MURRAY, Ky. – As part of Murray State University’s 2020–26 Capital Plan approved by the Board of Regents, the institution has embarked on a series of projects to enhance its campus, one of which is for renovations and enhancements to the Curris Center. The project, estimated at $5.5 million, will further modernize a facility that is used daily for student life, prospective students and families, alumni and a variety of campus programs and activities.

MURRAY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO