Houston, TX

spacecityweather.com

Houston's wet, but not too wet, pattern will continue for awhile

Good morning. Houston will remain in a wet, but not too wet, pattern for the next several days at the region lies between high pressure systems. Effectively this means we’ll have a healthy chance of rainfall for the foreseeable future, although perhaps only 40 to 60 percent of the region will see showers on a daily basis. We don’t have any flooding concerns as these should, for the most part, be showers of the variety that move in and then move out. Daily rain chances and partly cloudy skies should help to keep highs in the low- to mid-90s, which is near or slightly below normal for this time of year.
Rain chances shift toward coast as Houston area faces a wet Wednesday

Good morning. Houston’s wet pattern will persist for awhile, but today and Thursday offer the best chances for widespread and heavy rainfall before the precipitation eases back just a bit. Overall we don’t have any real concerns for significant flooding, but we should continue to see the potential for some street flooding beneath the stronger storms. Additionally, we will need to monitor the tropics over the next month, as there are indications that the Atlantic is waking from its long slumber.
Why was flooding during Harvey so bad?

HOUSTON — Why was flooding during Harvey so bad? A lot of rain fell in the Houston area during Hurricane Harvey. One spot in Nederland recorded over 60 inches of rainfall. That is a record for the United States. A study in the journal Nature looked at why. Study...
Expect closures on I-45 Gulf Freeway as TxDOT prepares for traffic switch

LEAGUE CITY, TX (KIAH) – It may seem like a never ending project on I-45 the Gulf Freeway, but major progress will be made over the next couple of weeks. In order to safely advance the project, crews will be closing various entrance and exit ramps on Friday, August 26 through Monday, August 29. These ramps include:
Power On Through the Worst Power Outage

HOUSTON – No one ever wants to be left without power for days on end and that happens often in Texas when a disaster hits. Having a generator for back up power can help you prepare for the worst, while hoping for the best. Melanie Camp visited Yvette and...
'This is home' | Houston turns 186 years old

HOUSTON — A birthday seems like the perfect time to look at where we came from. “We're gathering together and we're celebrating all these accomplishments over the years," said Mister McKinney, a Houston historian who runs the Mister McKinney's Historic Houston Facebook and Instagram pages. McKinney says the city’s...
Bait Camp Legend Lives On

“I’m proud of Galveston. The people just pull their bootstraps up and take care of themselves,” shared Pam Goff, owner of Galveston Bait and Tackle. Pam is one of those who has pulled herself up through many storms sent by Mother Nature and several storms that life sent her way.
Shaping: Houston

Telling the stories of the bold individuals who are shaping and influencing the culture of Houston. When Scotty Sheridan isn’t shredding it down at the local skate park, he’s at the Scotty’s Fermented Foods headquarters making, as you can guess, fermented foods. Scotty knows that there is sort of a notion that fermented means “rotten.” However, he’s out to prove it's actually far from it. Scotty’s Fermented Foods cultivates live anaerobic bacteria that processes the foods, and essentially preserves them. According to Scotty, this creates a living culture that is extremely healthy and beneficial for gut bacteria. Scotty was born and raised in Houston, and he regularly finds ways to be active in the community. One of those ways is by keeping a constant presence at the local farmer’s markets. They are where Scotty’s Fermented Foods started, and Scotty considers them essential to his business. Scotty also likes to give back to the community by educating people on how to ferment food in their own kitchens. By showing people how to ferment and explaining its benefits, Scotty aims to break the stigma around fermentation. When reflecting on the city that he and his business calls home, Scotty takes pride in his Houstonian status: “Houston is such a wonderful town. There's so much going on in Houston that it's exciting to be a part of it. So many business opportunities, but so many cultural opportunities.”
Speeding driver killed after falling over freeway interchange in north Houston

HOUSTON - Authorities said a driver died Friday night after crashing into a street wall in north Houston and falling over the interchange. It happened at the 11990 block of North Fwy around 11:15 p.m. That's when police said an unidentified driver in a black Mercedes was speeding southbound on North Fwy and took the interchange to the eastbound Beltway.
