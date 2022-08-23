Read full article on original website
Champions Week: CBA looks to repeat in Class AA
We are just five sleeps away from high school football returning on Friday. This week will be champions week on News10 ABC. Through Thursday, we'll preview the upcoming season for each of last year's Section 2 champions. We start in Class AA with the Christian Brothers Academy Brothers.
NFL Sunday Ticket Plaintiffs Push for Class Certification in Long-Running Suit
A once-dismissed antitrust lawsuit brought in 2015 by a collection of NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers against the NFL and DirecTV—the subscribers claim they were effectively ripped off—could soon become a class action case. On Aug. 19, attorneys for the plaintiffs petitioned the presiding judge, Philip Gutierrez of Los Angeles’ federal district court, to certify two classes. One would include residential subscribers to DirecTV who bought the Sunday Ticket after June 17, 2011; the other would cover commercial subscribers during the same period. This is significant because the larger the class, the more threatening the case. Potential damages climb as the number of...
