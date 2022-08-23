Beautiful large home sitting just off the road in a great location! Not in city limits but not far from town. Country living at it best! It is truly in like new condition! Home is sitting on 1.82 acres of land in a good quite area. Only minutes to Whiteville or Shallotte NC and NC or SC Beaches! 🙂 FYI Lots of room for a future pool in back yard. This home offers so much!!…Great room has a great view of the back yard and upstairs. Cathedral ceilings are gorgeous, and it really makes it feel so open and airy. Fireplace/ gas logs is also in the great room to cozy up to. Lots and Lots of storage and closets in this home. 2 1/2 baths 3 bedroom and an office/ 4th bedroom. Master and office/ 4th bedroom are downstairs, and 2 bedroom and storage are upstairs. Hard wood floors in kitchen and dinning/foyer. Large front and back covered porches are awesome!2 Car Garage has lots of room and offers a possible future room in the attic area of the garage. Note: Upstairs has heat pump and downstairs has gas pac unit.

WHITEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO