CHICAGO - Six people were killed and 12 others have been wounded in shootings since Friday evening across Chicago. About 9:20 p.m., a 50-year-old man was shot and killed in Humboldt Park while inside a restaurant in the 2700 block of West Division Street, Chicago police said. Someone outside of the restaurant shot him through the window, striking him once in the neck. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO