of rainfall for the foreseeable future, although perhaps only 40 to 60 percent of the region will see showers on a daily basis. We don’t have any flooding concerns as these should, for the most part, be showers of the variety that move in and then move out. Daily rain chances and partly cloudy skies should help to keep highs in the low- to mid-90s, which is near or slightly below normal for this time of year.
KHOU
Houston forecast: Wet pattern continues; rain chances 50% Friday
Friday's forecast looks similar to Thursday's. Scattered showers along the coast in the morning and a few pop-up showers across the area in the afternoon.
spacecityweather.com
Rain chances shift toward coast as Houston area faces a wet Wednesday
Good morning. Houston’s wet pattern will persist for awhile, but today and Thursday offer the best chances for widespread and heavy rainfall before the precipitation eases back just a bit. Overall we don’t have any real concerns for significant flooding, but we should continue to see the potential for some street flooding beneath the stronger storms. Additionally, we will need to monitor the tropics over the next month, as there are indications that the Atlantic is waking from its long slumber.
Why was flooding during Harvey so bad?
HOUSTON — Why was flooding during Harvey so bad? A lot of rain fell in the Houston area during Hurricane Harvey. One spot in Nederland recorded over 60 inches of rainfall. That is a record for the United States. A study in the journal Nature looked at why. Study...
KHOU
Houston forecast: Scattered showers, thunderstorms likely Wednesday
Rain chances are 60% Wednesday as scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are expected across the area. The tropics remain quiet.
cw39.com
Expect closures on I-45 Gulf Freeway as TxDOT prepares for traffic switch
LEAGUE CITY, TX (KIAH) – It may seem like a never ending project on I-45 the Gulf Freeway, but major progress will be made over the next couple of weeks. In order to safely advance the project, crews will be closing various entrance and exit ramps on Friday, August 26 through Monday, August 29. These ramps include:
KHOU
Tropical update: Watching two tropical waves as we near the peak of hurricane season
HOUSTON — A tropical wave near the Lesser Antilles will move across the Caribbean sea over the next several days. The National Hurricane Center gives this wave a 20% (low) chance of developing in the Sunday time frame early next week. Sea surface temps are in the mid 80's...
Here's how the North Texas flooding rain actually helped the Houston area
HOUSTON — Neighborhoods in North Texas are slowly starting to recover after the deadly storms that caused massive flooding. The storms dumped more than a foot of rain, sparking flash flooding and hundreds of water rescues. But, even with all the rain falling there, North Texas lakes are still...
Click2Houston.com
Power On Through the Worst Power Outage
HOUSTON – No one ever wants to be left without power for days on end and that happens often in Texas when a disaster hits. Having a generator for back up power can help you prepare for the worst, while hoping for the best. Melanie Camp visited Yvette and...
Click2Houston.com
Ground stop issued at IAH due to thunderstorms moving into the Houston area
HOUSTON – A ground stop has been issued at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Wednesday due to thunderstorms moving through our area. The ground stop is set to expire at 2:30 p.m. For more information regarding the storms sweeping across the Houston area:
msn.com
50,000 Houston Homes Might Not Have Flooded in Hurricane Harvey, If Not for Climate Change
Five years ago this month, category 4 Hurricane Harvey hovered over Louisiana and Texas, stalling for more than four days, killing at least 70 people, and causing over $125 billion in estimated damages. A study published this week in Nature Connections found that, had it not been for climate change,...
Major 610 Loop closures expected to create delays all weekend
Both north and southbound lanes will close Friday night for work on the roadway.
'This is home' | Houston turns 186 years old
HOUSTON — A birthday seems like the perfect time to look at where we came from. “We're gathering together and we're celebrating all these accomplishments over the years," said Mister McKinney, a Houston historian who runs the Mister McKinney's Historic Houston Facebook and Instagram pages. McKinney says the city’s...
Artemis 1 will launch in Florida, but it wouldn't have been possible without Space City
Nearly 50 years have passed since images of Americans heading to the moon were captured, but that wait is set to end on Monday.
thepostnewspaper.net
Bait Camp Legend Lives On
“I’m proud of Galveston. The people just pull their bootstraps up and take care of themselves,” shared Pam Goff, owner of Galveston Bait and Tackle. Pam is one of those who has pulled herself up through many storms sent by Mother Nature and several storms that life sent her way.
KHOU
Shaping: Houston
Telling the stories of the bold individuals who are shaping and influencing the culture of Houston. When Scotty Sheridan isn’t shredding it down at the local skate park, he’s at the Scotty’s Fermented Foods headquarters making, as you can guess, fermented foods. Scotty knows that there is sort of a notion that fermented means “rotten.” However, he’s out to prove it's actually far from it. Scotty’s Fermented Foods cultivates live anaerobic bacteria that processes the foods, and essentially preserves them. According to Scotty, this creates a living culture that is extremely healthy and beneficial for gut bacteria. Scotty was born and raised in Houston, and he regularly finds ways to be active in the community. One of those ways is by keeping a constant presence at the local farmer’s markets. They are where Scotty’s Fermented Foods started, and Scotty considers them essential to his business. Scotty also likes to give back to the community by educating people on how to ferment food in their own kitchens. By showing people how to ferment and explaining its benefits, Scotty aims to break the stigma around fermentation. When reflecting on the city that he and his business calls home, Scotty takes pride in his Houstonian status: “Houston is such a wonderful town. There's so much going on in Houston that it's exciting to be a part of it. So many business opportunities, but so many cultural opportunities.”
fox26houston.com
Speeding driver killed after falling over freeway interchange in north Houston
HOUSTON - Authorities said a driver died Friday night after crashing into a street wall in north Houston and falling over the interchange. It happened at the 11990 block of North Fwy around 11:15 p.m. That's when police said an unidentified driver in a black Mercedes was speeding southbound on North Fwy and took the interchange to the eastbound Beltway.
Man charged with murder in Houston bowling alley shooting arrested in Dallas, records show
TEXAS, USA — A man accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Greg Shead outside of a bowling alley in west Houston this month has been arrested in Dallas, records show. Editorial note: The above video is from a previous story. Dionate Banks, 29, was arrested Saturday afternoon in the...
