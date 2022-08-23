ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, VA

Beagle puppies rescued from mass breeder find home

By Braxton Caudill
 5 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — A happy ending has arrived for a group of beagles that were rescued from a mass breeder.

On August 4, 30 beagles were rescued by the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) from a mass breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia. The beagles were a small portion of the nearly 4,000 found at that location.

Lexington Humane Society rescues 15 of 4K beagles from mass breeder

Now, KHS is excited to announce that the beagle puppies in the rescued group have found new homes!

“Congratulations to everyone who was able to adopt one of these beagle pups and thank you for giving them loving and caring homes,” said the Kentucky Humane Society via Facebook .

KHS said that in terms of the rescued adult dogs, they are adjusting well with their foster families and are “learning how to be dogs for the first time.”

KHS will continue to send out updates on their Facebook for when those adults will be ready for their forever homes.

