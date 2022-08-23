Read full article on original website
Bugaloo
5d ago
If in fact James Stamps is guilty. Of the charge of aggravated battery. Please DON'T waste our tax payer's money? By incarcerating him. Take away his citizenship & send him. To an abandoned island alone with the rest of the thugs. He can fend for himself! With all of this senseless violence. Society would be a better place to live! It's a total shame that it's not safe any more in the cities & state's 🤔
Reply
7
Jay man
5d ago
Animals run the streets. Be aware of your surroundings, get off your phone. CC should be allowed in public places where its most needed such as trains, malls, churches, etc.
Reply(1)
5
Avgust Proshkin
5d ago
Don't worry bro'. Just claim systemic racism from when Columbus invaded Planet Nibiru and wiped out the Annunaki.👍
Reply(1)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Comments / 33