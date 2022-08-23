Read full article on original website
Surf City mayor cited for failure to report accident
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Surf City Mayor Doug Medlin has been cited for failing to report an accident after he allegedly hit another vehicle in a parking lot last weekend. According to the citation, the collision took place at approximately 3 p.m. on Aug. 20 in the parking lot of the Lowe’s Home Improvement located at 106 Wilkes Lane.
2 hurt in Horry County motorcycle crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were sent to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Horry County Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said the crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 544 and Bradford Circle. HCFR said lanes of traffic are blocked as of 9:05 […]
Section of Market Street to close nightly from Aug. 29 to Sept. 2
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A section of Market Street in Wilmington will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Monday, August 29 to Friday, September 2. Per the N.C. Department of Transportation, the section is between Gordon Road and a new roadway built next to Boats Unlimited. The section is also near a Waffle House, Food Lion and CVS not far from Ogden. During the closures, crews will install girders on Market Street to eventually allow for the Military Cutoff Road Extension.
Michigan mom files lawsuit against North Myrtle Beach resort after son was trapped in lazy river drain in 2018
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Michigan mother is seeking a jury trial after she said her son was injured when he got caught in the drain of a lazy river in March 2018. Alyssa Pappas claims that her son was hurt after he was “entrapped” at the Avista Resort’s lazy river, according to […]
columbuscountynews.com
Salesmen on Hoverboards Visit Lake, East End
While some door-to-door salesmen might have unusual transportation, apparently their pitch is legitimate. Residents of the Acme-Delco-Riegelwood community, Buckhead and Lake Waccamaw are reporting that representatives of Hawx Pest Control of Wilmington are zooming through the east end on hoverboards. In at least one instance, the salesmen were chased off by the homeowner’s dogs.
910 numbers running out, new 472 area code to be assigned starting in October
The North Carolina Utilities Commission announced that on October 7, customers in the 910 area code could be assigned a number in the 472 area when they request new service or want an additional line.
Onslow County Sheriff’s Office begins Booze It & Loose It campaign
JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – If you decide to drink and drive this Labor Day, you could find yourself celebrating the end of summer in the Onslow County jail. Beginning Friday, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office will be increasing its presence to stop impaired drivers during the annual Labor Day Booze It & Lose It Campaign, […]
North Myrtle Beach Humane Society overwhelmed with owner surrenders
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The North Myrtle Beach Humane Society said this summer is highly unusual with the amount of owner surrenders it is seeing. Tina Hunter, executive director of the North Myrtle Beach Humane Society, said summer is typically a busy time for shelters, but this summer is like nothing she has […]
CCSO Seeks Fuel Theft Suspect
Everyone is looking to save on fuel costs, but a someone in eastern Columbus is carrying things too far. The sheriff’s office is seeking information about the person or persons responsible for a series of fuel thefts in Acme, Delco and Riegelwood. In a Facebook post, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office asked for information about a possible suspect vehicle, a 2007 to 2014 Ford Edge, pulling a homemade trailer equipped with a large fuel tank.
Duke Energy explains reason for widespread power outage on Wednesday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thousands of homes and businesses lost power in Wilmington on Wednesday and many people called WECT to find out why. A spokesperson for Duke Energy told WECT that there was an equipment failure at the substation on 9th Street and Orange Street. The company has what’s called self-healing technology that automatically re-routes the power to another nearby substation.
FAA responds to complaints that despite agreement, jet noise continues in historic districts
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Residents were optimistic in January of 2022 that jet noise disruptions to Wilmington would be alleviated after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Wilmington International Airport (ILM), and 2D Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) reached an agreement known as the LOA. However, eight months later, some say that the noise from military aircraft using the runways at ILM is back.
National Weather Service urges caution at area beaches, issue high rip current risk
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington National Weather Service has issued a high rip current risk for certain beaches around the Cape Fear. Lifeguards say they have noticed strong rip currents this morning along Pender and New Hanover County beaches. As a result, the National Weather Service is cautioning...
Man with special needs at risk of losing family home no longer worries thanks to locals who saw his story on WWAY
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– An update to a story we told you about last month, more help for Rashone Jackson, the Wilmington man who was at risk of losing his home after the passing of his mother. On top of getting help saving the family home, he’s getting a helping hand from people who saw his story here on WWAY.
Man charged in Surf City hemp shop murder makes court appearance
BURGAW, N.C. (WITN) - A man who is accused of killing a woman at a Surf City hemp shop will be held without bond. Charles Haywood made a brief first court appearance this afternoon in Burgaw. The 22-year-old man is accused of robbing Margaret Bracey and killing the 42-year-old woman...
Woman found dead after going missing in Calabash
Wilmington Police close case on the death of Val D’Auvray. Man suspected of Surf City homicide appears in court. Man suspected of Surf City homicide appears in court. Pedestrian killed by car crash near Ocean Isle Beach, driver charged with DWI. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Pedestrian killed by...
SC man wins lottery, decides not to change something that works
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — When a North Myrtle Beach man heads back to try his hand at another lottery win, he'll be keeping what earned him his last jackpot. The man told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that he didn't pick the numbers for any reason other than simply liking them. And that was apparently all it took for him to win big when he picked up his Palmetto Cash 5 ticket from a Food Lion on Highway 17.
$470,000 4bd 5ba 2,800 sq ft. Whiteville NC
Beautiful large home sitting just off the road in a great location! Not in city limits but not far from town. Country living at it best! It is truly in like new condition! Home is sitting on 1.82 acres of land in a good quite area. Only minutes to Whiteville or Shallotte NC and NC or SC Beaches! 🙂 FYI Lots of room for a future pool in back yard. This home offers so much!!…Great room has a great view of the back yard and upstairs. Cathedral ceilings are gorgeous, and it really makes it feel so open and airy. Fireplace/ gas logs is also in the great room to cozy up to. Lots and Lots of storage and closets in this home. 2 1/2 baths 3 bedroom and an office/ 4th bedroom. Master and office/ 4th bedroom are downstairs, and 2 bedroom and storage are upstairs. Hard wood floors in kitchen and dinning/foyer. Large front and back covered porches are awesome!2 Car Garage has lots of room and offers a possible future room in the attic area of the garage. Note: Upstairs has heat pump and downstairs has gas pac unit.
Ocean Isle Beach crash kills pedestrian, driver charged with DWI
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A man was killed in a crash Thursday evening along NC 179 near Ocean Isle Beach. According to the NC Highway Patrol, a Jeep was driving southbound and collided with a Segway traveling north in the southbound lane around 7:30 pm near Hale Swamp Road.
