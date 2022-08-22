ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

100.7 WITL

Where Can I Go for Labor Day in Michigan?

One of the biggest Labor Day events is the ever so popular Mackinac Bridge Walk. And it takes place on Monday, Labor Day, September 5, 2022. This is the only time of the year where you and your family can actually walk across the entire beautiful Mackinac Bridge. It certainly...
100.7 WITL

Michigan Whitetail Deer Like to Shop at Dollar General

Most Michiganders like a good deal, I know I like saving money and swinging by my local Dollar General, what I didn't know was that whitetail deer also like a good deal. Deer in urban areas of Michigan are getting more and more used to people. I took this photo above on my vacation when leaving the beach in Arcadia, Michigan. I did not zoom in for this photo, I was standing right in front of the deer and she felt no pressure at all. She even had her twin fawns close by and wasn't the least bit alarmed.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

This Is The Largest Waterfall in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula

What do you see in your mind's eye when you hear the words “Michigan's largest waterfall in the lower peninsula”? Do you imagine: A towering cascade? A couple of hundred feet of falling, pounding water?. Well....this is not like that at all. In fact, the Upper Peninsula has...
100.7 WITL

Why Michiganders Don’t Play Mini-Golf Anymore: A Theory

I remember when miniature golf was a big deal. EVERYone used to go. Mini golf began sometime between 1910-1916 and seemed to grow in popularity over the years. People from all walks of life of different statuses - rich, poor, in-between - played mini golf, goofy golf, and putt-putt. I used to enjoy the Putt-Putt golf on S. Pennsylvania in Lansing.
100.7 WITL

Is It Legal To Own A Pet Alligator in Michigan?

It feels like lately we've seen a lot of news stories about people finding alligators around West Michigan in places they don't belong. You may have seen that back in June, an alligator was found in a vehicle when someone was pulled over during a high speed chase in Lake County.
100.7 WITL

Workers At Michigan Chipotle Vote To Unionize

Short staffing and inability to make ends meet with low hours were the main demands of the Chipotle employees. This Is The First Chipotle Restaurant To Unionize In The Country. A Lansing Chipotle restaurant became the first in that chain to unionize its workers. The employees at the store located On West Saginaw Street voted 11-3 to join the union Thursday afternoon. They will be joining a branch of the International Brotherhood fo Teamsters, Local #243.
100.7 WITL

What’s Up in Michigan This Weekend: Tacos, Cars, Beer & More

Summer's almost over... you've been meaning to get out and do something! Here are some fun things happening within a couple hours' drive of Lansing this weekend. Grand Rapids Ballet hosts a free, outdoor summer dance festival Friday and Saturday (August 26-27) outside the Peter Martin Wege Theater. Ballet and beer. This combination doesn't happen just everywhere, you know. In addition to world-class dance, there'll be plenty of food and other live entertainment available as well.
100.7 WITL

Michigan’s New Haunting Experience Announces Fall Schedule

As fall and Halloween come creeping slower, the spooky season vibes are ramping up. The Halloween movies are starting to come on TV, the new ones are coming out in theaters, the candy is filling the shelves, and the commercials are all over the airwaves. Everyone knows what time of the year is coming and as some are gathering candy, making plans with friends, and picking out costumes over the next few weeks, others have different plans.
100.7 WITL

5 Songs Every Michigander Should Know

Spanning a variety of decades and genres, there are a select few classic songs that everyone from Michigan knows. Whether you like them or not, these songs seem to find their way onto every BBQ, grad party, and even wedding playlist. 1. All Summer Long - Kid Rock. Who hasn't...
100.7 WITL

This Michigan Joint Is Among the 25 Best Chicken Wings in America

When it comes to wings, I'll admit, I'm a bit of a literalist. Sorry, but drumsticks aren't wings. But chicken is chicken, and when prepared properly, I can be quite forgiving. "Buffalo wings" got their start in the 1960s in Buffalo, New York, as deep-fried with Frank's Hot Sauce and...
100.7 WITL

Need Extra Cash? How About Picking up Pine Cones For the DNR?

If you are looking to pick up some extra cash, the Department of Natural Resources is paying cash money for people to pick up pine cones. How does some extra cash sound? High gas prices and the overall inflation have everyone looking for a side hustle. If you have some...
100.7 WITL

Christmas Movie Filmed at Holly Hotel to Hold World Premiere in Michigan

It's only fitting that a Christmas movie filmed at the historic Holly Hotel will get its world debut just a few weeks before Christmas right here in the state of Michigan. 'Christmas at the Holly Hotel' was filmed last winter at the historic Holly landmark months before it was heavily damaged by a fire that ripped through the downtown area in June of this year. Nearby businesses Battle Alley Arcade Antiques Mall and Andy's Place restaurant also sustained heavy damage from the fire.
Lansing, MI

100.7 WITL

100.7 WITL plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

