ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinner, ND

Comments / 0

Related
740thefan.com

1 man dead, 2 others seriously injured in southeast ND crash

BARNEY, N.D. (KFGO) – A 47-year-old man is dead and two 19-year-old men suffered serious injuries after a head-on crash in southeast North Dakota early Saturday morning. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. on Highway 13 just east of Barney, around 20 miles west of Wahpeton. The 47-year-old man was traveling east. The 19-year-old men in the other vehicle were traveling west when the two vehicles crashed into one another.
BARNEY, ND
newsdakota.com

Man Killed in Head-on Richland County Crash Saturday

BARNEY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A man is dead and two others were seriously injured after a head-on crash in Richland County early Saturday morning. The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports a Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound on Highway 13 after 2 AM when it collided head-on with a Nissan Alitma near mile marker 374.
RICHLAND COUNTY, ND
newsdakota.com

I-94 Rollover East of Valley City; No Injuries Reported

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A pickup driver escaped serious injury after he lost control of his vehicle while pulling a trailer in the eastbound lane of Interstate 94 about 9:35am on Sunday, August 28th. The driver told authorities that while he was traveling eastbound with the cruise control...
KELOLAND TV

Sisseton men arrested in Minnesota multi-county pursuit

BIG STONE COUNTY, Minn. (KELO) — Authorities in Minnesota say two Sisseton, South Dakota, men were arrested after a pursuit on Wednesday, August 24. The Big Stone County Sheriff’s Office says it started in Breckenridge, Minnesota, and went through Wilkin and Traverse Counties. Spike strips had been used and three tires were deflated before entering Big Stone County. Deputies were able to stop the car around 7:16 p.m.
BIG STONE COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Forman, ND
State
North Dakota State
City
Fargo, ND
Gwinner, ND
Accidents
Gwinner, ND
Crime & Safety
City
Lidgerwood, ND
City
Gwinner, ND
newsdakota.com

Two St. Cloud Men Arrested Following Drug Bust

ST. CLOUD, M.N. (WJON) – Two St. Cloud men were arrested earlier this week after search warrants turned up drugs and guns. 25-year-old Scott Brown Jr. is charged with 1st-degree drug possession and 2nd-degree drug sales and 31-year-old George Trujillo is charged with 2nd-degree drug possession. Trujillo is a former resident of Valley City, N.D.
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

USDA Awards $317,000 to Ellendale Fire Protection District

ELLENDALE, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Ellendale Fire Protection District was awarded $317,000 to help replace some aging equipment. The funding comes through the USDA Rural Development fund to purchase a fire pumper truck for approximately 2,154 residents of Ellendale and the surrounding parts of Dickey County. “Ellendale Fire Protection...
ELLENDALE, ND
newsdakota.com

N.D., Minnesota Soybean Producers Win with Local Crushing Plant

(NDAgConnection.com) – North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum Wednesday joined local, state and federal officials and community members to help break ground on a state-of-the-art soybean processing plant being developed near Casselton by North Dakota Soybean Processors LLC, highlighting the project as an example of ongoing efforts to shift processing of North Dakota’s raw farm commodities to within the state.
CASSELTON, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Lee
newsdakota.com

Hi-Liners Football Ride High in Season Opener

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)- The Hi-Liners got there season off and rolling with a huge 35-0 win over the Turtle Mountain Braves on Friday night. The Hi-Liners defense was nothing but excellent. Giving up only 3 first downs the entire game and forcing 2 turnovers with Will Eggert and Gavin Gerhardt interceptions.
newsdakota.com

Hi Liner Boys Tennis Drop Home Opener: Results

Valley City, N.D. (NEWSDAKOTA) – Valley City hosted their first home match of the year and the Huskies prevailed 5-4. Trey Cope defeated Andrew Withuski 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-2 Casey Kruger lost to Garnett Anderson 6-4, 7-6(6) Emmett Olson lost to Thadius Steinberger 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 Doubles:. Kringlie/Rogelstad defeated M.Comings/Withuski...

Comments / 0

Community Policy