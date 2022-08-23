51-year-old suspect in Shawnee stabbing in custody

SHAWNEE, Kan. — A 51-year-old is in custody and accused of stabbing and cutting two victims in Shawnee on Monday.

According to the Shawnee Police Department, officers responded to the 13900 block of W. 63rd Terrace for a reported armed disturbance.

They found a 29-year-old man with lacerations to his face and a 60-year-old man with a stab wound in the arm.

The 29-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment and is stable. The 60-year-old was treated at the scene.

The suspect was taken into custody a few blocks away and is known to both victims.

