Read full article on original website
Related
WYSH AM 1380
TWRA soliciting entries for 2023 photo contest
(TWRA) The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is now accepting entries for its 2023 photo contest for publication in Tennessee Wildlife’s annual calendar and license cards. All interested photographers are invited to submit up to 10 of their best photos on fishing, hunting, boating, and wildlife species native to Tennessee.Photographers must submit their photo entries by the September 30, 2022 deadline. Photos must be horizontal (landscape), in JPEG format, and submitted online or by CD. They must be sized to print no smaller that 8-1/2×11 inches and resolution should be at least 300 pixels/inch.
WYSH AM 1380
County unemployment data released
(TDLWD) Nearly every county in Tennessee experienced lower unemployment in July, according to new data provided by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). Eighty-nine out of the state’s 95 counties saw their jobless numbers decrease during the month. Unemployment increased slightly in five counties and remained the...
Comments / 0