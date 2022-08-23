Read full article on original website
1 man dead, 2 others seriously injured in southeast ND crash
BARNEY, N.D. (KFGO) – A 47-year-old man is dead and two 19-year-old men suffered serious injuries after a head-on crash in southeast North Dakota early Saturday morning. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. on Highway 13 just east of Barney, around 20 miles west of Wahpeton. The 47-year-old man was traveling east. The 19-year-old men in the other vehicle were traveling west when the two vehicles crashed into one another.
Man Killed in Head-on Richland County Crash Saturday
BARNEY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A man is dead and two others were seriously injured after a head-on crash in Richland County early Saturday morning. The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports a Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound on Highway 13 after 2 AM when it collided head-on with a Nissan Alitma near mile marker 374.
I-94 Rollover East of Valley City; No Injuries Reported
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A pickup driver escaped serious injury after he lost control of his vehicle while pulling a trailer in the eastbound lane of Interstate 94 about 9:35am on Sunday, August 28th. The driver told authorities that while he was traveling eastbound with the cruise control...
Sisseton men arrested in Minnesota multi-county pursuit
BIG STONE COUNTY, Minn. (KELO) — Authorities in Minnesota say two Sisseton, South Dakota, men were arrested after a pursuit on Wednesday, August 24. The Big Stone County Sheriff’s Office says it started in Breckenridge, Minnesota, and went through Wilkin and Traverse Counties. Spike strips had been used and three tires were deflated before entering Big Stone County. Deputies were able to stop the car around 7:16 p.m.
Two St. Cloud Men Arrested Following Drug Bust
ST. CLOUD, M.N. (WJON) – Two St. Cloud men were arrested earlier this week after search warrants turned up drugs and guns. 25-year-old Scott Brown Jr. is charged with 1st-degree drug possession and 2nd-degree drug sales and 31-year-old George Trujillo is charged with 2nd-degree drug possession. Trujillo is a former resident of Valley City, N.D.
H.S. FB Roundup: Sheyenne, West Fargo, Northern Cass Win on Week One
FARGO, N.D. — 11AA teams kicked off their seasons in North Dakota. Sheyenne took down Bismarck Legacy, 35-14. West Fargo keeps it close but holds on for the 7-6 win over Bismarck Century. In 11A. Northern Cass won at home over Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm, 21-13.
USDA Awards $317,000 to Ellendale Fire Protection District
ELLENDALE, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Ellendale Fire Protection District was awarded $317,000 to help replace some aging equipment. The funding comes through the USDA Rural Development fund to purchase a fire pumper truck for approximately 2,154 residents of Ellendale and the surrounding parts of Dickey County. “Ellendale Fire Protection...
N.D., Minnesota Soybean Producers Win with Local Crushing Plant
(NDAgConnection.com) – North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum Wednesday joined local, state and federal officials and community members to help break ground on a state-of-the-art soybean processing plant being developed near Casselton by North Dakota Soybean Processors LLC, highlighting the project as an example of ongoing efforts to shift processing of North Dakota’s raw farm commodities to within the state.
Hi-Liners Football Ride High in Season Opener
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)- The Hi-Liners got there season off and rolling with a huge 35-0 win over the Turtle Mountain Braves on Friday night. The Hi-Liners defense was nothing but excellent. Giving up only 3 first downs the entire game and forcing 2 turnovers with Will Eggert and Gavin Gerhardt interceptions.
Hi Liner Boys Tennis Drop Home Opener: Results
Valley City, N.D. (NEWSDAKOTA) – Valley City hosted their first home match of the year and the Huskies prevailed 5-4. Trey Cope defeated Andrew Withuski 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-2 Casey Kruger lost to Garnett Anderson 6-4, 7-6(6) Emmett Olson lost to Thadius Steinberger 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 Doubles:. Kringlie/Rogelstad defeated M.Comings/Withuski...
