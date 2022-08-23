They are going to require a college degree before it’s over. What’s troubling is smaller schools don’t offer the curriculum larger ones do, and some kids have learning disabilities that makes the required classes hard enough, let alone additional pressure just to obtain their high school diplomas!
My kid just started highschool and is already under alot of pressure to choose a career path, choose a state school, and excel academically. Playing sports or being involved in multiple clubs/student government is pushed as well for college applications. He is under alot of stress because it is pushed so hard at school. He's 14. Now they want to add more to their plate?
Info on both websites isn’t available. Just advertising the reason to choose that school for kids education. If it is then it’s not being easily shown.
Comments / 24