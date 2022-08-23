A once-dismissed antitrust lawsuit brought in 2015 by a collection of NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers against the NFL and DirecTV—the subscribers claim they were effectively ripped off—could soon become a class action case. On Aug. 19, attorneys for the plaintiffs petitioned the presiding judge, Philip Gutierrez of Los Angeles’ federal district court, to certify two classes. One would include residential subscribers to DirecTV who bought the Sunday Ticket after June 17, 2011; the other would cover commercial subscribers during the same period. This is significant because the larger the class, the more threatening the case. Potential damages climb as the number of...

