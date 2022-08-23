Read full article on original website
Teen arrested for fight at Naples Forever 21 store
A 19-year-old woman was arrested after authorities say she started a fight at a clothing store inside the Coastland Center mall on Friday. Jillian Devitto was caught on camera fighting another woman at Forever 21, according to an arrest report from the Naples Police Department. The victim’s age was not disclosed.
Man arrested, accused of fleeing deputies on a golf cart
A man was arrested in Immokalee for fleeing deputies on a golf cart. Alex Acevedo, 24, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and resisting arrest without violence, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. According to a Collier County report, around 11:30 p.m. a deputy saw...
Two suspects named in the murder of 23-year-old Keion Upshaw
United States Attorney named and indicted two suspects in the November 2019 drive-by shooting of Keion Upshaw
Deputies investigating suspected murder-suicide in Sarasota County
Sarasota County Sheriff's Department investigating what deputies believe to be a murder-suicide case in Venice.
Update to deadly stabbing in Venice, FL
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A deadly stabbing left two dead in Venice, FL. Deputies of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) were notified of the incident at about 5:00 p.m. on August 26th. According to a report from the SCSO, the first deputy arrived on the scene in the...
Community helps Fort Myers police arrest man charged with battery, robbery
The Fort Myers Police Department arrested a man who faces charges of felony battery and robbery after an incident on Aug. 6.
Woman reunited with car after it was stolen from her driveway
Naples Police Department reunites car with owner after it was stolen from her driveway. Sherry Beaver has had her van for 22 years she uses it for much of her daily needs including her frequent beach days. She keeps many of her personal essentials in it including her two walkers.
Man injured in early morning North Fort Myers shooting
A suspect is on the loose after an early morning shooting in North Fort Myers on Thursday. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a report of a shooting just before 2:00 a.m. The sheriff’s office did not say where in North Fort Myers the shooting took place.
Orangetree man faces 21 charges for vehicle burglary, credit card fraud
An Orangetree man in jail facing charges of credit card fraud was faced on Thursday with almost two dozen more felony charges related to fraud and theft. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, William Collins, 32, faces 21 fraud- and theft-related charges in connection with a vehicle burglary in May. Detectives say Collins broke into a vehicle in a Bonita Springs community early on May 13. Multiple credit cards belonging to the victim were stolen from inside the vehicle.
Man arrested, accused of voyeurism video in Bowman’s Beach Park
A man was arrested in Chicago for voyeurism in Bowman’s Beach Park on July 28, according to the Sanibel Police Department. Dana Alan Caruso, 58, was arrested in Chicago, Illinois, on Aug. 19, and he is accused of taping the video. On July 28, employees with Sanibel’s Public Works...
New investigation report details what led to arrest in downtown Fort Myers shooting
A report on the Fort Myers Police Department’s investigation into a shooting in downtown Fort Myers on August 14 sheds light on how they identified their suspect. The report details 23-year-old Shanquisha Perry’s, the victim, account of events, what led up to the shooting, and how police identified Jasmine Battle, 29, as the suspect in the shooting.
Illinois man arrested for running $6K tab at Ritz-Carlton with fraudulent credit card
A 39-year-old convicted felon was arrested by Collier deputies on Friday after he ran up a $6,000 tab at the Ritz Carlton Hotel and then said he couldn’t pay it. Eric Louis, of Illinois, faces a charge of swindling an establishment, four counts of fraud for possessing a similitude of a driver’s license, one count of possessing a skimming device, one count of giving false information to law enforcement, one count of marijuana possession under 20 grams and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Man arrested, accused of sending threats to kill on Facebook
A Punta Gorda man was arrested for making online written threats to kill another person through Facebook on Aug. 24. Edison Kirkland Jr., 49, was arrested on charges of written threat to kill or do bodily harm. On Aug. 24, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office responded to Florida Street in Punta...
Student charged for violent threat at Immokalee Middle School
A student at an Immokalee Middle School was charged with written threats to kill or do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism, which is a second-degree felony. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the student was charged with the felony, and an enhanced...
Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Aug. 24
This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
Collier County man arrested on charges of breaking turtle captivity regulations
A Collier County man was arrested on Thursday after Collier County deputies say he kept an illegal number of turtles and improperly housed them. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Hussian, 60, was arrested for owning five Florida box turtles and a three-toed box turtle when Florida law forbids people from owning more than two, and for keeping them in cages without access to pools of water, which is also illegal.
Man killed after being hit by car in North Fort Myers early Sunday morning
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a man from North Fort Myers is dead after an early morning crash on Sunday. Troopers say a 43-year-old man was killed after being hit by a car just after 1 a.m. FHP says a sedan was traveling west on Bayline Drive toward Temple Terrace...
2 people suspected of grand theft from Target at The Forum
Two people are suspected by Fort Myers detectives of committing grand theft at a Target department store at The Forum on Wednesday. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, a man and a woman are seen in surveillance footage committing grand theft at Target located at 9359 Dynasty Drive. The man supposedly stole two Dyson vacuums around 11 a.m. before coming back later with a woman to steal one more. They are seen getting inside a red four-door sedan each time.
12-year-old student arrested for mass shooting threat at middle school
A 12-year-old student tweeted out a threat to shoot up an Immokalee school and was arrested hours after he said, “I’m gonna shoot up my school.”. The minor’s Twitter had pictures of him and pictures of guns that he told Collier County Sheriff’s deputies he googled and posted. Deputies determined the threat wasn’t credible but that doesn’t mean they take it any less seriously.
