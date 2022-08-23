Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
Henry County Patriots In Tough Loss To Beech
Paris, Tenn.–It was a tough loss for the Henry County Patriots Friday night, losing to Beech by a score of 26-21. There was one bright moment, as #2 Ryan Damron broke the record for most passing TDs in Henry County High School history. It was also ‘Red, White and Blue Night’ sponsored by the Woodmen of the World, whose members presented a giant flag which was spread across the field before the game. (Janet Richardson photo).
radionwtn.com
Red, White & Blue Night At Patriot Stadium Friday
Paris, Tenn. –The residents of Henry County are invited to join in a special American flag. presentation on August 26 th prior to the Henry County vs Beech football game. This presentation is. part of celebrating the Woodmen Life Red, White & Blue program. When: August 26, 2022/ 6:30...
radionwtn.com
“Jubilation Jazz” At First Baptist Church Sunday
Paris, Tenn.–First Baptist Church in Paris celebrates 100 years of worship in May of 2023 and will be hosting a series of concerts to commemorate the anniversary. Church Music Director Jeremy O’Neil said they are hosting “Jubilation Jazz”, a Big Band Orchestra from Arkansas on Sunday, August 28.
radionwtn.com
WENK’s David Robey Honored At Obion Co. Fair
Union City, Tenn.–Long-time WENK Morning Show Host David Robey was honored Thursday night at the Obion County Fair. Robey has been the host for 40 years and has been in radio for 50. Robey visited with numerous long-time listeners at the WENK & FROGGY booth at the fair. All...
radionwtn.com
UC Tornadoes Notch Win Over No. 1 USJ
Union City, Tenn.–There are good wins, and there are really good wins. Union City’s 19-6 victory over University School of Jackson qualifies for the latter of those two categories. The seventh-ranked Golden Tornadoes not only knocked off Division II’s No. 1 ranked team Friday but also beat a...
radionwtn.com
Bicentennial Fire Truck Display Wins President’s Choice
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Fair officials have announced the winners of the Commercial Building exhibits and the Bicentennial Fire Truck was the President’s Choice. The Paris Fire Department 1927 LeFrance Fire Truck–which is affectionately known as ‘Francine’–was painstakingly restored thanks to a fund-raiser by the County Historical Society. The fire truck is part of the Paris/Henry County Bicentennial display at the Commercial Building.
radionwtn.com
Henry County Junior Livestock Sale New Record At $425,038.15
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Fair Junior Livestock Sale broke records this year, with the grand total raised of $425,038.15. In making the announcement Saturday night, fair oficials said, “We’ve had a RECORD-BREAKING YEAR for our Junior Livestock Auction! Thank you, Buyers, for supporting the Youth of Henry County!”
radionwtn.com
Henry County, Union City Games Livestreamed Tonight
Our stations will be livestreaming the Henry County Patriots and Union City Golden Tornadoes games tonight. The Henry County games will be shown on Facebook Live, on our website at RadioNWTN.com and on the WLZK Youtube channel. The games will be livestreamed on our Facebook page at WHNY/WLZK. Here is...
radionwtn.com
UCHS Volley Ball, Golf In Winners’ Circle
Union City, Tenn.–Union City swept Lake County 3-0 in prep volleyball Thursday. The Lady Tornadoes won 25-10, 25-20 and 25-7 to improve their record to 3-2 and complete a week in which they triumphed in two of three matches. Madie Theobald had 19 assists and three service aces for...
radionwtn.com
UCES 4th Graders Get Special Visit While Studying 9-11
Union City, Tenn.–Students in the Union City School System are paying tribute to fallen heroes and encouraging current ones. In conjunction with Discovery Park of America, students in all grades either have or are currently making posters to encourage First Responders during the annual 9-11 Stair Climb – scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10 at DPA.
whopam.com
Motorcyclist flown to Nashville after Clarksville accident
A motorcyclist was flown to a Nashville hospital Wednesday morning following an accident on Madison Street in Clarksville. It happened just after 5 a.m. near Village Way and involved the motorcycle and a car, according to a news release from Clarksville police. The man on the motorcycle, whose name has...
radionwtn.com
Saving The Family Pets With Oxygen
Dresden, Tenn.–Dresden Firefighters saved the family pets, even utilizing pet oxygen masks to revive them, after a structure fire Tuesday. The Dresden Fire Department was called to the structure fire on Maple Street Tuesday afternoon. Upon arrival heavy smoke and some flames were showing from the second story. Personnel...
WBBJ
JPD: 1 person injured in shooting at Kroger parking lot
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the parking lot of a local retailer. According to the officials with the Jackson Police Department, around 7:50 p.m. on Thursday, one person was shot in the parking lot of the Kroger on North Parkway.
radionwtn.com
Holt Speaks Of Importance Of Farming, Forestry To State
Paris, Tenn.–Assistant State Commissioner of Agriculture Andy Holt was the guest speaker for Thursday’s Paris Rotary Club meeting at the Henry County Fairgrounds. Holt hails from Weakley County and is a former State Representative. He said agriculture is the leading industry in Tennessee, producing $81 billion a year....
radionwtn.com
Tennessee Young Farmers Of Year Derek & Micayla Giffin Given Keys To New Case IH Tractor
Union City, Tenn.–Tennessee Young Farmers of the Year Derek and Micayla Giffin were handed the keys to their new Case IH Tractor at a presentation at the Obion County Fair Thursday. The Tennessee Farm Bureau first announced that the Giffins had been named to the top prize in July....
radionwtn.com
Murray State Plans Extensive Curris Center Renovation
MURRAY, Ky. – As part of Murray State University’s 2020–26 Capital Plan approved by the Board of Regents, the institution has embarked on a series of projects to enhance its campus, one of which is for renovations and enhancements to the Curris Center. The project, estimated at $5.5 million, will further modernize a facility that is used daily for student life, prospective students and families, alumni and a variety of campus programs and activities.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 08/25/22 – 08/26/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/25/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/26/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries, August 22, 2022
Sean M. Fluke, 41, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at the TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. He was born May 29, 1982, in Cushing, Oklahoma. He was a 1999 graduate of Mayfield High School. He was a former employee of Fleetwood Homes in Benton and...
whvoradio.com
Five Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Hopkinsville sent five people to the hospital Tuesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a van was northbound when it was struck by a tractor-trailer from behind at the Pembroke Road exit. Five people in the van were taken by ambulance to Jennie...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged In Strong-Arm Robbery
A Hopkinsville man was charged with robbery after an investigation into an incident on South Clay Street Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 61-year-old Willis Haskins used physical force to take a woman’s phone and money on South Clay Street. The woman was able to get to the police department and report the robbery shortly after. Police say the incident was caught on video.
