Fox 59
5th annual Opera in the Park
INDIANAPOLIS – Grab your picnic blankets and chairs and get ready for a night of opera – in the park!. It’s part of the 48th Indianapolis Opera season and will take place at Garfield Park on Saturday, September 10. We spoke with Indianapolis Opera Director David Starkey,...
tmpresale.com
Magic Of Lights: Drive-Through Holiday Lights Experience at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville Nov 18, 2022 – presale code
The Magic Of Lights: Drive-Through Holiday Lights Experience pre-sale passcode that we’ve received so many requests for is up and ready for our members! While this special presale offer exists, you can get tickets for Magic Of Lights: Drive-Through Holiday Lights Experience before the general public!!!. Right now is...
18th annual Kammy's Kause aims to raise thousands for rare chromosome disorder
The 18th annual Kammy’s Kause is taking over Fortville’s Landmark Park this weekend. The event is in honor of Kammy Hiner, a young woman with a rare chromosome disorder.
Fox 59
Ruoff Music Center disturbance leads to chaos
Police are investigating a reported disturbance during the Wiz Khalifa and Logic concert Friday night at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/3-injured-in-reported-disturbance-at-ruoff-music-center/
Current Publishing
City of Noblesville to increase fees at Riverside Cemetery
Noblesville is hiking its fees for graves and burials at Riverside Cemetery that will take effect Oct. 1. The Noblesville Common Council voted to approve an ordinance during its Aug. 23 meeting that will double the fees for the first time since 2019, with the exception of adult burials, which are being raised from $500 to $750.
hoosieragtoday.com
Red Gold Opens High-Tech Expanded Distribution Center in Madison County
Red Gold, Inc. says high-tech automation is being incorporated at its newly expanded 250,000 square-foot warehouse facility at its existing distribution center in Alexandria, north of Anderson in Madison County. The company, which is headquartered in Elwood, says the newly expanded warehouse uses a high-tech racking system that allows its...
‘Alice in Wonderland’ themed escape room, pop up bar coming to Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — The greater Indianapolis area will soon be able to take a trip down the rabbit hole by experiencing an ‘Alice in Wonderland’ themed outdoor escape room and pop up bar coming in the fall. For one day only, CluedUpp Games will transform the streets of Indianapolis into a giant escape-room-style experience on Saturday, […]
Fox 59
Danielle Parker shares denim trends ladies’ fashion ahead of the fall season
INDIANAPOLIS- It may not feel like it with the warm summer heat, but fall is right around the corner. Denim will be one of the trendiest things in your wardrobe. Danielle Parker with the Fashion Mall at Keystone was back in the studio to help us determine the best fit and styles from the GAP and J Crew for the ladies.
Far Eastside community, Indianapolis officials call for peace during walk
The event provides resources that can help address poverty, domestic violence and other issues that many say are the root causes of violence in their community.
Chaos at Wiz Khalifa concert sparked by ‘shooting’ with people seen running out of Ruoff Music Center in Indianapolis
CHAOS broke out at a Wiz Khalifa concert on Friday night as attendees were seen running from the performance in Indianapolis. The rapper was playing at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville when an unspecified incident abruptly ended the show at about 10.30pm. The area was reportedly being evacuated as...
Fox 59
Front Porch Music Festival in Noblesville this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – If you’re looking for some fun this weekend, you can enjoy the Front Porch Music Festival in Noblesville on Saturday, August 26 from 2-6 p.m. on Logan Street between 10th and 14th Street. Are you keeping up with Indy Now on social? Connect with us on...
in.gov
Seminary Park Gets New Lights; Hopewell Demolition Continues; and the New Dunn Street Sidewalk is Substantially Complete
Bloomington, Ind. – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact on Bloomington residents and visitors.
Fox 59
Monumental Weekend in Indy
It's going to be a monumental weekend in Indianapolis. There's a bicycle festival, Colts 5K, Poochella, and more. Max Wing with Downtown Indy Inc. joined Scott in the studio to break down the schedule of events.
Fox 59
“Bourbon, Bling & Bowties” raises money for Indiana Wish
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Wish is on a mission to put smiles on faces of children diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses. “Bourbon, Bling & Bowties” is an annual fundraiser for the organization. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, September 24 at the Marriott North. Indiana Wish’s J’Lynn...
WTHR
Greenwood student killed 'could have changed a generation'
John Doran talked to Temario's mentor. He says the teen was going to be a change-agent for his generation.
Fox 59
Taste the Difference Festival happening this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – The 15th annual Taste the Difference Festival & Sister Cities Fest will allow attendees to travel the world without leaving Indy. The festival will take place Saturday, Aug. 27 from 11:00 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Global Village Welcome Center. Are you keeping up with...
Fox 59
VIDEOS: 3 injured in reported disturbance at Ruoff Music Center
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (FOX59) – Police are investigating a reported disturbance during the Wiz Khalifa and Logic concert Friday night at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. During the performance at around 10:30 p.m., a reported disturbance broke out in the crowd in section 5 of the lawn section. Warning: This...
indyschild.com
10 Best Nature Centers in Central Indiana
Nature centers are great places to bring kids because they allow children to interact with nature firsthand. No matter the weather, nature centers provide a place to experience nature. Most central Indiana nature centers offer special activities and events that are perfect for families like story time, family hikes, and campfires.
Fox 59
Hamilton Southeastern Schools select local attorney to investigate Fishers High School poster incident
FISHERS, Ind. — Hamilton Southeastern Schools have selected local attorney Daniel Henke to lead an independent investigation surrounding a recent poster incident at Fishers High School. A group met earlier this week to plan the course of action regarding the discovery of the ‘Defund the Police?’ poster that had...
WISH-TV
Le Dîner en Blanc returns to Indianapolis for 4th year at secret location
This worldwide event began back in 1988 in Paris with just a handful of friends, and now it’s made its way to almost 80 cities in 30 countries around the world with over 130,000 participants. This secret posh picnic is happening in Indianapolis for the fourth time on Thursday,...
