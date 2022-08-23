Read full article on original website
Whitmer order lifts some fuel rules after refinery fire; critics
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Saturday issued an executive order lifting some rules on fuel supply transportation and moving forward the timeline for the state to access its fall gasoline supply after a fire at an Indiana refinery that may affect Michigan's supply and prices. The governor's executive order lifts...
New leader of Michigan Methodists' Greater Detroit District steps up to serve
These days, when stepping into the churches he oversees, Rev. Darryl Totty loves to greet others with a heartwarming phrase: “It is good to be in the heart of the district.”. There are actually 79 congregations in the Michigan Conference of the United Methodist Church’s Greater Detroit District, of...
Michigan dog owners relieved that 'mystery canine virus' has been identified
At the end of a stressful week for dog owners, many were relieved that the mystery canine illness identified in northern Michigan was confirmed to be parvovirus, a serious illness for which there is a vaccine. Kari Beer, an emergency and critical care specialist with Oakland Veterinary Referral Services in...
Buss: Despite fight, many in Michigan GOP see unity
Lansing — There was no dancing in Lansing on Saturday. Unlike the Democratic convention last week, where Attorney General Dana Nessel led the crowd in a boogie, Michigan Republicans started their gathering with a fight. The convention began with a battle over which slate of delegates — grassroots or...
Insider: Top Michigan Democrats may not need to debate GOP opponents, lawmaker suggests
Lansing — State Sen. Mallory McMorrow, who's gained national attention for her approach to taking on Republican attacks, is contending that top Michigan Democrats don't necessarily need to participate in debates this fall to get their messages out to voters. McMorrow, a Democrat from Royal Oak, made the comments...
Michigan GOP nominates Hernandez for lieutenant governor at occasionally combative convention
Lansing — Michigan Republicans officially set their ticket of candidates for November at an occasionally combative convention Saturday in downtown Lansing, where former state Rep. Shane Hernandez was selected as the party's nominee for lieutenant governor. The gathering began with boos against Chairman Ron Weiser and a two-hour fight...
Refuel your stomach and car at Metro Detroit gas station restaurants
A french toast fried chicken sandwich atop sweet potato toast, drizzled with jalapeño maple syrup and topped with beef bacon is tempting. If you aren't already drooling, consider a brisket grilled cheese, Nashville chicken wrap or a Yemeni hot chicken sandwich, just to name a few of Hisham Diab's wild creations at Pump 5 Grille.
Will abortion rights amendment nix Michigan's parental consent law? It's complicated
The constitutional amendment likely headed to Michigan's November ballot that would create a state-level right to abortion could lead to a litany of legal battles in the coming years if voters approve it. The looming courtroom fights include an unanswered question about whether a constitutional right to abortion trumps a...
Michigan GOP movements could unify or collide at Saturday's convention
Lansing — Thousands of Republican delegates will gather Saturday in Lansing to officially pick their party's candidates for November with many eyes focused on Shane Hernandez, the former Tea Party activist who could become the GOP nominee for lieutenant governor. If convention goers sign off on gubernatorial candidate Tudor...
Michigan State Police halts marijuana testing after issues surface with false positives
The Michigan State Police has halted all laboratory blood testing of marijuana so that it can investigate problems in its testing methods that may have produced false positives for THC. The move comes after the state law enforcement agency says it discovered that its methods may have triggered a false...
Two Michigan airports get millions from feds for infrastructure upgrades
The U.S. Transportation Department is granting two Michigan airports almost $27 million to support infrastructure improvements. Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti is receiving almost $25 million to construct a parallel taxiway for the primary runway, which will improve the safety and efficiency of the airfield, Chad Newton, CEO of the Wayne County Airport Authority, said in a statement.
Editorial: Sales tax holiday is pointless pandering
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is proposing a back-to-school supply tax “holiday” that wouldn’t actually give money back to residents anytime soon, despite the promises she claims. The governor vetoed several tax-cut plans this year that would have provided more relief for Michigan families suffering from record-high inflation and...
Pipe issue again delays main break repairs, water authority says
Repairs on a recent water main break that affected many southeast Michigan communities are again delayed, the Great Lakes Water Authority announced Friday. The authority said Tuesday that its contractor told them the delivery of the 48-feet of 120-inch pipe ordered last week to complete the job had been delayed at the manufacturer and would be delivered before the weekend.
'My Backyard Paradise' is weekly winner of Garden Photo Contest
Janet Tocco took the last weekly spot in the contest with this photo of her garden in Chesterfield Township. "My husband built this beautiful garden for me," she writes. "I have many different pollinator flowers for bees, bugs and butterflies. Everything is welcome! No pesticides or fertilizer is used." As...
