Franklin, IN

Fox 59

5th annual Opera in the Park

INDIANAPOLIS – Grab your picnic blankets and chairs and get ready for a night of opera – in the park!. It’s part of the 48th Indianapolis Opera season and will take place at Garfield Park on Saturday, September 10. We spoke with Indianapolis Opera Director David Starkey,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Ruoff Music Center disturbance leads to chaos

Police are investigating a reported disturbance during the Wiz Khalifa and Logic concert Friday night at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/3-injured-in-reported-disturbance-at-ruoff-music-center/
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Franklin, IN
Current Publishing

City of Noblesville to increase fees at Riverside Cemetery

Noblesville is hiking its fees for graves and burials at Riverside Cemetery that will take effect Oct. 1. The Noblesville Common Council voted to approve an ordinance during its Aug. 23 meeting that will double the fees for the first time since 2019, with the exception of adult burials, which are being raised from $500 to $750.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
hoosieragtoday.com

Red Gold Opens High-Tech Expanded Distribution Center in Madison County

Red Gold, Inc. says high-tech automation is being incorporated at its newly expanded 250,000 square-foot warehouse facility at its existing distribution center in Alexandria, north of Anderson in Madison County. The company, which is headquartered in Elwood, says the newly expanded warehouse uses a high-tech racking system that allows its...
MADISON COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Front Porch Music Festival in Noblesville this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – If you’re looking for some fun this weekend, you can enjoy the Front Porch Music Festival in Noblesville on Saturday, August 26 from 2-6 p.m. on Logan Street between 10th and 14th Street. Are you keeping up with Indy Now on social? Connect with us on...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
in.gov

Seminary Park Gets New Lights; Hopewell Demolition Continues; and the New Dunn Street Sidewalk is Substantially Complete

Bloomington, Ind. – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact on Bloomington residents and visitors.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Entertainment
Fox 59

Monumental Weekend in Indy

It's going to be a monumental weekend in Indianapolis. There's a bicycle festival, Colts 5K, Poochella, and more. Max Wing with Downtown Indy Inc. joined Scott in the studio to break down the schedule of events.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

“Bourbon, Bling & Bowties” raises money for Indiana Wish

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Wish is on a mission to put smiles on faces of children diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses. “Bourbon, Bling & Bowties” is an annual fundraiser for the organization. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, September 24 at the Marriott North. Indiana Wish’s J’Lynn...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Taste the Difference Festival happening this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – The 15th annual Taste the Difference Festival & Sister Cities Fest will allow attendees to travel the world without leaving Indy. The festival will take place Saturday, Aug. 27 from 11:00 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Global Village Welcome Center. Are you keeping up with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

VIDEOS: 3 injured in reported disturbance at Ruoff Music Center

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (FOX59) – Police are investigating a reported disturbance during the Wiz Khalifa and Logic concert Friday night at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. During the performance at around 10:30 p.m., a reported disturbance broke out in the crowd in section 5 of the lawn section. Warning: This...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
indyschild.com

10 Best Nature Centers in Central Indiana

Nature centers are great places to bring kids because they allow children to interact with nature firsthand. No matter the weather, nature centers provide a place to experience nature. Most central Indiana nature centers offer special activities and events that are perfect for families like story time, family hikes, and campfires.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

