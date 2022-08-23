ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vineland, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hobokengirl.com

A List of North Jersey Slang Terms

New Jersey is known across the country for its unique culture and the attitude of its residents. The slang associated with the state may seem foreign to outsiders, but true Jerseyians know this is just who we are. Whether your friends need this glossary to follow along or you’re trying to sound like a local, we’ve got it covered. Read on for some of the most popular North Jersey slang terms along with their definitions.
POLITICS
visitsouthjersey.com

New York Times: One of the Oldest Rodeos in America Is in New Jersey

PILESGROVE, N.J. — The low-lying clouds framing the horizon at sunset were beginning to tinge a cotton-candy pink when the rodeo announcer, Ty Miller, instructed all men to “remove cover.”. He had just finished reciting a prayer. The national anthem — “the most beautiful song ever written,” he...
PILESGROVE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

5 facts about New Jersey you’ll find hard to believe

The New Jersey subreddit is truly the gift that keeps on giving. Whether you’re looking for a Spotted Lanternfly being shot in slow motion or a bunch of New Jerseyans trashing some random person on Twitter claiming we call Dunkin’ “dunkies” (excuse me?), it’s always entertaining.
MLB
94.5 PST

Popular South Jersey deli closing after 40+ years

Customers were saddened and shocked when they saw the sign on the door last week that Masso's Deli In Gibbsboro is closing their doors for good. They were known for their fresh homemade Italian specialties and deli sandwiches. Plenty of people expressed their disappointment at losing a place that provided...
GIBBSBORO, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Vineland, NJ
State
Pennsylvania State
Vineland, NJ
Government
Vineland, NJ
Society
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey’s best free beach right outside of Ocean City

Hate to admit it, no doubt we all do, but summer is quickly coming to an end. Pretty soon, the kids will be getting ready to head back to school and parents everywhere will be trading in their morning commutes to the beach in favor of the school drop-off line. With that being said, it's time to start soaking in all the best parts of summer vacation.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Beach Radio

15 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About New Jersey

New Jersey is one of the most controversial states in the entire country and an interesting one at that! Our very own state is one of those love or hate kinds of topics. You meet people from the area who absolutely love New Jersey and never want to leave. Then, there are plenty of others that just can’t stand the topic of all things New Jersey.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walter Winchell
New Jersey 101.5

Where a Food Network star went for dinner at the NJ shore

Celebrity chef Robert Irvine was in South Jersey over the weekend to spend some time with friend and business associate Scott Philly and his family at their Longport home. According to Scott's dad, Todd Philly, Irvine told them he wanted to eat at Robert's Place in Margate. Irvine knew Robert's Place, the popular Atlantic Avenue spot, from his days living in South Jersey years ago when he worked as a chef at Trump Taj Mahal, Resorts, and Ceasars.
LONGPORT, NJ
newjerseyisntboring.com

35 Free New Jersey Events for September 2022

Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long in September. Be sure to put these free events (which include fireworks, free movies, festivals, and more) on your calendar. Due to the ongoing...
BAYONNE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Project A#The Palace
New Jersey Globe

Press of Atlantic City will expand weekly newspapers in three towns, but is closing six others

The Press of Atlantic City is trying something new: an expanded community newspaper that will be mailed to every household in Linwood, Northfield and Somers Point. “It will be a true hyperlocal publication, focused on government and business and what’s happening in local schools,” said Buzz Keough, the Press’ executive editor, in a candid post on his newspaper’s website.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society

Comments / 0

Community Policy