ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 33

Bugaloo
5d ago

If in fact James Stamps is guilty. Of the charge of aggravated battery. Please DON'T waste our tax payer's money? By incarcerating him. Take away his citizenship & send him. To an abandoned island alone with the rest of the thugs. He can fend for himself! With all of this senseless violence. Society would be a better place to live! It's a total shame that it's not safe any more in the cities & state's 🤔

Reply
7
Jay man
5d ago

Animals run the streets. Be aware of your surroundings, get off your phone. CC should be allowed in public places where its most needed such as trains, malls, churches, etc.

Reply(1)
5
Avgust Proshkin
5d ago

Don't worry bro'. Just claim systemic racism from when Columbus invaded Planet Nibiru and wiped out the Annunaki.👍

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Lawndale man faces assault, carjacking charges: Chicago police

CHICAGO - A 23-year-old Lawndale man is facing assault and carjacking charges after forcefully taking a man's vehicle in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood, police say. Donald Nolton was identified as the offender that assaulted a 45-year-old man and took his car in May 2022 in the 4800 block of West Division Street.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Joliet, IL
fox32chicago.com

6 killed across Chicago since Friday evening, 12 others wounded

CHICAGO - Six people were killed and 12 others have been wounded in shootings since Friday evening across Chicago. About 9:20 p.m., a 50-year-old man was shot and killed in Humboldt Park while inside a restaurant in the 2700 block of West Division Street, Chicago police said. Someone outside of the restaurant shot him through the window, striking him once in the neck. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Armed person barricades themselves in Chicago suburbs

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A person armed with a weapon barricaded themselves at a residence in Naperville Saturday evening. Around 6:39 p.m., the Naperville Police Department responded to the 400 block of East Bailey Road for a domestic incident call. The incident then changed into a barricaded subject with a weapon...
NAPERVILLE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man drives himself to hospital after South Chicago drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - On Sunday morning, a man was sitting in his car in South Chicago when he was at multiple times. Police say, around 10:48 a.m., a 24-year-old man was sitting in his car in the 8800 block of South Burley Avenue when a car pulled up next to his and someone started firing shots.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cta#Little Village#Chicago Police#Cta Blue Line
fox32chicago.com

Man suffers gunshot wound to the head in Near West Side drive-by

CHICAGO - A 33-year-old man is in good condition following a drive-by shooting in Chicago's Near West Side neighborhood late Saturday. Chicago police say the victim was standing on the sidewalk in the 200 block of South Hoyne Avenue when he saw a black truck approach and an unknown man fired shots at him.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

One dead, another wounded in Dolton church gymnasium shooting

DOLTON, Ill. — One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a shooting inside a Dolton-area church Sunday afternoon. According to Dolton Police Chief Robert Collins, two people were shot inside the gymnasium at New Life Celebration Church of God in the 14200 block of S. Dante Avenue. One victim was pronounced dead. Another victim […]
DOLTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

29-year-old man found shot on porch in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood

CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man is good condition after being shot on a porch in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood. Around 11:46 p.m. Saturday, the victim was shot in the abdomen. Chicago police say the victim was very uncooperative with officers about the incident and refused to answer any questions. He...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman in crosswalk run over and killed in Chicago's Clearing neighborhood

CHICAGO - A woman was run over and killed when two cars collided in Chicago's Clearing neighborhood on Sunday. Chicago police said that a man, 27, was driving a sedan southbound on Cicero Avenue at a "high rate of speed" when he changed lanes and collided with another car being driven by a 19-year-old woman.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Bicyclist killed after being hit by SUV driver in Bridgeport

CHICAGO - A bicyclist was killed after a driver struck him Saturday in Bridgeport. The 55-year-old man was traveling westbound in the 400 block of West 26th Street at about 3:35 p.m. when an SUV driving in the same direction hit the rear of his bicycle, Chicago police said. The...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy