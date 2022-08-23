ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Isle Beach, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WECT

Surf City mayor cited for failure to report accident

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Surf City Mayor Doug Medlin has been cited for failing to report an accident after he allegedly hit another vehicle in a parking lot last weekend. According to the citation, the collision took place at approximately 3 p.m. on Aug. 20 in the parking lot of the Lowe’s Home Improvement located at 106 Wilkes Lane.
SURF CITY, NC
WBTW News13

2 hurt in Horry County motorcycle crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were sent to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Horry County Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said the crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 544 and Bradford Circle. HCFR said lanes of traffic are blocked as of 9:05 […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WECT

Section of Market Street to close nightly from Aug. 29 to Sept. 2

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A section of Market Street in Wilmington will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Monday, August 29 to Friday, September 2. Per the N.C. Department of Transportation, the section is between Gordon Road and a new roadway built next to Boats Unlimited. The section is also near a Waffle House, Food Lion and CVS not far from Ogden. During the closures, crews will install girders on Market Street to eventually allow for the Military Cutoff Road Extension.
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bolivia, NC
Bolivia, NC
Society
Brunswick County, NC
Government
City
Ocean Isle Beach, NC
County
Brunswick County, NC
Brunswick County, NC
Society
Ocean Isle Beach, NC
Government
columbuscountynews.com

Salesmen on Hoverboards Visit Lake, East End

While some door-to-door salesmen might have unusual transportation, apparently their pitch is legitimate. Residents of the Acme-Delco-Riegelwood community, Buckhead and Lake Waccamaw are reporting that representatives of Hawx Pest Control of Wilmington are zooming through the east end on hoverboards. In at least one instance, the salesmen were chased off by the homeowner’s dogs.
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Waste#Fluorescent Bulbs#Clean Up#Cooking Oil#Commercial Vehicles
columbuscountynews.com

CCSO Seeks Fuel Theft Suspect

Everyone is looking to save on fuel costs, but a someone in eastern Columbus is carrying things too far. The sheriff’s office is seeking information about the person or persons responsible for a series of fuel thefts in Acme, Delco and Riegelwood. In a Facebook post, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office asked for information about a possible suspect vehicle, a 2007 to 2014 Ford Edge, pulling a homemade trailer equipped with a large fuel tank.
DELCO, NC
WECT

Duke Energy explains reason for widespread power outage on Wednesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thousands of homes and businesses lost power in Wilmington on Wednesday and many people called WECT to find out why. A spokesperson for Duke Energy told WECT that there was an equipment failure at the substation on 9th Street and Orange Street. The company has what’s called self-healing technology that automatically re-routes the power to another nearby substation.
WECT

FAA responds to complaints that despite agreement, jet noise continues in historic districts

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Residents were optimistic in January of 2022 that jet noise disruptions to Wilmington would be alleviated after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Wilmington International Airport (ILM), and 2D Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) reached an agreement known as the LOA. However, eight months later, some say that the noise from military aircraft using the runways at ILM is back.
WILMINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
WSOC Charlotte

New 472 area code being implemented in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA — The days are numbered for phone numbers beginning with 910 -- a new area code is being implemented in southeast North Carolina soon. The North Carolina Utilities Commission says the new area code, 472, will be used for the 910 calling area, which serves cities like Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Wilmington, and Fort Bragg.
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Man charged in Surf City hemp shop murder makes court appearance

BURGAW, N.C. (WITN) - A man who is accused of killing a woman at a Surf City hemp shop will be held without bond. Charles Haywood made a brief first court appearance this afternoon in Burgaw. The 22-year-old man is accused of robbing Margaret Bracey and killing the 42-year-old woman...
SURF CITY, NC
WECT

Woman found dead after going missing in Calabash

Wilmington Police close case on the death of Val D’Auvray. Man suspected of Surf City homicide appears in court. Man suspected of Surf City homicide appears in court. Pedestrian killed by car crash near Ocean Isle Beach, driver charged with DWI. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Pedestrian killed by...
CALABASH, NC
News19 WLTX

SC man wins lottery, decides not to change something that works

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — When a North Myrtle Beach man heads back to try his hand at another lottery win, he'll be keeping what earned him his last jackpot. The man told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that he didn't pick the numbers for any reason other than simply liking them. And that was apparently all it took for him to win big when he picked up his Palmetto Cash 5 ticket from a Food Lion on Highway 17.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
columbuscountynews.com

$470,000 4bd 5ba 2,800 sq ft. Whiteville NC

Beautiful large home sitting just off the road in a great location! Not in city limits but not far from town. Country living at it best! It is truly in like new condition! Home is sitting on 1.82 acres of land in a good quite area. Only minutes to Whiteville or Shallotte NC and NC or SC Beaches! 🙂 FYI Lots of room for a future pool in back yard. This home offers so much!!…Great room has a great view of the back yard and upstairs. Cathedral ceilings are gorgeous, and it really makes it feel so open and airy. Fireplace/ gas logs is also in the great room to cozy up to. Lots and Lots of storage and closets in this home. 2 1/2 baths 3 bedroom and an office/ 4th bedroom. Master and office/ 4th bedroom are downstairs, and 2 bedroom and storage are upstairs. Hard wood floors in kitchen and dinning/foyer. Large front and back covered porches are awesome!2 Car Garage has lots of room and offers a possible future room in the attic area of the garage. Note: Upstairs has heat pump and downstairs has gas pac unit.
WHITEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy